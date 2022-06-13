Placeholder while article actions load

An unexpected announcement Sunday: A bipartisan group of senators had reached agreement on legislation aimed at combating gun violence in the United States. After a pair of high-profile mass shootings in May, there were the usual rumblings about making changes aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future, rumbling that we’ve heard emerge and fade away so often before. This time, though, something resulted.

Something modest, certainly. The challenge for Republican legislators in particular is that their base broadly objects to new gun regulations, but the public overall has been clamoring for Congress to take some sort of action. So the compromise that emerged was clearly aimed largely at yielding some sort of result that imposed very limited restrictions on gun ownership. It is unquestionably something and not nothing, but how much it is depends on your point of view and on how it is implemented.

One thing that’s clear, though, is that the effects of implementation would be felt more in Republican-voting states than Democratic ones.

Consider two of the most significant proposals. One would encourage states to implement “red flag” laws, making it easier to remove firearms from people who family or law enforcement deemed a danger. Another would close a loophole in the Violence Against Women Act that expands prohibitions against firearm ownership to more domestic violence offenders.

A number of states already have the first form of legislation. Last October, Pew Trusts explored the ways in which such laws had already proven effective at confiscating guns. One drawback, though? People — and even law enforcement — weren’t aware of the laws, limiting their use.

That article included a map of states that had implemented some sort of “red flag” policy.

You’ll notice that most of the states with such laws backed President Biden in 2020. Florida is one of the two exceptions; its law was passed in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

You’ll also notice that there is a red-flag law in place in New York, where a gunman last month killed 10 people at a grocery store. Despite some indications that he might commit an act of violence, the alleged shooter in that case was not barred from owning a gun.

What’s noteworthy about the map is how much of the population is covered. About 7 in 10 Americans who live in blue states live in a state with a red-flag law. Only about 1 in 5 Americans who live in red states are covered by one.

There’s a similar divide on the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” the effort to ensure that limits on firearm ownership cover even less-formal relationships affected by domestic violence. Everytown for Gun Safety identifies 16 states that have laws aimed at limiting gun ownership in cases of domestic violence include dating relationships.

About 3 in 5 of those who live in blue states live in a state that has closed this loophole. Only 1 in 10 residents of red states do.

Compare that to the proposed law that emerged after the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. Then, the Senate focused on expanding background checks to cover every gun sale. It was blocked by a mostly Republican minority in the Senate. But such laws exist in a number of states, according to the Giffords Law Center, founded by former Arizona legislator and shooting victim Gabby Giffords.

All of them are blue.

Two-thirds of residents of blue states live in a state that has a mandate for background checks (with the noted qualifications in Pennsylvania and New Mexico). No residents of red states do.

This, by itself, encapsulates the current fight. Among other things what the Senate compromise — if finalized! — would achieve is encouraging policies and practices that exist mostly in blue states and encourage their expansion in red states as well.

But it would also not significantly restrict access to firearms to people not convicted of crimes.

