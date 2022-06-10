Post Politics Now After dramatic first night, Jan. 6 panel plans several more high-profile hearings

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The House Jan. 6 committee holds a public hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Updated June 10, 2022 at 6:41 a.m. EDT|Published June 10, 2022 at 6:21 a.m. EDT
Today, following a rare evening congressional hearing in which members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol blamed that day’s violence squarely on former president Donald Trump, the panel is planning additional high-profile hearings starting next week. Topics will include how Trump sought to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to halt or delay the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s win and other ways in which Trump sought to use his powers to overturn the presidential election results.

Meanwhile, President Biden remains in Los Angeles, where he is hosting the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of Western Hemisphere nations. Biden also plans an event Friday focused on inflation, an issue that has dogged his presidency.

  • 10:45 a.m. Pacific (1:45 p.m. Eastern): Biden delivers remarks on inflation at the Port of Los Angeles. Watch live here.
  • 1:05 p.m. Pacific (4:05 p.m. Eastern): Biden joins other leaders at the Summit of the Americas to adopt a migration declaration.
  • 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. Eastern): Biden participates in the first of two fundraising receptions for the Democratic National Committee.

