Post Politics Now Jan. 6 panel to hear from Capitol Police officer, filmmaker as high-drama hearings begin

“I think a lot of Democrats are frustrated because, you know, we got out and voted,” Kimmel said. “We won the House, the Senate, the White House, obviously, and still we have made very little progress as far as I’m concerned when it comes to guns, obviously, reproductive rights, voting rights, climate change — all these things.”

Biden argued that his administration had made limited progress on climate and said he was looking at executive orders he could issue if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But he also suggested that any new restrictions on abortion could only be reversed at the ballot box.

If Roe falls, “it’s going to cause a mini-revolution and they’re gonna vote a lot of these folks out of office,” he said.