For seven years, one question has lingered around Donald Trump: Does he actually believe that? Does he actually believe new immigrants are more prone to crime, as he claimed at his campaign announcement seven years ago next week? Does he actually believe any of the myriad other claims that had been fact-checked within weeks of that announcement? The tens of thousands of things that would be fact-checked by the time he left office? Or did he simply pretend to believe them? Was the truth in the middle, that he sort of believed them or convinced himself of them because it was useful to do so?

This has usually been an academic exercise, an exploration of Trump’s psychology. But in the wake of the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the exercise became more concrete.

The House select committee investigating that attack believes that Trump committed crimes in the wake of his 2020 election loss. One is obstruction of an official proceeding, working to block the counting of electoral votes that day. Another is conspiracy to defraud the United States, centered on his having tried to obstruct “lawful governmental functions.”

In each case, though, there’s a legal box to check. Trump must be shown to have tried to disrupt the transition of power to Joe Biden corruptly; that is, that he did so knowing that he had no right to do so. There’s a difference between breaking the window of a jewelry store to steal diamonds and breaking the window to help put out a fire.

Trump says there was a fire. Those who had been closest to him for the past seven years, we are increasingly learning, assured him there wasn’t. So instead of declining to break the window, Trump replaced his most loyal people with others who insisted that the jewelry store was at immediate risk of burning down.

The most recently emergent example is Jared Kushner. In a new report for the New York Times, Peter Baker describes how Trump’s son-in-law decided against standing by the former president as he amplified false claims about the election being stolen.

“No matter how vociferously Mr. Trump claimed otherwise, neither Mr. Kushner nor Ivanka Trump believed then or later that the election had been stolen, according to people close to them,” Baker writes. “While the president spent the hours and days after the polls closed complaining about imagined fraud in battleground states and plotting a strategy to hold on to power, his daughter and son-in-law were already washing their hands of the Trump presidency.”

It is by now a well-established feature of the Kushner-Ivanka public-relations system that people close to them will offer reporters a flawlessly complimentary portrait of the couple. But it is true that Kushner was not a common presence in the administration in the wake of the 2020 election loss. In fact, Baker reports, Kushner explicitly told Trump that he would not aid Trump’s effort to contest the election if former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was involved. Giuliani, not Kushner, then became the central face of the fight.

What Baker doesn’t establish is that either Kushner or Ivanka Trump told the president that the election hadn’t been stolen.

“One of the most striking realizations that emerged … was how many people around Mr. Trump did not believe the election had been stolen but kept quiet or checked out,” Baker writes, pointing to longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks as one of those who challenged Trump’s claims. But there’s a difference between not helping Trump break the window and actively telling him he’s wrong about the fire. Kushner, it seems, only did the former.

In her new memoir, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway claims that she told Trump he’d lost, a claim Trump denied.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time,” she wrote — though by that point she was already outside the actual inner circle, having left the administration before the election.

At another point in her book, Conway implicitly agrees with Baker’s framing of the post-election White House.

“For a president who many thought surrounded himself with yes-men, that was never the case until 2020,” she wrote. “And it proved costly from November to January.”

This is somewhat self-serving for Conway as she seeks to distance herself from what happened after Trump lost. But it’s also clearly true. People like Sidney Powell and John Eastman didn’t have roles in the administration before the election. After the election, though, they had Trump’s ear because he liked what they had to say.

Eastman offers a specific example of why this question of what Trump believed is important. He was the attorney who argued in favor of having Mike Pence simply reject submitted electoral votes on Jan. 6 itself. His communications with Trump have become a subject of legal jousting, as he tries to keep them private under the aegis of attorney-client privilege and as the Jan. 6 committee argues that attorney-client privilege doesn’t exist when the discussions center on the commission of a crime.

In March, Eastman’s attorney told the Times that there was no corrupt intent in his arguments about the election.

“Dr. Eastman and others absolutely believed that what they were doing was well-grounded in law and fact,” he said, “and was necessary for what they believed was the best interest of the country.” In a court filing, the same argument is made in slightly different language: “Countless examples of election illegality and fraud, and expert opinion indicating a high likelihood of fraud, were available to President Trump and Dr. Eastman at the time.”

See, they thought there was a fire!

This argument, though, is hard to defend. Yes, there were people around Trump telling him that there were “countless examples” of fraud, but those examples were all quickly dispatched as unimportant or incorrect. There were other people telling him something else, of course, including his loyal-until-almost-the-end attorney general William P. Barr and (according to a committee filing) staff from Trump’s campaign. Had Trump listened to the people he’d been listening to up until Nov. 3, 2020, he’d have heard something very different than what Eastman and Giuliani and Powell were saying in the weeks after. Which, of course, is why he didn’t listen to them or why (as with Kushner) they didn’t speak up.

There’s also reason to be skeptical that Trump and Eastman were sincere in their consideration of alleged fraud. In an email with a Pennsylvania legislator, Eastman recommended inventing numbers that would rationalize the legislature’s submitting an alternate slate of electors. This is not an example of something “well-grounded in law and fact.”

Trump himself famously told Georgia’s secretary of state that he “just want[ed] to find 11,780 votes” in the state, one more than needed to declare victory. Didn’t matter how, didn’t matter why, didn’t matter what the facts said. He simply wanted the votes — just enough votes — to be found.

Jared Kushner came to the White House as one of Trump’s most trusted allies. Literal family. He worked to keep Trump within the desired bounds. But at the end, Trump was apparently asked to choose between listening to his adviser-slash-son-in-law or to Giuliani, who was telling him the things he wanted to hear.

Trump decided to ally himself with those who were willing to indulge his fantasy. That will make it much harder for him to argue that he was simply acting in good faith.

