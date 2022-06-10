Post Politics Now After dramatic first night, Jan. 6 panel plans several more high-profile hearings

Today, following a rare evening congressional hearing in which members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol blamed that day’s violence squarely on former president Donald Trump, the panel is planning additional high-profile hearings starting next week. Topics will include how Trump sought to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to halt or delay the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s win and other ways in which Trump sought to use his powers to overturn the presidential election results.
Meanwhile, President Biden remains in Los Angeles, where he is hosting the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of Western Hemisphere nations. Biden also plans an event Friday focused on inflation, an issue that has dogged his presidency.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.
On our radar: What’s next for the Jan. 6 committeeReturn to menu
Thursday’s hearing was just the first in a series planned by the House Jan. 6 committee. Hearings are also scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
A hearing next week is scheduled to focus on President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to halt or delay the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s win. On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence presided over a joint session of Congress that counted the electoral college votes. Trump has repeatedly argued that Pence could have thrown out the votes of several key states in which Biden prevailed. Pence said he lacked the authority to do that, a position held widely by legal experts.
Other hearings are expected to focus on how Trump used the vast levers of presidential power to subvert the election, including a failed plan to oust the attorney general, who had said there were no signs of fraud in the 2020 election, and replace him with an ally who would say the opposite.
The committee is also expected to focus attention on security lapses that left the U.S. Capitol Police underequipped and outnumbered by the surging mob.
In a CNN interview after Thursday’s hearing, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), shared one other tantalizing detail about what’s yet to come.
CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Thompson if there would be witnesses that describe conversations between extremist groups that committed violence on Jan. 6 and “anyone in Trump’s orbit?”
“Yes,” Thompson replied.
Take a look: Highlights of Thursday night’s prime-time hearingReturn to menu
The Post’s Mahlia Posey pulled together highlights of the first prime-time hearing by the House Jan. 6 committee that ran nearly two hours Thursady. You can take a look above.
Analysis: The challenge of weaving together thousands of hours of testimonyReturn to menu
Throughout its June hearings, the House Jan. 6 committee has to weave together thousands of hours of testimony, tens of thousands of documents, information from more than 1,000 different people they interviewed — and make it all coherent, compelling and as concise as Congress can be.
The Post’s Amber Phillips says that in its first prime-time hearing, the committee did that expertly. Amber writes:
Over a period of two hours on Thursday (relatively short, for a congressional hearing), the committee aired snippets of about a dozen pretaped interviews, ranging from Trump’s former attorney general to his son-in-law Jared Kushner (who said he thought the White House counsel’s threats to resign over the election fraud push was “whining”) and his daughter Ivanka Trump (testifying that she accepted the Justice Department’s assessment that the election wasn’t stolen), from Trump campaign officials to attackers who are now serving jail time for breaching the Capitol.They also showed the public new footage of the attack, splicing images of determined rioters yelling obscenities and waving Trump flags as they marched, with body-camera footage from panicked Capitol Hill police officers.And in between all of that were two live witnesses: [Filmmaker Nick] Quested and Capitol Hill police officer Caroline Edwards, who was one of the first attacked and who returned to the line of duty repeatedly.
You can read Amber’s full analysis, which includes other takeaways from the night, here.
Noted: Trump says Jan. 6 was ‘the greatest movement in the history of our Country’Return to menu
In a statement Thursday night, former president Donald Trump derided what he called the “Unselect Committee” and seemed to embrace the violence of the insurrection.
“January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.
He repeated his false claims that the election was rigged and said the Jan. 6 panel should be studying “the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report.”
Noted: Cheney, facing a primary contest, issues challenge to fellow RepublicansReturn to menu
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), whose decision to join Democrats on the House Jan. 6 panel has earned her a serious primary challenge and former president Donald Trump’s enmity, pulled no punches Thursday night when speaking about fellow Republicans who have dismissed the committee’s work.
“I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible — there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain,” Cheney said.
Cheney, who serves as vice chairwoman of the committee, has drawn a primary challenge in her Wyoming congressional district from Harriet Hageman, an attorney and former member of the Republican National Committee.
Trump has endorsed Hageman and held a rally in support of her in Wyoming late last month.
The Hageman campaign is helmed by a coterie of Trump allies, including Tim Murtaugh, Bill Stepien, Nick Trainor and Justin Clark. In a recent interview, Trump boasted about his ability to defeat Cheney and said the “people of Wyoming cannot stand her.”
Closing her remarks Thursday, Cheney referred to a painting that hangs in the Capitol Rotunda, depicting George Washington voluntarily relinquishing power by resigning his commission in the Continental Army, a sign of his desire to peacefully transfer power.
“The sacred obligation to defend this peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president,” she said. “Except one.”