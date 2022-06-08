Post Politics Now A tough night for liberals in California; Biden to host Summit of the Americas

In San Francisco, voters made the historic decision to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who won office in 2019 while running on the idea of a less punitive criminal justice system, including ending cash bail and sending fewer people to prison. …

In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who was once considered a contender to be President Biden’s vice president, look to be headed for a runoff in the mayor’s race. But Caruso, a former longtime Republican who made fighting crime the centerpiece of his campaign, led Bass 42-37 early on.

The results come after voters delivered similar verdicts in the 2021 elections. In Minneapolis, Buffalo, Seattle and on Long Island in New York, they voted against candidates and measures related to the “defund the police” movement and cash bail.