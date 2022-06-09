Post Politics Now Jan. 6 panel to hear from Capitol Police officer, filmmaker as high-drama hearings begin

Today, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection begins to tell its story to the American people in prime time, viewers will hear from a Capitol Police officer seriously injured in the attack by a pro-Trump mob and a British filmmaker who embedded with the Proud Boys, one of the right-wing extremist groups involved. Committee aides have promised “a whole lot of new material,” with several more hearings planned this month that will focus on what led to the deadly day and how it unfolded.
Meanwhile, President Biden is in Los Angeles as the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas continues. In addition to delivering remarks at the opening plenary session, Biden has meetings scheduled with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
Noted: New poll underscores widespread impact of inflationReturn to menu
Inflation has been dogging President Biden and the Democrats as the November midterms approach, and a new poll provides some ominous findings on that front.
Most Americans expect inflation to get worse in the next year and are adjusting their spending habits in response to rising prices, according to the poll conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.
The Post’s Abha Bhattarai and Jacob Bogage report that inflation, which is near 40-year highs, has lifted the cost of just about everything, including essentials such as gas, groceries and housing. Overall prices are up 8.3 percent in the past year.
Per our colleagues:
Families are feeling the pinch. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say they’ve started bargain-hunting for cheaper products, and about three-quarters are cutting back on restaurants and entertainment, or putting off planned purchases, according to the Post-Schar poll conducted in late April and early May.
You can read the full story here.
On our radar: Who’s testifying at the first Jan. 6 committee hearingReturn to menu
The House committee that has spent nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to hear live testimony on Thursday night from two witnesses:
- Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as pro-Trump rioters and members of far-right extremist groups forced their way into the building;
- Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who embedded with and documented the activities of one of those extremist groups, the Proud Boys.
Previewing the hearing, The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany writes that the first hearing, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time, will focus in part on the coordination between extremist groups who conspired to obstruct Congress by fomenting and spearheading a riot, according to committee aides. Per Jackie:
Edwards and Quested are expected to recall their harrowing experiences at the Capitol that day and the violent actions of those who attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power. Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury during the attack and is believed to be the first officer who was injured during the insurrection.The committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, is likely to screen footage shot by Quested and his crew, who spent Jan. 6 and the months leading up to the assault with Proud Boys leaders. The footage has provided crucial evidence to both the committee’s investigation and the Justice Department’s criminal probe.
You can read Jackie’s full story here.
Analysis: Questions the Jan. 6 committee will seek to answerReturn to menu
After nearly a year and 1,000 interviews — including of former president Donald Trump’s family members and some of his closest advisers — the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is ready to share its findings.
The Post’s Amber Phillips lays out six questions the committee will try to answer in hearings scheduled to begin Thursday that will last throughout the month. Here are those six questions:
- How much responsibility for the violence falls on Trump?
- How did Trump and his allies use the levers of government to try to keep him in power?
- How did so many people come to believe — and act on — Trump’s lies about the election?
- What is the connection between officials’ actions and ordinary people’s violence on Jan. 6?
- How was the Capitol so vulnerable to attack?
- What should be done to prevent similar attacks on democracy?
You can read Amber’s full analysis here.
Noted: Biden tells Kimmel that gun control needs to be ‘a voting issue’Return to menu
President Biden made his first in-studio appearance on a late-night talk show Wednesday as he discussed gun guntrol and a range of other issues with host Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles.
“You’ve got to make sure that this becomes a voting issue,” Biden said of gun control. “It’s got to be one of those issues where you decide your position on the issue of senator or candidate for House or Senate, on what we’re going to do with assault weapons … what you say on those things is going to determine how I vote for you. It should be one of those issues.”
Writing in The Early 202, The Post’s Theodoric Meyer reports that Biden also defended his record in the taped appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” during which Kimmel — a Democratic donor who contributed to Biden’s 2020 campaign — pressed him on why the administration hadn’t accomplished more.
Per Theodoric:
“I think a lot of Democrats are frustrated because, you know, we got out and voted,” Kimmel said. “We won the House, the Senate, the White House, obviously, and still we have made very little progress as far as I’m concerned when it comes to guns, obviously, reproductive rights, voting rights, climate change — all these things.”Biden argued that his administration had made limited progress on climate and said he was looking at executive orders he could issue if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But he also suggested that any new restrictions on abortion could only be reversed at the ballot box.If Roe falls, “it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re gonna vote a lot of these folks out of office,” he said.
You can read the rest of The Early 202 here.
The latest: House passes tough new gun measures that are unlikely to clear SenateReturn to menu
The House endorsed some of the most aggressive gun-control measures taken up on Capitol Hill in years on Wednesday — including raising the minimum age for the purchase of most semiautomatic rifles to 21 and banning high-capacity ammunition magazines.
The Post’s Mike DeBonis reports that the 223-to-204 vote took place just hours after a House committee heard searing testimony from a young survivor of the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Tex., as well as the parents of a victim and a pediatrician who responded to the tragedy that left 19 elementary-schoolers and two teachers dead.
Per MIke:
Five Republicans joined most Democrats in backing the legislation. Two Democrats voted no. …The House vote, however, will amount to little more than a political messaging exercise because of firm Republican opposition to substantial new gun restrictions. That has left hopes for a bipartisan deal that could be signed into law in the hands of a small group of senators who are exploring much more modest changes to federal gun laws. Those talks continued Wednesday in hopes of sealing a deal in the coming days.
You can read Mike’s full story here.
Noted: Jan. 6 hearing will preempt ‘Young Sheldon’ — but not Tucker CarlsonReturn to menu
All three major American broadcast television networks will preempt their popular prime-time entertainment programs Thursday night to air the first public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — among the biggest live spotlights granted to a congressional hearing in decades.
The Post’s Jeremy Barr reports that announcements this week by CBS, ABC and NBC that they would relinquish time blocks usually dominated by “Young Sheldon,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and spinoffs of “Law & Order” were a significant early victory for members of the Democratic-led panel.
Here’s more from Jeremy, including information on where not to watch:
The committee may have a hard time getting through to many of the Republican viewers it yearns to reach: While CNN and MSNBC will air the hearings, Fox said Monday that it will relegate its live broadcast to lesser-watched sister channel Fox Business Network, leaving the usual Fox News prime-time opinion block — including the 8 p.m. hour hosted by Tucker Carlson, who has been highly critical and dismissive of the committee’s work — unaffected that evening. Fox’s much-smaller conservative competitor, Newsmax, has said it will air at least one hour of the hearing.
You can read Jeremy’s full piece here.