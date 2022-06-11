DNC: New York and Nebraska Democrats won’t go early in 2024 primaries

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday said it rejected applications from the state parties of New York and Nebraska to help kick off the 2024 presidential nominating process, leaving 16 other states and one territory in the running for the coveted spots.
Democrats Abroad, a collection of expatriates who have a small but independent role in the nominating process, was also told its application could not move forward.
The states and territory still under consideration are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas and Washington state.
The party has said it hopes to improve the nominating process by rearranging the early states, which have a disproportionate ability to narrow the presidential field and attract much of the early candidate spending.
Democrats circulate plan for changing 2024 nomination calendar, moving against Iowa and welcoming new early states
The party has said that the 2024 starting states will be selected based on the diversity of their electorates, “including ethnic, geographic, union representation, economic, etc.”; the competitiveness of the state in a general election; and the ability of the state to administer a “fair, transparent and inclusive” process.
The letter, sent Saturday by co-chairs Jim Roosevelt and Minyon Moore, said New York was cut because it was a large, solidly blue state where it is expensive to campaign. It also said it would be “impossible to counterbalance the disproportionate number of urban voters.”
Nebraska was cut because the state party’s proposal envisioned a party-run selection process, separate from the current state-run primary. The letter said that “could create confusion by rendering the state-run process meaningless despite Democrats being on the ballot.”
As for Democrats Abroad, the co-chairs said the logistical problems of not having a set geography created hurdles that were too high to overcome.
The remaining states and Puerto Rico will make presentations to the Rules and Bylaws Committee later this month. A final decision of the first four or five states in the 2024 process is expected in July.
In an effort to keep Iowa’s position as the first-in-the-nation caucus, Democrats in that state have proposed drastically revamping how voters there show preferences for their candidates. Instead of a traditional caucus, Iowa Democrats in 2024 would cast written preference cards in the weeks leading up to the event, either by mail or at drop-off locations. The results would be announced at the caucus meetings.
“We intend to present a very vigorous non-present participation aspect,” said Scott Brennan, Iowa’s representative on the Rules and Bylaws Committee. “The proposal that we sent to the RBC has it all done in advance” of the caucus meetings.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Today’s primaries: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Follow along for live updates.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.