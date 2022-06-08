Placeholder while article actions load

Back in March, a federal judge delivered a momentous ruling in the ongoing investigations of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection: He ruled that then-President Donald Trump likely broke the law with his plot to overturn the election that day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday night came further details of why the judge reached that conclusion. And they figure to feature prominently in the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearings, which begin Thursday night.

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter ruled that more of Trump lawyer John Eastman’s documents and emails must be turned over to the committee, because they pertain to the likely crime and thus they are not privileged.

And in doing so, Carter offered a notable account of the plot. He said the “plan to disrupt the Joint Session" of Congress on Jan. 6 — the crime he says was likely committed — "was fully formed and actionable as early as December 7, 2020.”

The progression of the plot remains somewhat shrouded, given we don’t know what all is contained in Eastman’s documents, and the rollout of the details has been piecemeal in media reports and in legal rulings like Carters. But the plot being “fully formed” as early as Dec. 7 would be significant.

The most detail we have of the plot comes from Eastman’s memos laying out ways to overturn the election on Jan. 6. But the first of those memos reportedly came in late December. A Dec. 7 date would place the effort beginning significantly earlier. Indeed, it would have begun almost immediately after after Eastman formally joined Trump’s legal team on Dec. 6. Formalizing that relationship carried benefits when it came to keeping certain communications and strategizing privileged.

It would also suggest the plot might have predated efforts to create alternate slates of so-called “fake electors” for Trump on Dec. 14, that could be used to replace the official ones and overturn the election. Carter also ordered Eastman to turn over documents related to efforts to meet with a group focused on what state legislatures could do to further the plot.

And also importantly, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney noted, Vice President Pence on Dec. 7 asked for a briefing from his legal counsel about his options when it came to certifying electoral votes. Carter’s ruling would suggest this requested briefing might have been in response to a “fully formed” plot emerging well before Jan. 6.

Carter doesn’t dwell too much upon precisely why he says the plot was “fully formed and actionable as early as December 7, 2020." And that could be interpreted a number of ways. The evidence he cites is Eastman forwarding a memo that day that called Jan. 6 a “Hard Deadline” that was “critical to the result of this election." He also cites a Dec. 22 email in which a member of Trump’s legal team cites “the January 6 strategy," which Carter interprets as meaning the eight recipients would have understood what that was.

But that doesn’t say precisely how much the strategy for Jan. 6 was fleshed out at that early date. It’s certainly something the Jan. 6 committee will be probing and providing detail on in the coming days and weeks.

The other key piece of Carter’s ruling that’s worth highlighting is an email on that same date — Dec. 22 — which is one of the emails he ruled Eastman must now turn over. In it, the judge says an unnamed lawyer actually argued against taking their Jan. 6 strategy to court, because they feared an adverse ruling:

In the fifth email, dated December 22, 2020, an attorney goes beyond strategizing litigation outcomes. This email considers whether to bring a case that would decide the interpretation of the Electoral Count Act and potentially risk a court finding that the Act binds Vice President Pence. Because the attorney concluded that a negative court ruling would “tank the January 6 strategy,” he encouraged the legal team to avoid the courts. This email cemented the direction of the January 6 plan. The Trump legal team chose not to seek recourse in court — instead, they forged ahead with a political campaign to disrupt the electoral count.

This could be crucial. Certainly, the Trump campaign will have viewed the particular courts involved as being unfriendly to them. But like previous evidence including Eastman’s discussions of disregarding the Electoral Count Act, such an email could be read to show the Trump campaign knew what they were doing might be illegal — or at least ruled as such by a court.

As Carter summarized: “Lawyers are free not to bring cases; they are not free to evade judicial review to overturn a democratic election.”

Expect all of this to be chewed over plenty in the coming days and weeks.

