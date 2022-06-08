Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. Tune in to Washington Post Live this morning at 9:00 a.m. EST when Leigh Ann sits down with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam to discuss cryptocurrencies. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced a bill this week that, for the first time, aims to regulate digital currencies and it gives much of the oversight responsibility to the CFTC. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us.

In today’s edition … What we're watching: President Biden on Jimmy Kimmel, the House gun votes … The latest on Tuesday's primaries … but first …

👀SCOOP: Christina Pushaw, “spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), this week registered as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, belatedly detailing work she performed for the politician between 2018 and 2020,” our colleague Isaac Stanley-Becker reports. “Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” her attorney Michael Sherwin told our colleague.

On the Hill

House Democrats look to highlight partisan divide over gun violence

While Senate Democrats are seeking a modest deal on gun violence with Republicans, House Democrats are taking a more aggressive approach to highlight the divide between the two parties over how to respond to the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

The House today will vote on a package of gun bills, ranging from lifting the age to purchase and assault weapons ban to banning high capacity magazines and requiring safe storage of firearms, even thought most of them have no chance of passing the Senate. A bipartisan group of senators are still trying to eke out a more limited compromise bill, even as some gun rights groups target Senate Republicans willing to compromise with Democrats.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing this morning with a witness list that includes Miah Cerrillo, 11, who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 21 by playing dead, covered in the blood of her friend.

“Our witnesses today have endured pain and loss,” Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, is expected to say in her opening statement. “Yet they are displaying incredible courage by coming here to ask us to do our jobs. Let us hear their voices. Let us honor their courage. And let us find the same courage to pass common-sense laws to protect our children.”

Cerrillo and four others with ties to the shootings last month in Uvalde and Buffalo — including a Uvalde pediatrician and the parents of two victims — are not expected to face questions from the committee. Some of them will appear virtually.

But others witnesses will field lawmakers' questions.

They include Greg Jackson Jr., the executive director of the nonprofit Community Justice Action Fund, who is expected to call for Congress to create a select committee to investigate gun violence and its disproportionate impact on Black and Hispanic communities, according to a person familiar with his testimony.

Such a committee could be modeled on the House select committee investigating the pandemic response. It could help direct more resources toward programs designed to help communities plagued by gun violence — a policy Jackson’s group has pushed.

Other witnesses include New York Mayor Eric Adams; Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia; Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association; and Nick Suplina, the senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading gun control group.

Republican response

Republicans on the committee are expected to be “somber and cordial” during the hearing, according to an aide to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a senior member of the committee.

They plan to focus on “hardening” schools, which they argue will make it harder for would-be shooters to enter schools. They’ll attack gun-control proposals, saying they do nothing to prevent criminals from obtaining guns. And they’ll likely point to blue states such as Illinois and New York where gun violence has risen despite stricter laws.

The committee is also investigating five gun companies — Sig Sauer, Daniel Defense, Smith & Wesson, Bushmaster and Sturm Ruger — that manufacture AR-15-style rifles. At least one of the companies has turned to outside lawyers for help.

Brady Toensing, a former Justice Department official in the Trump administration who’s now a partner in the Washington law firm diGenova & Toensing, has been advising Daniel Defense as its come under investigation, a person familiar with the matter told our colleague Jackie Alemany. Joe diGenova, Toensing’s stepfather and law partner, was one of former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyers during Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

DiGenova confirmed in an email that Toensing was working for Daniel Defense; Toensing declined to comment.

Outside pressure

While the National Rifle Association has concentrated so far on attacking House Democrats’ gun proposals, some other gun rights groups are already going after Republican senators for negotiating with Democrats on a more limited bill that could include efforts to bolster red flag laws, modest changes to background checks and mental health provisions.

The National Association for Gun Rights warned in a Facebook post on Sunday that “Republican Senators are already cutting deals, working with Democrats to pass gun control.” And Dudley Brown, the group’s president, suggested in an interview that Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the Republican senator leading negotiations with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), could face a primary when he’s up for reelection in 2026.

“We have long memories,” he said.

Don't expect a breakthrough this week

Senators are unlikely to reach an agreement this week on their response to mass shootings. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who urged a quick timeline, is walking back from it, saying he’s “encouraging Democratic leaders to keep talking.”

But they don’t have a lot of time. The Senate is scheduled to leave town June 24 for a two-week recess and the more time that passes makes it more difficult to reach a deal.

At a closed-door lunch of Republican senators on Tuesday, Cornyn laid out the items being discussed, multiple senators who attended the meeting said, but indicated they still have a lot of work to do.

“We're not drafting text yet,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), one of the Republican negotiators. “What we're trying to do is settle a couple of other details on what we want the text to address.”

One provision not being seriously considered: raising the age to buy an assault weapon to 21. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told The Early that it is “something which I would support,” but it doesn't appear that enough of his GOP colleagues feel the same way.

What we're watching

As the House takes up a package of gun-related bills, we're watching what is happening behind the scenes on an assault weapons ban.

An assault weapons ban is not being brought up for a vote because it doesn't yet have the votes, which we reported last week. But since last week, the measure has gained the support of three more co-sponsors, bringing the total to 211 Democrats, including the author Rep. David N. Cicillini (D-R.I.). A Democratic lawmaker told The Early that Democratic leadership has been “quietly” whipping the bill.

We'll also be tuning into President Biden's appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live" tonight to see whether he uses the appearance to talk up the gun control measures he called for in a speech last week (and whether he'll read mean tweets about himself as Barack Obama did.)

The campaign

San Francisco voters oust Chesa Boudin as primaries highlight Democratic divisions

Tuesday night fright: “Crime, homelessness and Democratic divisions over the issues took center stage Tuesday as seven states held primaries that helped mold each party’s image heading into November’s fight for control of Congress, statehouses and major cities across the country,” our colleague Hannah Knowles reports.

Here’s what happened in the Golden State, the site of the night’s biggest races:

Chesa Boudin (D) was ousted as San Francisco District Attorney. “On the night San Francisco voters removed him from office, Boudin — a politician narrowly elected amid the fervor of Black Lives Matter, resistance to the presidency of Donald Trump and hope that local prosecutors could improve the criminal justice system — found the limits of the city’s progressivism,” the San Francisco Chronicle’s Rachel Swan and Mallory Moench write.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso are projected to advance to a November runoff. “With voters in a sour mood after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a seemingly intractable homelessness crisis and increased gun violence, the vote was viewed as a referendum on whether Los Angeles would stick with the liberal Democratic leadership that has been in charge for most of the last half-century,” the Los Angeles Times’ James Rainey, Julia Wick and Benjamin Oreskes write.

MAGA vs. GOP: Meanwhile, several primary races across the country “highlighted conflicts within the GOP, offering the latest tests of Trump’s influence and more moderate candidates’ efforts to beat back challengers from their right,” Knowles writes.

California

40th District: Asif Mahmood (D) leads by 4,994 votes with an estimated 54 percent of votes counted as of this morning. Incumbent Rep. Young Kim (R) who flipped the prominent Orange County district in 2020 and became one of the first Korean American women in Congress, is fighting to advance to a November runoff in the 40th District, which was redrawn to exclude much of her previous territory.

22nd District: Assemblyman Rudy Salas, the only Democrat running in the district, is leading by an estimated 4,263 votes and is expected to advance to the November election. Incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, is trailing behind Salas, and faces a challenger to his right, businessman Chris Mathys, to advance to the general election.

Mississippi

3rd District: As of Tuesday night, “Rep. Michael Guest (R) was in a close race with challenger Michael Cassidy with a majority of the vote counted,” Knowles writes. “Cassidy targeted Guest’s vote last year for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.”

2022 New Jersey primary elections results for the 7th District

New Jersey

7th District: Tom Kean Jr. is projected to defeat challengers who attacked him as not conservative enough, per Knowles. New Jersey voters will get their marquee race in November, with “what promises to be the state’s hottest congressional battle in this November’s midterm general election: a rematch of 2020, when Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) narrowly won re-election over Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean,” is projected to defeat challengers who attacked him as not conservative enough, per Knowles. New Jersey voters will get their marquee race in November, with “what promises to be the state’s hottest congressional battle in this November’s midterm general election: a rematch of 2020, when(D) narrowly won re-election over Kean, the son of former,” NJ.com’s Jonathan D. Salant and Brent Johnson write

South Dakota

Senate: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) – whom Trump labeled “Mitch’s boy” – is projected to win the Senate GOP nomination, . (R-S.D.) – whom Trump labeled “Mitch’s boy” – is projected to win the Senate GOP nomination, per our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Mariana Alfaro

🗳️ More election results

Iowa

Senate: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, 88, won the Republican Party’s nomination over state Sen. Jim Carlin, Mike Franken in November. , 88, won the Republican Party’s nomination over state the Des Moines Register’s Brianne Pfannenstiel reports . Grassley, who received Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement last year, will face retired Navy Admiralin November.

Mississippi

4th District: Rep. Steven M. Palazzo, a six-term Republican from Mississippi who is currently under an ethics investigation for his use of campaign money, was forced into a GOP runoff later this month after failing to reach a majority, Mike Ezell narrowly leading businessman Clay Wagner for second place as of early Wednesday , a six-term Republican from Mississippi who is currently under an ethics investigation for his use of campaign money, was forced into a GOP runoff later this month after failing to reach a majority, per our colleague Mariana Alfaro . It's still unclear whom Palazzo will face off with on June 28, with sheriffnarrowly leading businessmanfor second place as of early Wednesday

New Jersey

8th District: Rob Menendez, son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, easily won the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Rep. Albio Sires, NJ.com’s Jonathan D. Salant reports. , son of U.S., easily won the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring

South Dakota

Governor: Incumbent Kristi L. Noem is projected to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Noem will face Democrat Jamie Smith in the fall. Incumbentis projected to win the Republican gubernatorial nomination, per the Sioux Falls Argus Leader’s Joe Sneve Noem will face Democratin the fall.

The Media

Early reeeads 🐣 📖

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

