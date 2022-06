Post Politics Now Jan. 6 panel to hear from Capitol Police officer, filmmaker as high-drama hearings begin

Edwards and Quested are expected to recall their harrowing experiences at the Capitol that day and the violent actions of those who attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power. Edwards sustained a traumatic brain injury during the attack and is believed to be the first officer who was injured during the insurrection.

The committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, is likely to screen footage shot by Quested and his crew, who spent Jan. 6 and the months leading up to the assault with Proud Boys leaders. The footage has provided crucial evidence to both the committee’s investigation and the Justice Department’s criminal probe.