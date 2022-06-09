Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. We have senior political reporter Aaron Blake in for Olivier today. On this day in 1993, “Jurassic Park” held its world premiere in D.C. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Can the Jan. 6 committee hearings convince more Americans Trump is unfit to serve again? A little more than 17 months after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the House panel investigating the insurrection will begin detailing its evidence in hearings starting tonight.

And members of the committee haven’t exactly been lowering expectations. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has for months wagered not just that Trump did something very bad and anti-democratic, but that it was criminal. And Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has promised that the proceedings will “blow the roof off the House.”

There’s certainly something to be said for keeping people interested in what’s to come. But generally speaking, you don’t want to set expectations too high. And we’ve seen over and over again how Trump’s controversies don’t necessarily move the needle much when it comes to public opinion.

So we’ll ask for what seems like the 100th time: Could this time be different? And what does success look like for the committee?

The Benghazi parallel

The GOP’s prebuttal revolves around the idea that this is just an effort to knock Trump down a few pegs. That’s certainly an interesting argument from a party with a leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who once bluntly promoted the partisan political utility of the last set of comparable hearings, the GOP-led investigation into the 2012 attacks on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya.

But McCarthy’s comments are also relevant today.

While speaking to Fox News in 2015, McCarthy intoned, “Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping.”

It was a textbook Kinsley gaffe — saying something that’s self-evidently true but that is not supposed to said out loud in Washington.

But it’s worth emphasizing what McCarthy said right after that. While his construction was highly inelegant, at best, he did try to rescue the point a bit. It wasn’t that the Benghazi select committee had impugned Clinton for political reasons, he suggested, it was that it had revealed her for who she was. Republicans had provided a platform that drove home Clinton’s already-existent reputation for dishonesty with voters.

“Because she's untrustable,” McCarthy said. “But no one would have known any of that had happened, had we not fought."

Republicans can complain all they want about the political nature of the Jan. 6 hearings. But that’s where battles like this are usually fought — in the court of public opinion. And shy of what seems to be an unlikely criminal charge involving Trump or his close associates, that’s how this whole effort will be measured. It will be about convincing people that what Trump did was beyond the pale and that this is someone who shouldn’t be returned to power in 2024.

As for whether that’ll happen, it’s worth looking at how these past congressional investigations have shaken out before.

History lessons

Among the best analogues for these hearings are Watergate, Iran-contra and Benghazi. History treats Watergate and Iran-contra as substantive investigations that uncovered wrongdoing — President Nixon resigned, Reagan administration officials were convicted of crimes — while Benghazi remains a symbol of partisan politics to Democrats and a disappointment to many Republicans, given it didn’t confirm the worst accusations made against Clinton or President Obama.

But in each case, the controversies did move public opinion against the key figure.

McCarthy, as noted, was correct about the political impact of Benghazi. Polls suggested even many Democrats weren’t satisfied with Clinton’s accounting of what had happened before, during and after an attack that left four Americans — including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens — dead.

While 73 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents thought she was honest in March 2015, that steadily dropped to 58 percent by a year later. Clinton’s favorable rating dropped from about two-thirds positive to only around 40 percent come Election Day 2016. Her peak? Right around when the Benghazi attack happened in September 2012. And she steadily fell from there.

Richard M. Nixon fell further after Watergate, but he also fell very gradually, amid a series of revelations.

Iran-contra was more instantaneous.

While it didn’t sink President Ronald Reagan, it did cause his very strong numbers to drop off precipitously. Attorney General Edwin Meese is forced to acknowledge in late November 1986 that profits from secret arms sales to Iran were sent to Nicaraguan rebels, and Reagan’s approval rating almost instantly dropped from the 60s to below a majority.

What role did the hearings play?

One thing to note in all of these, though: While the controversies hurt, the hearings themselves didn’t necessarily deliver decisive blows. Clinton’s favorable rating declined steadily, but it wasn’t clear how much that was due to the hearings, which were so stretched out that it rendered such conclusions difficult. (And Clinton seemed to allay at least some concerns with her own testimony).

The committee’s investigation ahead of her testimony led to the public disclosure that she used a private email server while secretary of State, which in turn led to an FBI investigation that dogged her presidential campaign. So, whether the hearings did much political damage may be debatable, but the panel’s overall work surely did.

. More similarly to what we’re seeing now, the Iran-contra hearings took place over three months in mid-1987. There was little change in Reagan’s already diminished standing — he acknowledged the arms for hostages exchange took place before the hearings began while maintaining it was done without his knowledge — but there was evidence it increased sympathy for the ploy itself — and for Oliver North

About the best the Jan. 6 committee could hope for is for this to be another Watergate. The Senate hearings in the summer and fall of 1973 continued to turn people against Nixon, against whom they’d already begun to turn. It would be a while before he would resign, but the hearings certainly played a role, causing people to treat the matter more seriously.

But we also live in a much more polarized time, in which loyalty to Trump defines one-third to 40 percent of the country or more. Gallup polling also showed 71 percent of Americans watched the Watergate hearings — a number that these hearings won’t match. And these hearings will be less adversarial, with Democrats and sympathetic Republicans running the show.

Against that backdrop — and with much more established about Jan. 6 already — registering such an effect will be difficult. But the American people already dislike Trump, on balance. And giving even a few more reason to dislike him and cause to believe he tried to thwart the democratic process and fueled the violent insurrection would be significant.

And as on older version of McCarthy might argue, that’s a pretty valid aim for such an investigation.

What’s happening now

Poll finds more Americans prioritize controlling gun violence over gun rights

“According to the poll, 59 percent saying controlling gun violence should be the priority, while 35 percent say protecting gun rights is more important,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report for Post Politics Now.

The party split: “Most Democrats (92 percent) and a majority of independents (54 percent) consider controlling gun violence to be the priority over protecting gun rights. But only 20 percent of Republicans agree.”

Parents of trans children sue Texas to stop child-abuse investigations

“The lawsuit is at least the second filed in the wake of [Gov. Greg Abbott's (R)] order, which was based on a nonbinding opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who determined that providing medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy could ‘legally constitute child abuse’ under state law. President Biden decried the move as ‘government overreach at its worst,’” María Luisa Paúl reports.

The war in Ukraine

Fate of eastern Ukraine at stake in Severodonetsk, Zelensky says

“Some 10,000 civilians remain stuck in the strategic eastern city of Severodonetsk and evacuations are ‘impossible’ for most because of the intensity of Russian attacks, Oleksandr Stryuk, the city’s mayor, said Thursday,” Annabelle Timsit, Rachel Pannett, Adela Suliman and Bryan Pietsch report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Facebook’s ban on gun sales gives sellers 10 strikes before booting them

“Facebook prohibits gun sales on its service. But buyers and sellers can violate the rule 10 times before they are kicked off the social network,” Elizabeth Dwoskin and Naomi Nix report.

“The policy, which has not previously been reported, is much more lenient than for users who post child pornography, which is illegal, or a terrorist image on Facebook, which prompts immediate removal from the platform.”

We the users

Your kids’ apps are spying on them

“More than two-thirds of the 1,000 most popular iPhone apps likely to be used by children collect and send their personal information out to the advertising industry, according to a major new study shared with me by fraud and compliance software company Pixalate,” Geoffrey A. Fowler writes.

Why it matters: “Children’s privacy deserves special attention because kids’ data can be misused in some uniquely harmful ways. Research suggests many children can’t distinguish ads from content, and tracking tech lets marketers micro-target young minds.”

… and beyond

Abbott received former employee’s warnings on baby-formula plant earlier than previously known

“Abbott Laboratories was alerted to allegations concerning problems at an infant-formula plant months earlier than previously publicly known, according to a government official, a person familiar with the matter and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal,” the WSJ's Jesse Newman and Peter Loftus report.

The latest on covid

Covid shots for young kids are almost available. Here’s what you need to know.

“If all goes as expected, two vaccines — one by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech — will be authorized by federal authorities and be available by June 21,” Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley report.

The Biden agenda

At Summit of Americas, Biden pledges U.S. help on Latin American problems

President Biden discussed the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S. during his June 8 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

“Biden opened the three-day Summit of the Americas on Wednesday by promising leaders from Latin America that the United States was committed to helping the region combat crime, corruption and its economic struggles,” the New York Times's Michael D. Shear reports.

Biden turns to his old friend Chris Dodd for a sensitive job

“Biden needed to avoid embarrassment by ensuring a good showing at this week’s Americas summit. Dodd, a former senator and lobbyist, went to work, visiting leaders in the hemisphere, listening to their concerns and, in some cases, offering enticements,” Karen DeYoung reports.

What Americans think about inflation, visualized

“Most Americans expect inflation to get worse in the next year and are adjusting their spending habits in response to rising prices, according to a poll conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government,” Abha Bhattarai and Jacob Bogage report.

Hot on the left

Fox News’s blackout of Jan. 6 points to a hidden crisis for Democrats

“Fox’s blackout also highlights severe information challenges that Democrats will face for the foreseeable future. The fact that Republicans enjoy a massive media apparatus that manufactures a separate reality for the base, even as Democrats rely on traditional news organizations to communicate with voters, creates deep information asymmetries that continue to bedevil them,” Greg Sargent writes.

Hot on the right

Jim Jordan: The true goal of the Jan. 6 committee is to slander and shame conservatives out of the public sphere

“With so much information already public about Jan. 6, what is the real purpose of these prime-time hearings? And why has the committee so aggressively stretched its investigative powers beyond the limits, including by subpoenaing me and four other Republican colleagues?” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asks in an opinion piece for the Federalist.

“Behind the committee’s storytelling, there’s a more sinister aim: convincing Americans that conservatives are to blame for the events of that day.”

Today in Washington (times eastern)

At 2 p.m., Biden will speak at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Biden will have a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 2:45 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., Biden and Vice President Harris will meet with Caribbean heads of state.

Biden will speak at the opening plenary of the Summit of the Americas at 5 p.m.

He will then meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at 6:30 p.m.

At 10:45 p.m., the Bidens will host a head-of-state dinner.

In closing

How ‘All the President’s Men’ went from buddy flick to masterpiece

“No movie springs perfectly formed from page to screen. But to read Woodward’s marked-up draft of Goldman’s screenplay is to realize that the ‘All the President’s Men’ we know … that movie came perilously close to being forgettable, along, quite possibly, with Watergate itself,” Ann Hornaday writes.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

