The shorthand for the House select committee that will hold its first prime-time hearing on Thursday is that it was established to investigate the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That’s true; it was. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But that was not its sole mandate. Instead, the committee was formed (according to the verbiage of the resolution that created it) to “investigate and report upon the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex ... and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power." That included consideration of “the influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process.”

The committee’s task, then, is both to understand what happened at the Capitol that day and how it happened, writ broadly. It is to probe the riot as a health inspector might a murder: figuring out what happened at the scene but also the motives and methods that led to the crime.

And while understanding the failures that allowed the Capitol to be breached and the riot to occur is important, it is as or more important to understand the struggle that led to it. The riot was simply the culmination of a lengthy process aimed at subverting the election results, the most stark manifestation of the push to keep President Donald Trump in power.

We need to learn why Capitol police were overwhelmed. But we need more urgently to understand how Trump and his allies sought to steal the election and how to counteract a national misinformation effort that even today has millions of people seeing Trump as the rightful winner of the 2020 election. We need to know not only where the weak points in the Capitol were but where the weak points are in our democracy.

This is not only within the committee’s scope but it follows a prominent precedent. The 9/11 Commission explained how the 2001 terror attacks in New York and Washington unfolded — but also, at length, the rise of al-Qaeda and how Osama bin Laden came to power and developed his plan for the attack. It was an exploration of the acute moment that arrived on Sept. 11 of that year but also of the underlying systems that failed to interrupt what bin Laden hoped to accomplish. It recognized the attack not only for what it was but as a point where extremism, global politics and our national defenses intersected.

It’s obvious why the response to the committee’s work has included criticisms about the specifics of what’s being examined. Calls for an examination of how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) purportedly failed to ensure that the Capitol was safe are in part an effort to shift blame for the attack from Trump to Pelosi and in part to more explicitly focus any examination on the very tight bounds of Capitol Hill from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that day. If those six hours in that place are the near-exclusive mandate of the committee, it definitionally leaves Trump out of consideration.

We know that the committee’s work is broader than that. We know it’s been probing the effort to appoint duplicate slates of electors in swing states. We know that it has subpoenaed people involved in Trump’s aborted effort to overhaul the Justice Department to bolster his false claims of rampant fraud. We know that others who faced pressure to accede to Trump’s effort to steal the election, like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (R), might offer public testimony. None of these things led to the riot; instead, each sits alongside it, paths that Trump hoped would lead to a second term in office but which truncated before he reached that destination.

This is important. It is important for there to be a review of everything that happened after polls closed on Nov. 3, 2020 (and, really, in the months prior where Trump was already planting seeds of skepticism). It’s why people like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) treat the committee’s work seriously. Cheney was not hostile to Trump, voting for him in 2020 even as he obviously prepared to challenge the results. Now she helps lead the commission’s efforts specifically because she thinks it is important. Her isolation from the rest of the Republican Party followed her willingness to treat the investigation of Trump’s efforts seriously. She did not join the committee because Republicans were undermining her; they’re undermining her because she joined the committee.

One of the most insightful comments to emerge on Jan. 6, 2021 came from The Atlantic’s David Graham.

“Remember what today was like,” he wrote. “Someone might try to convince you it was different very soon.”

The committee hopes to revive that sense of despair, fear and anger, the one that others have been happy to see ebb. It will probably present new facets of the Capitol riot that spur some of the same visceral reaction Americans felt then across party lines. It clearly hopes to then transition that anger and frustration to the broader effort of which the riot was simply one endpoint.

The riot was the deadliest, largest, most visible, most alarming, most unnerving part of Trump’s effort to steal the election. But it was only part of it.

