In today's edition … The House passed tough new gun measures hours after wrenching testimony, the latest on Senate negotiations, from The Post's Mike DeBonis … Poll Watch: The latest on what the public thinks about what Congress is considering in response to mass shootings via Emily Guskin … What we're watching today (or tonight) … but first …

On the Hill

The Jan. 6 committee faces challenge of capturing the public's attention

“More than 1,000 interviews and 140,000 documents later, the House committee that has spent nearly a year investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will begin to present its findings to the American public” tonight in a hearing the broadcast networks will clear their prime time schedules to air, our colleague Jackie Alemany reports.

Here's what to expect:

The hearings will lay out the evidence of former president Donald Trump 's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the two months between Election Day and Jan. 6. Tonight's hearing “will feature live testimony from Caroline Edwards , a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured as pro-Trump rioters and members of far-right extremist groups forced their way into the building.”

“ Nick Quested , a British filmmaker who embedded with and documented the activities of one of those extremist groups, the Proud Boys ,” is also expected to testify tonight. The committee is likely to screen footage shot by Quested and his crew as well as other previously unseen audio and video obtained during the investigation.

“A committee aide suggested that video of interviews with senior White House officials, senior Trump administration officials, campaign officials and Trump family members would be part of the hearings, but declined to say whether any such footage will be played” during tonight's hearing, which starts at 8 p.m. EST.

Still, the committee is trying to keep expectations of bombshell revelations in check.

Tonight “is connecting the dots,” a second aide told reporters. “A lot of this has been reported and bits and pieces of it have been shared. But our aim is to tie all that together in a comprehensive narrative and to show how it’s a pattern that started before the election and went all the way through January 6.”

Primary danger

A vote last year to create an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6, meanwhile, has become an increasingly live issue in Republican primaries after Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) was forced into a primary runoff on Tuesday, our colleague Colby Itkowitz reports.

Guest was one of 35 House Republicans who voted for a bill to set up a bipartisan commission to investigate the attacks, which later died in the Senate. Just two House Republicans subsequently voted to create the Jan. 6 committee that will hold its first public hearing today.

Guest’s Republican challenger, Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, has attacked Guest over the vote.

“That Mr. Guest voted for the Jan. 6 commission, when people found out about that, they were furious if they didn’t know about it already. And so it was actually somewhat easy pickings once you tell people about your congressman,” Cassidy told Steve Bannon on Bannon's “War Room” podcast. “He continues to defend that vote to this day … he hasn’t said anything about the political prisoners being held for being up on the Capitol that day.”

Guest will face Cassidy in a June 28 primary runoff — and other House Republicans who voted for the commission could be in danger, too.

The most vulnerable House Republicans are probably those who also voted to impeach Trump, six of whom are running for reelection. Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) on Tuesday was the first to face a primary; his race remains too close to call. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), whose challenger, state Rep. Russell Fry, earned Trump’s endorsement, will face primary votes on Tuesday.

While 10 House Republicans who voted for the commission but not to impeach Trump have won their primaries already, a dozen more have yet to face voters.

Two of them who could be in trouble are Reps. John Curtis (R-Utah) and Blake Moore (R-Utah), according to Dave Wasserman, who analyses House races for the Cook Political Report.

Curtis and Moore each drew fewer votes than their challengers in April in the final round of Utah’s Republican nominating convention, though Wasserman noted that convention voters “tend to be much more conservative and pro-Trump than the primary electorate.”

Andrew Badger, who’s running against Moore in the primary, has criticized Moore’s vote “for the partisan witch-hunt January 6th Commission.”

Moore stood by his support for the commission — but not the Jan. 6 committee — in December in an interview with the Dispatch.

“I think we missed an opportunity to do a 9/11-type commission, and I'm a big fan of the 9/11-type commission,” Moore said.

House passes tough gun control legislation following emotional Uvalde testimony

On June 8, witnesses of gun violence, their family members and others testified to Congress on mass shootings, including those in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

A green light: “The House on Wednesday endorsed some of the most aggressive gun-control measures taken up on Capitol Hill in years — including raising the minimum age for the purchase of most semiautomatic rifles to 21 and banning high-capacity ammunition magazines,” our colleague Mike DeBonis reports.

The measure passed 223-to-204, with two Democrats — Reps. Jared Golden (Maine) and Kurt Schrader (Ore.) — voting “no.”

Five Republicans — Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Fred Upton (Mich.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Chris Jacobs (N.Y.) — voted “yes.”

Happening today: “House lawmakers will vote on a separate bill dealing with red-flag laws that could allow authorities to keep guns out of the hands of people judged to represent a threat to themselves or their communities,” per DeBonis.

And in the Senate, “hopes for a bipartisan deal that could be signed into law [are] in the hands of a small group of senators who are exploring much more modest changes to federal gun laws. [Lawmakers hope to seal] a deal in the coming days.”

More on Wednesday’s hearing:

At the White House

President Biden defended his record in a taped appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” early this morning during which Kimmel — a Democratic donor who contributed to Biden's 2020 campaign — pressed him on why the administration hadn't accomplished more.

“I think a lot of Democrats are frustrated because, you know, we got out and voted,” Kimmel said. “We won the House, the Senate, the White House, obviously, and still we have made very little progress as far as I'm concerned when it comes to guns, obviously, reproductive rights, voting rights, climate change — all these things.”

Biden argued that his administration had made limited progress on climate and said he was looking at executive orders he could issue if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But he also suggested that any new restrictions on abortion could only be reversed at the ballot box.

If Roe falls, “it's going to cause a mini-revolution and they're gonna vote a lot of these folks out of office,” he said.

What we're watching

All eyes will be on the Jan. 6 committee hearing tonight. Will the committee unveil any new information or present what's already in known in a way that will, in the words of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), “blow the roof off the House?”

Public opinion polls show views on the attack have settled into a familiar partisan breakdown. But committee members have promised this won't be your typical congressional hearing in which lawmakers lecture more than question and the visual presentation resembles early-era cable public access programming. We'll know how true that is by the end of the night.

Poll Watch

What U.S. adults and teens think about proposals to prevent mass shootings

From Post polling analyst Emily Guskin: In the weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, there has been increasing pressure on Congress to pass laws restricting guns and improving school security. SurveyMonkey conducted a poll May 25 through June 2 among 21,989 Americans — and 354 teenagers — on what they think about various proposals and how fearful they are of mass shootings.

About one third of teens (34 percent) said they “worry a lot” about being a victim of a mass shooting, unchanged from 2018. Over the same time period, the share of adults who worry a lot increased from 16 percent to 22 percent. And over 6 in 10 teens and adults alike said that gun violence was “a major problem” in the United States.

A small bipartisan group of senators is considering several proposals in response to the recent mass shootings, including boosting school security, screening gun buyers for mental health problems and creating a national minimum age of 21 for rifle buyers. The latter proposal is “unlikely to make it into a final package,” but has not been formally ruled out. The SurveyMonkey poll found three-quarters of adults and two-thirds of teens support a national minimum age of 21 to buy an AR-15 style rifle. Among adults, 70 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents supported the restriction, as did 83 percent of adults who lean Democratic.

The SurveyMonkey poll found 83 percent of adults and 73 percent of teens said an armed guard in schools would make them safer, including large majorities of adults who lean Democratic and Republican. Adults were more likely to say that allowing teachers and school officials to carry guns would make schools safer (52 percent) than teens (40 percent). A 57 percent majority of teens said that allowing teachers to be armed would make schools more dangerous, including about a third saying doing this would make schools “much more dangerous.”

To prevent future mass shootings, 59 percent of adults along with 56 percent of teens preferred prioritizing federal action on mental health above gun policy, while about 4 in 10 of each group preferred prioritizing gun policy. Among Republican adults, 84 percent wanted to prioritize mental health; among Democrats, 65 percent wanted to prioritize gun policy.

The Media

Early reeeads 🐣 📖

Viral

Go directly to jail; do not pass go, do not collect $200

Jimmy Kimmel on Republicans: “It’s like you’re playing Monopoly with somebody who won’t pass ‘Go’ and won’t follow any of the rules ... How do you ever make any progress?”



President Biden: “We gotta send them to jail.” pic.twitter.com/q8o1vXFyG3 — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022

