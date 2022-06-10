Placeholder while article actions load

On the Hill

A gripping first Jan 6. hearing

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night presented a gripping overview of the case it will lay out over at least six hearings this month, putting former president Donald Trump at the center of a scheme to ignore the election results and remain in power — actions that led to the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The committee used video of top aides and family members to make clear from the outset that Trump was told he did not win the election but chose to persist in spreading the falsehood that it was stolen from him through fraud.

The committee used never-before-seen footage of the attack to bolster their case and evoke an emotional response as some of the most outspoken U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metro police officers, along with family members of officers who died as a result of that day, sat in the front row. Some wept throughout the proceeding.

The committee argued that Trump used his tweets, speeches and comments in the lead-up to the attack to inspire right-wing extremist groups to descend on Washington.

“President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in her opening statement.

It also sought to put the spotlight on Republicans aligned with the former president who have since downplayed the violence that day and the role Trump played. The panel played a video of aides to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) running for safety on Jan. 6.

It showed a montage of footage from documentarian Nick Quested that showed a coordinated plan of the extremist group the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol to keep Trump in office.

Here are some highlights:

Cheney on what Trump said about former vice president Mike Pence : “ You will hear that President Trump was … aware of the rioters chants to hang Mike Pence. The president responded with this sentiment, ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea.’ Mike Pence, 'deserves it.”

Video of former attorney general William P. Barr’s deposition on claims of a fraudulent election: “I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, of members of the public … And I told them that it was that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that and was doing a great, grave disservice to the country.”

Cheney on members of Congress requesting a pardon: Rep. Scott Perry (D-Pa.), “who was also involved in trying to get [former Justice Department official Jeffrey ] Clark appointed as attorney general, has refused to testify here. As you will see, Representative Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon.”

Cheney on Trump staff asking him to tell people to leave the Capitol: “ Trump was well aware of the violence as it developed. White House staff urged President Trump to intervene and call off the mob. Here is a document written while the attack was underway by a member of the White House staff advising what the president needed to say, ‘Anyone who entered the Capitol without proper authority should leave immediately.’ This is exactly what his supporters on Capitol Hill and nationwide were urging the president to do. He would not.”

Ivanka Trump in video deposition on AG Barr telling her that the election was not stolen: Q: “ How did that affect your perspective about the election when Attorney General Barr made that statement?” Ivanka: “ It affected my perspective. I respect the attorney general Barr. So I accepted what he was saying.”

Video deposition of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Trump’s legal team, including Pat Cipollone, threatening to resign : “ Him and the team were always saying, ‘Oh, we're gonna resign. We're not gonna be here if this happens, if that happens.’ So I kind of took it up to just be whining, to be honest with you.”

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards describing her “battle” with the Proud Boys and other rioters: ” All of the sudden I see movement to the left of me and I turned and it was Officer [Brian] Sicknick with his head in his hands and he was ghostly pale, which I figured at that point that he had been sprayed. And I was concerned. My cop alarm bells went off because if you get sprayed with pepper spray, you're gonna turn red. He turned just about as pale as this sheet of paper. And so I looked back to see what had hit him, what had happened. And that's when I got sprayed in the eyes as well.”

Republican response

Some Republican lawmakers actively mocked the hearing on Twitter as it unfolded, calling it an attempt to distract from high gas prices and the shortage of baby formula.

“This is not a serious investigation,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced Cheney last year as the No. 3 House Republican, said on Newsmax. “This is a partisan political witch hunt.”

Pelosi last year vetoed two of the five Republicans McCarthy appointed to the committee, leading House Republicans to refuse to participate. The two Republicans on the committee, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Cheney, voted to impeach Trump over his role in the insurrection and were appointed to the committee by Pelosi.

But some Republicans, including McCarthy, have continued to cast doubt on the 2020 election without evidence.

Asked in a news conference on Thursday whether he thought President Biden was the legitimate winner of the election, McCarthy refused to say. “Joe Biden is the president,” McCarthy said, using a common refrain that avoids admitting that Biden won without fraud.

“There are still a lot of problems still in the election process,” he added.

What's next

Here’s what to expect in the upcoming hearings:

In the second hearing on Monday morning, “you will see that Donald Trump and his advisers knew that he had, in fact, lost the election,” Cheney said on Thursday night. “But despite this, President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to convince huge portions of the U.S. population that fraud had stolen the election from him. This was not true.”

In the third hearing , set for Wednesday morning, “you will see that President Trump corruptly planned to replace the attorney general of the United States so the U.S. Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims,” Cheney said.

In the fourth hearing , Cheney said, “we will focus on President Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence” to reject the electors from some states.

The fifth hearing will present “evidence that President Trump corruptly pressured state legislators and election officials to change election results,” Cheney said.

“In our final two June hearings, you will hear how President Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them illegally to march on the” Capitol, Cheney said. The final hearing will feature “a moment-by-moment account of the hours-long attack from more than half a dozen White House staff both live in the hearing room and via videotaped testimony.”

Biden's ATF nominee picks up key Senate endorsements

President Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on a path to confirmation after securing the support of all 50 Senate Democrats — a critical development as Congress grapples with repeated mass shootings.

The three senators — two Democrats and an independent who caucuses with Democrats — who derailed Biden's previous ATF nominee, have now come out in support of Steve Dettelbach to lead the agency. With this development, the Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote on his confirmation for June 16.

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), announced his support just hours after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) told our colleague Mike DeBonis that he would support Dettelbach because “we need leadership there.”

“As a proud gun owner and defender of the 2nd Amendment, Senator Tester plans to support Mr. Dettelbach's nomination because our law enforcement agencies need to be fully staffed with leaders who will combat crime and support our brave folks who keep Montana communities safe,” Roy Lowenstein, a spokesperson for Tester, wrote in a statement to The Early.

Last month, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) announced that he would back Dettelbach because “this ongoing uncertainty cannot continue.” It's unclear if any Republicans will back him.

ATF nominees have a long history of being railroaded in the Senate as Republican-led Senates have preferred a weakened agency. If confirmed, Dettelbach will be just the second confirmed ATF director since the position became a presidential nominee in 2006. President Barack Obama's nominee, B. Todd Jones, was confirmed in 2013 in a Democratic-controlled Senate.

The latest on the Senate gun talks: Mike writes that key conservatives “are voicing increasingly sharp objections to any federal effort to promote red-flag laws meant to keep guns away from individuals found to be at risk of committing murder or attempting suicide, a provision that has been a centerpiece of bipartisan Senate talks on gun control.”

At the White House

Biden, at Americas Summit, works to hold together a divided region

Tough crowd: “Biden offered his vision for a flourishing democratic Western Hemisphere before dozens of delegations [in Los Angeles] Thursday, but he quickly faced pushback from leaders upset that Biden had excluded” the authoritarian regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit, our colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Seung Min Kim write.

“The comments created an uneasy tension with Biden’s efforts to start a new day in intra-American relations after Trump … [And] while Biden shut out Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, some of the leaders he did invite, such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro , have themselves been accused of anti-democratic actions.”

But Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken defended the Biden administration’s decision to exclude Cuba in an interview with the : “‘The notion that some countries are not here, I would dispute,’ Blinken said, noting that dissidents, artists and members of civil society from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are attending — though they have next to no power in their countries. ‘I would argue they are more representative of their respective countries than the regimes that happen to be in place right now.’” defended the Biden administration’s decision to exclude Cuba in an interview with the Los Angeles Times’ Tracy Wilkinson “‘The notion that some countries are not here, I would dispute,’ Blinken said, noting that dissidents, artists and members of civil society from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are attending — though they have next to no power in their countries. ‘I would argue they are more representative of their respective countries than the regimes that happen to be in place right now.’”

Happening today: The United States and Latin American countries are expected to unveil a joint “Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection,” per the New York Times’ Michael D. Shear, Miriam Jordan and Anatoly Kurmanaev.

The declaration, which includes Spain and Canada, will be a “transformative new approach to invest in the region and solutions that embrace stability,” per Biden, and “contain four pillars: stabilization and assistance to countries hosting migrants; new legal pathways for foreign workers; a joint approach to border protection, including tackling smuggling networks; and a coordinated response to historic flows across the U.S.-Mexico border,” per the Times.

The Media

Weekend reeeads 🐣 🌴

Viral

