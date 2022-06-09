The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Jan. 6 panel to hear from Capitol Police officer, filmmaker as high-drama hearings begin

Key updates
On our radar: Who’s testifying at the first Jan. 6 committee hearing
Noted: Biden tells Kimmel that gun control needs to be ‘a voting issue’
The latest: House passes tough new gun measures that are unlikely to clear Senate
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appear at a March 28 meeting of the House select committee in Washington investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated June 9, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. EDT|Published June 9, 2022 at 7:24 a.m. EDT
Today, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection begins to tell its story to the American people in prime time, viewers will hear from a Capitol Police officer seriously injured in the attack by a pro-Trump mob and a British filmmaker who embedded with the Proud Boys, one of the right-wing extremist groups involved. Committee aides have promised “a whole lot of new material,” with several more hearings planned this month that will focus on what led to the deadly day and how it unfolded.

Meanwhile, President Biden is in Los Angeles as the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas continues. In addition to delivering remarks at the opening plenary session, Biden has meetings scheduled with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, among others.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other GOP lawmakers hold a news conference focused on “Speaker Pelosi’s illegitimate and partisan committee” investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Pacific (5 p.m. Eastern): Biden delivers remarks at the opening plenary session of the ninth Summit of the Americas. Watch live here.
  • 8 p.m. Eastern: The House select committee holds a hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

