Post Politics Now A tough night for liberals in California; Biden to host Summit of the Americas

Today, results are still coming in, but it’s clear that it wasn’t a great night for liberals in California, one of seven states that held primaries Tuesday. Voters in San Francisco recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin (D), whom critics called too lenient. In Los Angeles, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) was projected to advance to a runoff for mayor, but she was trailing billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, a former Republican.
Meanwhile, President Biden is heading to Los Angeles on Wednesday to host the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of leaders from North, Central and South America. And on Capitol Hill, the House Oversight Committee plans a high-profile hearing on “the gun violence epidemic in the United States” that will examine recent mass shootings.
Biden booked to appear tonight on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
President Biden is booked to appear Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC in what will be his first in-studio appearance on a late-night talk show since arriving in the White House.
The venue will offer an opportunity for Biden to make his case that his administration is getting things done in a more relaxed setting than in Washington and to engage in some self-deprecating humor.
“Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted Sunday in advertising the appearance.
Biden’s planned visit to Kimmel’s studio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles is part of a westward trip this week built around the Ninth Summit of the Americas, a gathering of western hemisphere nations in the city being hosted this year by the United States.
Biden appeared as a virtual guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December 2021. Before taking office, Biden also appeared as a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS, most recently in September 2019.
While he’s in the west, Biden also plans events at the Port of Los Angeles and in New Mexico.
Survivors, family members of mass shootings to testify at House hearing
As a bipartisan group of senators continues negotiations on a response to recent high-profile mass shootings, a House panel is planning to put several survivors and family members of victims front and center at a hearing on Wednesday.
The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on “the gun violence epidemic in the United States” that will include testimony from several of these directly affected by the massacres in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo.
Among them: Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, who was shot and survived in the Buffalo shooting; Roy Guerrero, a Uvalde pediatrician who treated victims; Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio who was shot and killed in Uvalde; and Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader in Uvalde who survived the shooting.
“Our witnesses today have endured pain and loss,” House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) will say in her opening statement, according to prepared remarks. “Yet they are displaying incredible courage by coming here to ask us to do our jobs. Let us hear their voices. Let us honor their courage. And let us find the same courage to pass commonsense laws to protect our children.”
Analysis: Even blue-city voters willing to punish Democrats seen as soft on crime
It has become apparent that even voters in blue cities are willing to punish Democrats who are perceived as too soft on crime. Tuesday resulted in some particularly pronounced examples of that trend, writes The Post’s Aaron Blake.
Per Aaron:
In San Francisco, voters made the historic decision to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who won office in 2019 while running on the idea of a less punitive criminal justice system, including ending cash bail and sending fewer people to prison. …In Los Angeles, Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), who was once considered a contender to be President Biden’s vice president, look to be headed for a runoff in the mayor’s race. But Caruso, a former longtime Republican who made fighting crime the centerpiece of his campaign, led Bass 42-37 early on.The results come after voters delivered similar verdicts in the 2021 elections. In Minneapolis, Buffalo, Seattle and on Long Island in New York, they voted against candidates and measures related to the “defund the police” movement and cash bail.
You can read Aaron’s other takeaways from primary night here.
Biden heading west to host Summit of the Americas
The gathering is already off to a rocky start with the announcement Monday by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he will not attend after Biden declined to extend invitations to three authoritarian countries in the Western Hemisphere — Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
As The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. noted earlier this week, the snub by America’s southern neighbor, which came two days before Biden lands in California, is a blow to Biden’s effort to assert regional leadership.
Discussions at the summit are expected to cover topics such as democracy, clean energy, politics, migration and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States is hosting for the first time since the summit began in Miami in 1994 with President Bill Clinton.
On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the opening plenary and welcome the leaders and their spouses for a dinner.
Noted: DeSantis spokeswoman belatedly registers as agent of foreign politician
A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week registered as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, belatedly detailing work she performed for the politician between 2018 and 2020.
The Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker reports that the spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, made the disclosure following contact from the Justice Department, according to her attorney, Michael Sherwin.
Isaac writes:
She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, Sherwin said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years.“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.”
DeSantis, who is positioning himself for a potential 2024 presidential bid, and those around him are certain to draw heightened scrutiny in the coming months.
You can read Isaac’s full story here.
The latest: In California, liberal prosecutor recalled; two advance in L.A. mayor's race
California was among seven states that held primaries on Tuesday. You can find full results here.
The Post’s Hannah Knowles sums up the night:
Soaring inflation, gun violence and abortion rights were on voters’ minds Tuesday as they headed to the polls in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Republicans are seizing on rising costs and crime to try to retake the House and narrowly divided Senate this fall. They have sought to pin those problems on the Biden administration and liberal policies, arguments that resonated with some voters Tuesday.
Among the other highlights: In Iowa, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R) won renomination. In the Democratic primary race to run against him, retired Navy Vice Adm. Mike Franken defeated former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, who had been seen as the front-runner in the race. Franken is seeking to appeal to Iowa’s swing voters.
You can read Hannah’s full recap here.