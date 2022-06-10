Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. We have White House reporter Cleve Wootson in for Olivier today. The first American landings in Cuba of the Spanish-American War happened on this day in 1898. The troops camped at Guantánamo Bay. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Differences dominate Summit of the Americas PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The leaders from up and down the western hemisphere were all set to dive into a menu of Pacific halibut, aged sheep’s milk cheese and crème fraîche chantilly at the lavish Getty Villa on Thursday night, but first President Biden wanted to talk about unity.

He had met with many of the leaders in person — in bilateral meetings at the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas that day, in previous interactions as vice president, or even in a welcoming ceremony earlier in the evening — and waxed philosophical about his optimism.

Advertisement

I’d always say to him all politics is personal, meaning that it makes a difference when you get to know someone, whether you agree or not, it makes a difference to look in their eyes and understand a little more what’s in their heart.” “I thought today was a good day,” he said , holding the microphone in the villa’s columnated plaza that peeked out over a sliver of the Pacific Ocean. “I used to always kid Barack – President Obama., meaning that it makes a difference when you get to know someone, whether you agree or not, it makes a difference to look in their eyes and understand a little more what’s in their heart.”

And in the gathered leaders’ hearts, he said before putting down the microphone, were more similarities than differences.

But those differences have come to dominate the story of the ninth Summit of the Americas.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration made the decision not to extend invitations to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The summit is about solutions and cooperation between the world’s democracies, the administration has said, and the trio of authoritarian countries' government systems most assuredly are not. “The president’s principled position is that we do not believe that dictators should be invited,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Accusations of hypocrisy

But since the administration drew its line in the sand, other nations have been rebuking Biden and the United States for what they see as an unfair or even a hypocritical stance.

Advertisement

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced he would not attend the summit hosted by his country’s neighbor to the north, although he will visit the White House next month.

Leaders of other nations attended the summit but chose to question or challenge Biden’s decision to his face.

At a plenary gathering, John Briceño, the prime minister of Belize, said the summit belongs to “all of the Americas” and that it was “inexcusable” that some countries were barred from attending. The influence of the gathering, he said while standing just a few feet from Biden, was “diminished by their absence.” Later, he added, “Geography, not politics, defines the Americas.”

Speaking at the same session, Argentine President Alberto Fernández proposed that host countries not be allowed to exclude other countries from the summit. He said the United States’ decision to not invite the trio of countries was particularly cruel as they tried to recover from the epidemiological and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuela, he said, had been helping to fuel his continent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting roller coaster of energy prices.

Advertisement

“We definitely would have wished for a different Summit of the Americas. The silence of those who are absent is calling to us,” Fernández said.

Others have pointed out that the United States can be hypocritical about which countries to label “authoritarian.” The administration has faced questions about why it continues to deal with oil-rich Saudi Arabia — even reportedly planning a presidential trip to a nation whose crown prince is accused of being the architect of the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Biden draws contrast with Trump

Adding to the tension, Biden is trying to transform the United States’ relationships with its neighbors on this side of the globe. Former president Donald Trump — who Biden alluded to several times throughout a long Thursday at the summit — had little appetite for international alliances, and at times openly disparaged other countries, sometimes in crude and insulting terms.

Advertisement

Biden, on the other hand, told fellow leaders multiple times that he was at the summit to listen to what they had to say about issues of common interest, and spent longer-than-expected talking to a conglomeration of Caribbean countries, along with Vice President Harris.

And he stressed that the democracies present would still be able to provide results for their citizens.

“I think we are a far cry from what we saw from a previous American administration,” Biden said, outlining joint efforts in health care, migration, climate and jobs. “That’s what our people expect of us,” he said. “It’s our duty to show them the power of democracies to deliver when democracies work together.”

What’s happening now

U.S. to lift coronavirus testing requirement for flyers returning to the country

“International travelers flying to the United States will no longer need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flights to the U.S., a senior Biden administration official said Friday, ending one of the nation’s last pandemic-related travel requirement. The requirement will end at 12:01 a.m. Sunday,” Lori Aratani reports.

Inflation hit new peak in May amid high gas prices

“Inflation in May reached a new peak of 8.6 percent, compared with the year earlier, remaining at the fastest pace in 40 years, with energy and food prices soaring to new levels,” Rachel Siegel reports.

Trump dismisses Ivanka’s disbelief in election conspiracy theory, calling her ‘checked out’

“Former president Donald Trump attempted to minimize his daughter Ivanka Trump’s interview with the House Jan. 6 committee, particularly a video clip in which she said she did not believe that the 2020 election was stolen,” Eugene Scott and Jon Swaine report.

Advertisement

“The former president wrote in a post on Friday on Truth Social, his conservative social media site, claiming that his elder daughter had not studied the election results.”

The war in Ukraine

Putin likens himself to Peter the Great, links imperial expansion to Ukraine war

“In an address to Russian entrepreneurs Thursday — the 350th anniversary of Peter’s birth — Putin appeared to link his bloody invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s imperial past. Putin, whose hometown of St. Petersburg bears the czar’s name, praised Peter’s empire building and suggested that land taken by the czar rightfully belonged to Russia,” Amy Cheng and Reis Thebault report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

6 takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s first prime-time hearing

“The congressional Jan. 6 committee held its first prime-time hearing Thursday night about the attack on the Capitol and the events leading up to it. Here are six takeaways from the first of June’s hearing, after nearly a year of investigation,” Amber Phillips writes.

Advertisement

The committee holds Trump responsible for the attack How the committee plans to tell its story A sharp attack on Trump’s Republican defenders How Trump influenced the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys The production value of night one The committee says more is to come

Jan. 6 committee blames Trump for ‘carnage’ at U.S. Capitol

“After conducting 1,000 interviews and gathering 140,000 documents over the course of the year, the committee launched its presentation with a blunt reminder of the vicious violence unleashed by the mob that day. Setting the tone was a chilling compilation of never-before-seen video of a mob surging into the building, including new security footage of aides scattering in fear inside the office of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), a Trump ally,” Rosalind S. Helderman and Jacqueline Alemany report.

… and beyond

How a D.C. bureaucrat amassed power over businesses, banks and consumers

“Rohit Chopra’s title is director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which regulates consumer finance. From that perch, he has built substantial sway at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which oversees about 5,000 banks, and the Federal Trade Commission, the antitrust watchdog,” the Wall Street Journal's Ryan Tracy and Andrew Ackerman report.

Advertisement

“Mr. Chopra, 40, combs laws and regulations searching for old or dormant provisions he can use to advance his policies. He has cultivated a network of former staffers and helped place them in powerful jobs. He embraces rhetoric and tactics some other bureaucrats view as out of bounds, and pillories skeptical colleagues as going easy on industry.”

The new abortion bans: Almost no exceptions for rape, incest or health

“Exceptions for rape, incest and life endangerment are codified in the Hyde Amendment as the only reasons the federal government will pay for abortions through Medicaid. For decades, surveys have shown that large majorities of Americans support these carve-outs, even in heavily Republican states,” the New York Times's Jan Hoffman reports.

“But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe, as expected, many state abortion bans would take effect that do not include most of the exceptions.”

The latest on covid

White House outlines coronavirus vaccine plan for children under 5

“With the goal of the first shots being given the week of June 19, the Biden administration has already made 10 million doses available to states and health providers, with roughly 85 percent of children in that age group living within five miles of possible vaccination sites, according to White House estimates shared with reporters,” the NYT's Noah Weiland reports.

The Biden agenda

U.S. accelerated expulsions of Haitian migrants in May

“The Biden administration expelled nearly 4,000 Haitians on 36 deportation flights in May — a significant increase over the previous three months — after renegotiating agreements with the island nation, which has been crippled by gang violence and an expanding humanitarian crisis,” the NYT's Eileen Sullivan reports.

Biden administration takes step to bolster Palestinian ties

“The move, announced Thursday before a possible visit by President Joe Biden to Israel and the occupied West Bank, is bureaucratic in nature. But it means the Palestinians will deal directly with the U.S. State Department in Washington rather than first go through the American ambassador to Israel,” the Associated Press's Laurie Kellman and Matthew Lee report.

Biden scraps Trump’s Air Force One paint scheme over cost

“The Biden administration has opted not to go with former President Donald Trump’s red, white and blue paint scheme for the Air Force One replacement after a new study showed it could drive up the cost, according to an administration official,” Politico's Lara Seligman and Lee Hudson report.

Biden's ATF pick locks down key moderate support

“Sen. Jon Tester’s spokesperson, Roy Loewenstein, said the Montana Democrat would vote for [Steven] Dettelbach ‘because our law enforcement agencies need to be fully staffed with leaders who will combat crime and support our brave folks who keep Montana communities safe.’ Sam Runyon, a spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin, also said Thursday that the West Virginia Democrat would support Dettelbach’s nomination,” Politico's Marianne Levine reports.

The Smithsburg shooting, visualized

“Three employees of a concrete molding company in Western Maryland were found dead Thursday following a report of a shooting that left a fourth hospitalized with critical injuries, according to Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore,” Justin Jouvenal, Jasmine Hilton, Clarence Williams and Peter Hermann report.

Hot on the left

As a Roe reversal looms, RBG admirers wrestle with her legacy

“With the Supreme Court poised to reverse Roe v Wade, Ginsburg’s decision not to step down during the Obama administration looms large in the estimations of some of her admirers, who see it as enabling the destruction of large parts of Ginsburg’s legacy. The unintended — but not unforeseeable — result was that Donald Trump was able to name Ginsburg’s successor, who may wind up as the fifth vote to overturn the landmark 1973 abortion-rights ruling,” Michael Schaffer writes for Politico Magazine.

Hot on the right

Some in GOP question red-flag laws as Senate tries to clinch gun deal

“The reservations are being aired at a crucial moment in the Senate negotiations, with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) aiming to strike a handshake deal in the coming days that would allow a bill to pass Congress by the end of the month. Among those who have objected are the No. 3 Senate Republican leader, John Barrasso (Wyo.), and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a prominent conservative leader in the House,” Mike DeBonis and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Today in Washington (times eastern)

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will speak about inflation “and the actions the Administration has taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges” at the Port of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Biden will join “heads of delegation to adopt a migration declaration” at 4:05 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., he will take a photo with heads of delegation at the Summit of the Americas before hosting a leaders retreat and luncheon at 4:45 p.m.

Biden will then attend a Democratic National Committee reception at 8 p.m. and another at 10:10 p.m.

In closing

Late night takes on the first public Jan. 6 hearing

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article