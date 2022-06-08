Uvalde parents recount shooting horror and plead for gun control

Placeholder while article actions load

Miah Cerrillo used to spend her days playing with her family’s dogs and making TikTok videos, relishing the simple joys of being an 11-year-old. After surviving the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex., last month, that little girl now startles at a dog bark, running to hide when one of the family pets gets too loud.

“This is not our Miah. This is not our TikTok dancer. This is not our playful Miah, you know? This is not our Miah,” her father, Miguel Cerrillo, said in an interview moments after he briefly testified at the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on gun violence Wednesday. “She’s outgoing, but it’s not … it’s not our daughter. It’s not daddy’s little girl anymore. It’s a whole different story. She’s way different now.”

Miah was set to testify in person before House members, who will vote late Wednesday on a package of gun measures in response to the recent mass shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde. But the realization of bright lights and camera clicks — things that now serve as psychological triggers for her — led Miah to break down. Instead, her father spoke briefly to the House panel after video of Miah describing the shooting played in the hearing room.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Miah survived by smearing her best friend’s blood over her body and playing dead. In the prerecorded video, Miah, wearing glasses and a tank top that said “Live by the sun,” recounted how 18-year-old Salvador Ramos came into her classroom and shot her teacher before turning his AR-15-style rifle on her friends.

“He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he was going to come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me,” she recounted.

The brief testimony encapsulated the anguish felt by many across the country after a series of mass shootings in recent weeks almost a decade after a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The Uvalde shooting has reignited negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators, who have expressed desire to break the logjam that has long plagued efforts to address gun violence.

Miah’s testimony was coupled with that of others who have been touched by gun violence, including Zeneta Everhart, whose son was wounded in last month’s shooting in Buffalo, and Miah’s pediatrician in Uvalde, Roy Guerrero.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in Uvalde, testified via Zoom. Kimberly, speaking through tears just two days before she will lay her daughter to rest, recalled saying goodbye to Lexi after celebrating her winning the “Good Citizens Award” at school the day she was killed.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) wiped away tears as others shook their head in disbelief.

In an emotional plea, Kimberly asked Congress to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, raise the age to buy a gun to 21, expand background checks and incentivize the nationwide use of red-flag laws.

“Somewhere out there, a mom is hearing our testimony and thinking to herself, ‘I can’t even imagine their pain,’ not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now,” she said as a single tear rolled down her husband’s cheek.

Cerrillo could not put into words the luck he and his family feel to have Miah walk out of the school a survivor. But as he watched her prerecorded video from the hearing room, he wiped away tears.

He did not see her on the screen, a bespectacled little girl in a black and white tank top adorned with bright yellow sunflowers. Instead, he kept flashing back to the first time he laid eyes on her as she evacuated Robb Elementary “covered in blood, scared for her life.”

Cerrillo recalled receiving a notification on Facebook from the police department and sheriff’s office pages he follows alerting him that there was an active shooter around his daughter’s school. He called his wife, who had just dropped Miah off after taking her to see Guerrero, her pediatrician, for an ear infection.

Around that time, Miah was hiding behind her teacher’s desk near stacks of backpacks. She recalled that after the gunman entered an adjoining classroom, he stepped into theirs and immediately shot her teacher in the head before shooting several classmates and the whiteboard. Before leaving the room, he shot her best friend sheltering right next to her.

“I just stayed quiet and then I got my teacher’s phone and called 911. I told her that we need help and to send the police in our classroom to have security,” Miah testified.

Republicans spent a majority of their speaking time at the hearing arguing that more law enforcement officers were necessary to protect schools and quickly respond to threats. But Uvalde parents questioned whether that’s the answer. When he arrived at the school the day of the shooting, Cerrillo faced the barrel of a rifle held by a police officer who was telling him and other parents to get away from the school bus with their children inside.

“I told him, ‘What, you’re big and bad with that assault rifle, but why you didn’t go in there and save the little kids?,’” he said. “They were ready to shoot parents instead of taking care of the shooter.”

Cerrillo was finally able to hug Miah when they reunited at a hospital. The happiness he felt was quickly replaced with sadness as he realized his “baby girl” wasn’t there.

“I just want my baby girl the way she was because we could sit and chitchat and play games all day or go run outside. I love when she used to tell me, ‘Dad, you can’t run, you’re fat.’” he said. “It’s not Miah no more. She doesn’t tell me stuff like that. I miss that.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who used to chair the conservative House Freedom Caucus, accused Democrats of exploiting the girl’s trauma by asking her to testify.

“You just prolonged the agony of that little girl, and for what? Your own political purposes?” he said.

But Miah’s dad said Miah acknowledged that, as a survivor, her testimony could be powerful enough to promote change.

“She’s a brave little girl and she will always be our brave little girl. But you know, I don’t know, it’s just crazy because I keep replaying it in my head. It just hurts me because I could have lost my baby girl,” he said.

“We tell her, you know, ‘You have a couple of friends that are still alive,’” Miguel Cerrillo said Wednesday. “And she tells us, ‘I don’t have friends anymore. All my friends are dead.’”

