In its ongoing investigation of the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, the Jan. 6 congressional committee has interviewed more than 1,000 people and reviewed tens of thousands of pages of documents so far. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Committee members will spend the next month trying to tell the story of what they’ve found so far, in a series of congressional hearings, some in prime-time. To do that, they’ll rely on prerecorded interviews and live, in-person hearings.

Here’s what we know about the testimony on Thursday for the first prime-time hearing, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern:

Each hearing will have a theme. We know that in this first hearing, lawmakers are planning to introduce the public to their investigation. The witness list suggests that lawmakers will focus heavily on the violence and terror of that day.

Nick Quested, a filmmaker who embedded with the Proud Boys: The New York Times reports that Quested, a documentary director, will be one of the committee’s first live witnesses. Quested was filming the Proud Boys when the attack occurred, and saw up close the role the far-right extremist group may have played in breaking into the Capitol. Federal prosecutors have zeroed in on the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as two militia-style groups leading the violence that day. Both groups’ leaders have been indicted on a charge of seditious conspiracy, alleging that they “conspire[d] to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States.”

Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer: She was one of the first officers to respond to the attack and be injured, as attackers pushed against bike racks the police had set up to block people from coming any further. “A sergeant standing closer to the Capitol looked over just in time to see a bike rack heaved up and onto Edwards,” reports the New York Times magazine, “whom he recognized by her tied-back blond hair. She crumpled to the ground, head hitting concrete, the first officer down …”

Who else might testify this month

Other hearings could focus on what former president Donald Trump did (or didn’t do) on Jan. 6; how he and his allies tried to dismantle the electoral process in the weeks after Election Day, to keep him in power; how disinformation spreads; and policy recommendations to prevent such an attack from happening again.

Investigators have not gotten many close Trump allies or top Republican members of Congress to testify. So they plan to call in staffers to some of these top players. Here are some witnesses we know will probably testify at some point this month.

Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows: This under-the-radar White House aide has become one of the committee’s most useful witnesses. She’s spoken to investigators on the committee several times, for more than 20 hours total, report The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner. In the absence of testimony from Meadows himself — he refused, and the committee held him in contempt — Hutchinson appears to be key to understanding the scope of his actions. She was by Meadows’s side leading up to and during the attack and has told the committee of strategy sessions held between the White House and Trump’s allies in Congress about whether they should encourage “Stop the Steal” participants to march to the Capitol, and how to set up alternative slates of electors. The Washington Post reports that she confirmed to the committee that at one point Meadows said Trump had indicated support for protesters shouting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence: Short’s testimony could open a window into Trump’s efforts to convince Pence to block the certification of the 2020 election results. Short was with Pence the day of the attack, and was present for a call that morning in which the committee believes Trump put last-minute pressure on his vice president, who was the ceremonial leader of Congress’s electoral certification process. But Pence ultimately determined he had no authority to reject any state’s electoral results, and announced as much that morning — a decision consistent with almost all mainstream legal analysis of his powers under the 1880s Electoral Count Act. Short warned Pence’s lead Secret Service agent that the president might speak out against the vice president and pose a security risk, the New York Times reported.

Greg Jacob, Pence’s attorney: The Post reports that he was in the room when, in the days leading up to the attack, Trump and his allies pressured the vice president to reject states’ electoral college votes. He was also in conversations with one of Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, who appears to be the architect of the legal strategy in which Pence would throw results back to the states on Jan. 6 or overturn them outright.

When the attack happened, Jacob was on the receiving end of a fiery email from Eastman, accusing Pence of causing the attack by not rejecting electoral results. Jacob said that Pence’s team faced “a barrage of bankrupt legal theories” from Trump allies. He will testify in a hearing planned for Thursday, June 16.

J. Michael Luttig, lawyer and former judge: Luttig was active in getting Pence to accept that the Constitution did not give the vice president the power to unilaterally overturn states’ electoral results on Jan. 6. Luttig has also been critical of Trump’s election fraud claims. He wrote an op-ed on CNN this spring warning that he thinks they’re actually designed with the intention to steal a future election — that 2020 was a “dry run”: “Trump, or his anointed successor, and the Republicans are poised, in their word, to ‘steal’ from Democrats the presidential election in 2024.”

Jeffrey Rosen, then acting attorney general: Rosen was the nation’s top law enforcement official during Trump’s final days in office. He was pressured by Trump allies to send a letter from the Justice Department to state officials about false election fraud claims — thus lending them legitimacy — and he was a key figure in pushing back. Rosen and other officials threatened mass resignations if Trump put one of his allies, Jeffrey Clark, in charge of the Justice Department just days before Jan. 6.

As the attack unfolded, Rosen was in contact with White House officials, and could lend insight into how they tried to get Trump to respond to the violence and tell protesters to go home. (For nearly three hours, Trump did not say that, despite pleas from more than 20 Republicans to do so.)

