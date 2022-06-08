Post Politics Now A tough night for liberals in California; Biden to host Summit of the Americas

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso talks to the press while he hosts a Democratic primary night event on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Updated June 8, 2022 at 7:44 a.m. EDT|Published June 8, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Today, results are still coming in, but it’s clear that it wasn’t a great night for liberals in California, one of seven states that held primaries Tuesday. Voters in San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin (D), whom critics called too lenient. In Los Angeles, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) was projected to advance to a runoff for mayor, but she was trailing billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, a former Republican.

Meanwhile, President Biden is heading to Los Angeles on Wednesday to host the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of leaders from North, Central and South America. And on Capitol Hill, the House Oversight Committee plans a high-profile hearing on “the gun violence epidemic in the United States” that will examine recent mass shootings.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on gun violence in the United States. Watch live here.
  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Los Angeles. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 5:15 p.m. Pacific (8:15 p.m. Eastern): Biden delivers remarks at the Summit of the Americas.

