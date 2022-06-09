Jan. 6 hearing to provide opening argument, focus on far-right groups

Placeholder while article actions load

More than 1,000 interviews and 140,000 documents later, the House committee that has spent nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will begin to present its findings to the American public with a hearing Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The hearing, which broadcast networks will clear their prime-time schedule to air, is the first in a series this month that will together lay out evidence not only of what happened on the day of the attack, but also in the two months that preceded it as then-president Donald Trump led an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will lead the evening’s presentation, which will feature live testimony from Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as pro-Trump rioters and members of far-right extremist groups forced their way into the building.

Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who embedded with and documented the activities of one of those extremist groups, the Proud Boys, will also testify.

“We will remind people what happened on that day and we will bring the American people back to the reality of that violence,” a committee aide told reporters on Wednesday.

The aide — who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly — said the hearing would feature “a whole lot of new material — unseen material” including video and audio obtained during the investigation.

The riot unfolded on the day that Congress officially counted the electoral votes that made Joe Biden’s presidential win official. The assault disrupted that work for hours.

The first hearing, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time, will focus in part on the coordination between extremist groups who conspired to obstruct Congress by fomenting and spearheading a riot, according to committee aides.

Edwards and Quested are expected to recall their harrowing experiences at the Capitol that day and the violent actions of those who attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power. Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury during the attack and is believed to be the first officer who was injured during the insurrection.

The committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, is likely to screen footage shot by Quested and his crew, who spent Jan. 6 and the months leading up to the assault with Proud Boys leaders. The footage has provided crucial evidence to both the committee’s investigation and the Justice Department’s criminal probe.

Court filings have previously detailed a meeting, captured on camera by Quested, that occurred between Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers, on Jan. 5 in an underground parking garage in downtown Washington. The recording “at one point, picked up audio of a person referencing the Capitol,” according to a court filing.

Tarrio was indicted on a federal charge of seditious conspiracy, along with four top lieutenants, on Monday.

The committee’s investigation is still ongoing, a committee aide stressed to reporters, but hearings are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Former vice president Mike Pence’s chief counsel, Greg Jacob, is scheduled to testify publicly during the Thursday hearing, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Jacob argued with Trump attorney John Eastman, who had produced legal analysis designed to persuade Pence to use his position overseeing the congressional count to block Trump’s defeat.

A federal judge this week ordered Eastman to share more emails and documents with the Jan. 6 committee — including an email that U.S. District Court Judge David Carter ruled showed evidence of a likely crime.

A committee aide suggested that video of interviews with senior White House officials, senior Trump administration officials, campaign officials and Trump family members would be part of the hearings, but declined to say whether any such footage will be played on Thursday night. The Washington Post has previously reported that the committee is likely to show excerpts of pretaped interviews with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

While some Trump aides cooperated with the committee, others refused — as did some Republican House members, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the Republican conference chair, argued on Wednesday that the hearings are designed to distract voters from other issues, such as inflation and crime, and called them “a smear campaign” against Trump.

While the committee is technically bipartisan, both Republicans on it are fierce Trump critics. McCarthy (Calif.) pulled his handpicked members from the panel last year after Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed two of his picks.

Committee aides sought to temper expectations of any shocking revelations during Thursday’s hearing and instead framed the session as an opening argument.

“[Thursday] night is connecting the dots,” said a second aide. “A lot of this has been reported and bits and pieces of it have been shared. But our aim is to tie all that together in a comprehensive narrative and to show how it’s a pattern that started before the election and went all the way through January 6.”

