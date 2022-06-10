Placeholder while article actions load

Below: Georgia's top election official will testify before the Jan. 6 committee, and Russia is renewing its warnings about U.S. cyberattacks.

The world has changed in three big ways since the Snowden revelations

Blockbuster revelations from National Security Agency (NSA) leaker Edward Snowden began publishing nine years ago this week, exposing the breadth of U.S. digital spying programs and fundamentally altering the public’s understanding of technology, privacy and digital security.

The Snowden revelations, published first in The Washington Post and the Guardian, focused comparatively narrowly on spying conducted by the U.S. government. But they helped usher in an era when people began to feel less safe on their digital devices for a whole host of reasons — ranging from government surveillance to criminal hackers to privacy invasions by tech companies.

“It was a catalyst for a set of things that have left a permanent imprint on the role of privacy in our policy discourse, on attitudes about the extent to which people trust the U.S. government and the NSA in particular,” Bobby Chesney, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin who focuses on national security issues, told me.

The revelations marked a turning point when the darker side of the internet and digital technology began to play a far broader role in American life.

“[The Snowden revelations] crystallized a transition that was already taking place,” Chesney said.

“People were living more of their lives digitally. More important stuff was taking place on our devices. The public was beginning to understand what could be done with those systems [by government intelligence agencies and criminal hackers]. The government was beginning to realize that analog world understandings of the balance between privacy and security might not translate well into the digital world.”

Here are three big ways the world has changed since those revelations.

NSA is far more visible

The nation’s main digital spying agency had already begun to play a greater public role by 2013 — emerging from decades during which it was half-jokingly referred to as “No Such Agency.” The transition was driven by a growing realization that the NSA needed to interact more with the public and industry to help combat foreign cyberattacks that were beginning to pummel the private sector.

But the Snowden revelations supercharged that transformation — sending the agency’s director and top officials off on a flurry of public events aimed at repairing the NSA’s tarnished reputation.

Most prominently, NSA Director Gen. Keith L. Alexander gave a keynote address at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in 2013 — and spoke through heckling by cyber pros who believed the agency had overstepped its bounds and made the internet less safe.

Nine years later, NSA officials play a far greater public role. NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone and the agency’s Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce speak routinely at cybersecurity conferences and other events. The agency has also launched a Cybersecurity Collaboration Center where they share information directly with more than 100 private sector companies.

“[Snowden] accelerated — in an illegal way and with a lot of harm to the U.S. — things that were going to happen anyway but maybe would have taken another three to five years,” former NSA general counsel Glenn Gerstell told me.

“It’s inconceivable to me that — with the effects of the digital revolution and what’s happened in the ensuing nine years — that we wouldn’t end up in a situation where these issues are front and center in our society,” said Gerstell, who started at the NSA in 2015, two years after the Snowden leaks.

There have been some surveillance reforms

One of the major programs the leaks focused on — the NSA’s bulk collection of telephone metadata — has been discontinued. Under that program, the agency collected troves of data about who called who and when — though not the content of those conversations — and stored it to be queried for counterterrorism investigations.

Another major program — which involved warrantless collection of phone and internet data from non-U.S. citizens — remains active. That program came under criticism, in part, because it scooped up information from Americans who communicated with foreign surveillance targets.

But those changes are far less than what most surveillance critics had sought. And transparency measures the intelligence community has adopted — such as publishing numbers of secret eavesdropping orders and searches of data related to Americans and U.S. companies — has often been so general that it’s of little use to outside watchdogs.

The leaks also contributed to a general distrust of government that has only grown since then

The Snowden leaks came as a bombshell to much of the American public – even though the broad details of the spying program were known by national security insiders.

It was far from the first scandal that caused Americans to lose trust in the government — a legacy that stretches back to Watergate and before. But it was one of the first of the digital era. And it mixed with a general sense that the internet was a shadowy place where the government and others were heedless of people’s privacy.

“For a lot of people, there’s no going back on the question of surveillance and trust in government. That’s a big lasting impact,” Chesney told me.

The keys

Georgia’s top elections official to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing this month

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and his deputy, Gabriel Sterling, will testify later this month, NBC News’s Julia Jester and Dareh Gregorian report. It’s part of a seeming effort by the committee to tie former president Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud and hacking to the pressure he put on state officials and the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Raffensperger played a key role fighting back against Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen in his state. In January 2021, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state — an effort Raffensperger resisted.

Jody Hice by nearly 19 points. Raffensperger “repudiated Trump’s false claims of election fraud to anyone who would listen,” but he also “​​won in part by courting Trump’s base with promises of stricter election security,” my colleague Amy Gardner Last month, Raffensperger won a heated GOP primary election against Trump-backed Rep.by nearly 19 points. Raffensperger “repudiated Trump’s false claims of election fraud to anyone who would listen,” but he also “​​won in part by courting Trump’s base with promises of stricter election security,” my colleague Amy Gardner wrote

Russia renews warnings to U.S. about cyberattacks

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s top cyber official, Andrei Krutskikh, cautioned that Russia wouldn’t leave aggressive U.S. acts in cyberspace unanswered in comments posted to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

It’s the second such warning by Krutskikh in the last week, and comes on the heels of Gen. Paul Nakasone’s acknowledgment that U.S. government hackers are conducting offensive cyberattacks in support of Ukraine’s effort to fight back against Russian invaders.

There’s high anxiety about potential Russian cyberattacks against U.S. targets, but there haven’t been any major ones since the start of the war. President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin last year that the U.S. government would retaliate if Russian hackers broke “basic norms” about attacking critical organizations like pipelines and water treatment plants. The warnings could help the two countries avoid an escalating cyber conflict.

Krutskikh’s previous warning came in a newspaper interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant. He warned the United States not to “provoke Russia into retaliatory measures” and said that “the outcome of this ‘mess’ could be catastrophic,” according to Post columnist David Ignatius.

China has also weighed in. “The above-mentioned U.S. operations could lead to an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and even risk triggering a nuclear attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a Wednesday news briefing.

Senate Democrats sound alarms about disinformation in midterm elections

More than a dozen Senate Democrats penned a letter to five Biden administration officials warning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could prompt a surge in misinformation related to the midterms, Insider’s Grace Panetta and John Haltiwanger report.

The letter cites previous Russian efforts to influence the 2016 and 2020 U.S. elections.

“As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to an increase in Russian disinformation and warnings of potential cyberattacks, we urge you to ensure that your agencies are prepared to quickly and effectively counter Russian influence campaigns targeting the 2022 elections,” the 17 Senators wrote.

The letter was led by Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.). Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) also signed on.

House Democrats asked appropriators to stay tough on spyware

Six House Democrats asked lawmakers drafting a Commerce Department appropriations bill to add language taking aim at spyware firms, according to a letter obtained by The Cybersecurity 202.

The lawmakers wanted the bill's report to commend the Commerce Department on adding NSO Group to an export blacklist.

They also wanted top lawmakers to urge the Commerce Department to “consider the addition to the Commerce Control List of additional items and services with surveillance capabilities that could be used to abuse human rights, with subsequent license requirements imposed on end user destinations with a history of internal repression.”

The letter was signed by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Katie Porter (D-Calif.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

Chris Inglis and CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein National Cyber Directorand CISA Executive Assistant Director speak at ITI’s cyber summit on Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hosts a hearing on threats to election workers on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee holds a hearing on privacy legislation on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Carol House, the National Security Council’s director for cybersecurity and secure digital innovation, , the National Security Council’s director for cybersecurity and secure digital innovation, speaks at an Atlantic Council event on cybersecurity challenges with central bank digital currencies on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

