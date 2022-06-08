Placeholder while article actions load

On this day in 1968, authorities announced the arrest James Earl Ray, the murderer of Martin Luther King Jr. Ray was nabbed in London, apparently bound for what was then called Rhodesia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea The Biden administration attempts a 'dictator' balancing act It's either a refreshing bit of undiplomatic candor, a glaring example of American hypocrisy, or a recognition of the messy, sharp-elbowed reality of world affairs, in which a country's self-interest doesn't always line up perfectly with its publicly stated values. Or a blend of all three.

As President Biden heads today to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the White House is insisting his decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua is based on a core value: A summit celebrating democracy is simply no place for “dictators.”

“We just don't believe dictators should be invited,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her briefing on Monday. “So we don't regret that, and the president will stand by his principle.”

For some observers, that struck a dissonant note — the United States works with undemocratic regimes all the time. And no region in the world is more attuned to the way Washington valued Cold War collaboration with violently autocratic regimes than Latin America.

Saudi trip tensions

Reporters peppered Jean-Pierre with questions about Biden’s reported plans to travel to Saudi Arabia, meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as recent diplomatic outreach to the kingdom and some of its fellow nondemocratic neighbors.

As my colleague Sarah Dadouch chronicled late last week, “Saudi dissidents expressed anger Friday at reports that President Biden was planning his first presidential visit to Saudi Arabia — without any sign that the United States had demanded improvements in human rights in the kingdom, or accountability for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in return for the visit.”

“Most galling, they said, was the notion that Biden — who vowed to make Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah’ state during his campaign and has touted his presidency’s focus on human rights — would probably meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the architect of Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on dissidents and the man the CIA said was likely to have ordered the killing of Khashoggi, in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago.”

The crux of Jean-Pierre’s answer? “The president is focused on getting things done for the American people … and if he determines that it's in the interest of the United States to engage with a foreign leader and that such an engagement can deliver results, then he'll do so.”

Saudi Arabia, she underlined, “has been a strategic partner of the United States for nearly 80 years.”

Guest-list diplomacy

A senior Biden aide, briefing reporters by phone Monday night on the condition the information be attributed anonymously, said the administration was not “refusing to engage with countries about whom we have significant concerns related to democratic governance.”

“We engage with countries like that in all parts of the world, and we will engage with countries like that in our own hemisphere when we think it's in our interest to do so,” the official said, effectively underlining the United States isn’t above working with “dictators.” Just maybe inviting them.

It’s not the first time Biden has practiced guest-list diplomacy. Myanmar, ruled once again by a military junta, was absent when he hosted a virtual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last month. U.S. officials met with the members of the country’s shadow government.

But Cambodia and Vietnam — both labeled “not free” by Freedom House, the D.C.-based think tank that tracks democratic freedoms worldwide — attended.

And as my colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. noted in his write up of the Americas summit attendees (and non-attendees, since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is skipping it to protest the exclusions) Biden did the same thing at his Summit for Democracy last year.

In early December, my colleagues Ashley Parker and John Hudson noted some of the arbitrariness.

“Pakistan, the State Department warns sharply, has more than a dozen serious human rights problems, from ‘extrajudicial killings’ to ‘forced disappearance by the government or its agents’ to ‘political prisoners’ to ‘severe restrictions of religious freedom’ to ‘trafficking in persons.’

“But on Thursday, Pakistan will join about 110 other countries at a two-day ‘Summit for Democracy’ convened by President Biden, with the goal of rallying the nations of the world against the forces of authoritarianism.”

Also invited: The Philippines, where the government is responsible for “unlawful or arbitrary killings.” Not invited: European Union member Hungary and NATO member Turkey, “both of which have seen their democratic safeguards crumble in recent years,” they noted.

And Ashley and John quoted then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisting “inclusion or an invitation is not a stamp of approval on their approach to democracy — nor is exclusion a stamp of the opposite of that, of disapproval.”

What’s happening now

Gun violence victims testifying in House

“Today, while bipartisan talks continue in the Senate on a relatively modest response to recent mass shootings, a House panel is putting victims front and center at a hearing that will include testimony from 11-year-old Miah Cerillo, who played dead and smeared herself in her best friend’s blood in last month’s Uvalde, Tex., school shooting. The House later plans to vote on several bills not expected to advance in the evenly divided Senate,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

California man taken into custody near Justice Kavanaugh’s home with weapon

“A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police, after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation,” Devlin Barrett, Dan Morse and Ellie Silverman report.

Car crashes into Berlin crowd, killing 1; driver is detained

“A car plowed into a group of people in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several more, before bystanders detained the driver,” Vanessa Guinan-Bank and Jennifer Hassan report.

The war in Ukraine

Kyiv seeks corridor for grain exports

“As Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports raised fears of a global food crisis, Ukraine said it was seeking a safe corridor for its agricultural exports. Kyiv wants security guarantees, worried that Moscow could target convoys after a recent attack on a grain depository,” Ellen Francis, Rachel Pannett, Amy Cheng and Adela Suliman report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Exclusive: Inside the Taliban’s secret war in the Panjshir Valley

“Taliban forces have been locked for months in a shadowy on-again, off-again battle with opposition fighters based in the Panjshir Valley. Just a few hours’ drive north of Kabul, the province has long been an anti-Taliban stronghold and remains the only significant pocket of resistance to the group since the fall of Kabul last August,” Susannah George and Aziz Tassal report.

“The Washington Post secured a rare visit to the mountains and villages where the fight is playing out, getting a glimpse of a conflict that the Taliban has gone to great lengths to conceal.”

Lawyers for migrants say U.S. officials slowed family reunifications

“Lawyers for the migrants have said the Biden administration’s decision to end settlement talks means that far fewer families are likely to get compensation for the separations, but it also is bringing more information to light, putting high- and middle-ranking officials — including some who are still in the government — under scrutiny,” Maria Sacchetti reports.

… and beyond

They thought they were buying Obamacare plans. What they got wasn’t insurance.

“[Tina] Passione is one of 10 consumers who told KHN that they thought they were buying insurance but learned later that they had been sold a membership to a Houston-based health care sharing ministry called Jericho Share. The ministry formed in 2021 when House of Prayer and Life Inc., a half-century-old Christian congregation, assumed the name Jericho Share, according to Texas business filings,” Kaiser Health News's Bram Stable-Smith reports.

“Health care sharing ministries are faith-based organizations whose members agree to share medical expenses. The ministries grew in popularity before the Affordable Care Act’s mandate for having insurance coverage was repealed because they offered a cheaper alternative to insurance. But they are not insurance, largely not regulated as such, and don’t necessarily cover members’ medical bills.”

The latest on covid

Omicron booster candidate shows ‘superiority’ against variant, Moderna says

“Preliminary data released by the company on Wednesday showed that its omicron-targeting coronavirus booster candidate produced 1.75 times as many neutralizing antibodies against the version of omicron that circulated over the winter, known as BA.1, compared with its existing vaccine,” Andrew Jeong reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden proposes making underwater canyon off New York a marine sanctuary

“Long ago, the retreat of ice age glaciers carved one of the largest underwater canyons in the world into the seabed about a hundred miles from New York City. Now hundreds of species live there, including sperm whales, sea turtles and deep-sea corals. On Wednesday, the Biden administration will announce that it intends to designate the area a new national marine sanctuary, which would give it some of the same protections afforded to national parks,” Anna Phillips reports.

Biden to attend G-7, NATO meetings in Europe at end of June

“President Biden plans to travel to Europe to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders’ summit and a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gathering later this month, the White House announced Wednesday,” the Hill's Morgan Chalfant reports.

White House shifts pandemic money to vaccines, cutting other programs

“The Biden administration is shifting dwindling federal coronavirus funds toward securing another round of vaccines and treatments — rationing money and cutting back on other critical public health programs as Congress remains at odds over whether to spend more to battle the pandemic,” Tony Romm reports.

Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to ensure Saudi ties serve U.S.

“Leading Democratic lawmakers in the House have signed a letter urging President Biden to take a more guarded approach to Saudi Arabia and to warn the kingdom against pursuing more strategic cooperation with China on ballistic missiles,” the New York Times's Julian E. Barnes and Edward Wong report.

Biden envoy to visit Marshall Islands as U.S. concerns grow about China's Pacific push

“Biden's special envoy for talks with three tiny but strategically important Pacific island nations will lead a delegation to the Marshall Islands next week amid growing U.S. worries about China's efforts to expand its influence in the region,” Reuters's Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom report.

Mass shooting numbers, visualized

“Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014,” Julia Ledur and Kate Rabinowitz report.

Hot on the left

Stacey Abrams, a prominent champion of choice, once opposed abortion

“Today, Abrams, 48, is unequivocal in her support of abortion rights: 'For me, the conversion was slow, but it was true and it remained. Because fundamentally, the answer is that this is a medical decision and it is a personal decision. And in neither of those two instances should there be any intervention by a politician,’” Vanessa Williams reports.

Hot on the right

A Trump defense effort appears to falter, on the eve of Jan. 6 committee hearings

“Trump’s legal team asked the public’s help to find videos from the Capitol attack showing ‘Trump protesters being peaceful’ and ‘antifa … antagonizing the crowd,’” Steve Reilly reports for Grid.

“For more than a month, Florida-based Trump lawyer Peter Ticktin, a high school classmate of the ex-president’s, has been circulating an open letter requesting videos that might portray the actions of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, in a positive light and cast doubt on the official version of events.”

Today in Washington (times eastern)

Biden will land in L.A. at 4:30 p.m.

He will tape an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 5:40 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Biden will greet heads of state at the Summit of the Americas.

The president and first lady will attend the inaugural ceremony for the summit at 8:15 p.m. Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks.

In closing

The D.C. taxi driver who became a Watergate spy

“Even his family always wondered about Elmer Wyatt,” Manuel Roig-Franzia writes for The Post’s coverage of Watergate's 50th anniversary.

“By the 1970s, this charmer with the impish smile had been driving a taxi in Washington for more than three decades. But how was it that he seemed to know everyone at the racetracks and the gambling parlors? How was it that so many politicos were not only his regular customers, but his pals?”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

