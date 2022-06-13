Placeholder while article actions load

The big idea

Mild or momentous? Democrats weigh impacts of gun deal

Many things can be true about the bipartisan framework to curb gun violence unveiled Sunday and immediately embraced by the White House as well as many prominent gun control activists, and underwritten by enough GOP senators (in theory) to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Its provisions fall well short of the wish list President Biden detailed after the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tex., and Tulsa. It does not raise the age for buying an AR-15, place new limits on high-capacity magazines, or impose universal background checks, for instance.

But it still represents the most expansive federal response to gun violence in three decades. GOP opposition has been the chief factor in smothering congressional action even as the number of Americans killed in mass shootings, including schoolchildren, climbed ever upward.

(My colleagues Mike DeBonis and Leigh Ann Caldwell captured that dynamic well Sunday. The deal “would pair modest new gun restrictions with significant new mental health and school security investments — a deal that could put Congress on a path to enacting the most significant national response in decades to acts of mass gun violence.”)

It shows at least some Republicans can be won over to joining Democrats in supporting (mild) new gun restrictions and responses.

But it will almost certainly highlight how the bulk of the congressional GOP vociferously opposes any steps, no matter how mild or broadly popular, that could conceivably be sold to hard-right Republican primary voters as curbs on Second Amendment rights.

A ‘crack in the dam’?

Some of its Republican supporters seemingly hope to point to the package to show they met the moment ahead of November’s midterm elections. Some of its Democratic backers seemingly hope some action — any action — will be a “crack in the dam” moment that makes more possible in the future.

I want to thank Senator Chris Murphy and the bipartisan group for their gun safety proposal. It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction.



With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay. Let’s get this done. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2022

Democratic skeptics worry the legislation will be too timid and will give the GOP an excuse to block any further action. Here’s Adam Jentleson, who worked for former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid of Nevada and now heads the Battle Born Collective, a progressive group.

Waiting to do what though? This deal doesn’t really do anything so we will still waiting for meaningful action if/when it passes. The difference will be we’ll have given the impression of doing something and made Republicans whole. That might be a net negative, a la gang of 14. — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) June 12, 2022

It’s not a done deal. The framework hasn’t been turned from backroom deal to legislative text. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) praised the negotiators but withheld his explicit endorsement.

But the handshake agreement has the support of 10 Republican senators — in theory enough to overcome a GOP filibuster if all 50 Democrats stand with Biden. That number loomed over the negotiations. The proposal could still pick up a couple of Republicans before a final vote.

It bears noting that none of the 10 GOP lawmakers who took part in the talks are up in November. Four aren’t seeking reelection. Five aren’t up until 2026.

One, Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) is up in 2024 but has shown a willingness to buck his party. In 2020, he became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to remove a president of his own party (Donald Trump) from office.

What’s in the agreement

So the agreement doesn’t equate to a sea-change in GOP politics. It’s more like the politics of the moment: Modest, broadly popular measures seemingly designed to minimize the risk of inflaming gun-rights activists, and made possible by the Senate’s electoral calendar.

Mike and Leigh Ann report the details: “Under the tentative deal, a federal grant program would encourage states to implement red-flag laws that allow authorities to keep guns away from people found by a judge to represent a potential threat to themselves or others, while federal criminal background checks for gun buyers younger than 21 would include a mandatory search of juvenile justice and mental health records for the first time.”

“Other provisions would prevent gun sales to a broader group of domestic violence offenders, closing what is often called the ‘boyfriend loophole’; clarify which gun sellers are required to register as federal firearms dealers and, thus, run background checks on customers; and establish new federal offenses related to gun trafficking.”

“Other provisions would funnel billions of new federal dollars into mental health care and school security programs, funding behavioral intervention programs, new campus infrastructure and armed officers. One cornerstone of the deal is legislation sponsored by Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to establish a nationwide network of ‘community behavioral health clinics,’ though the framework does not yet include an agreed funding level for that program or others.”

How the “red-flag” provision becomes legislation in particular is something to watch. In the days running up to the compromise, Republican lawmakers sharply criticized them.

One grim near-certainty looms over the agreement: America will suffer more mass shootings before Biden ever gets a chance to sign it into law.

What’s happening now

The public Jan. 6 hearings

Hearing underway, without live testimony from Trump 2020 campaign manager

“Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien canceled planned in-person testimony Monday after his wife went into labor, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said. The committee played video of Stepien’s prior deposition instead.,” Amy B Wang, John Wagner, Eugene Scott, Mariana Alfaro and Jacqueline Alemany report.

More key updates:

The war in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces pushed from Severodonetsk city center

“Russian forces are suffering ‘significant losses’ in infantry units as a battle rages for the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, and they are able to advance only with support from ground-attack aircraft, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Monday. The Russians now control the city center, it said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that ‘very fierce fighting is going on — literally for every meter,’” Bryan Pietsch, María Luisa Paúl, Julian Duplain and Jennifer Hassan report.

More key updates:

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Thousands of Afghan families remain severed after messy U.S. exit

“The Biden administration brought more than 76,000 Afghans to the United States last year as part of the U.S. withdrawal. Thousands more who wanted to flee, many of them American allies who aided the 20-year war effort, were left behind as the Taliban completed its violent takeover. Fowzia’s husband, four of their children and four grandchildren are among those unable to escape,” Abigail Hauslohner reports.

“Neither the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security nor the Pentagon possesses data accounting for the number of Afghans brought to the United States through Operation Allies Welcome, as the resettlement effort is called, who remain separated from immediate family. Advocates estimate the figure could stretch into the tens of thousands.”

Court filing offers new evidence of post-election breach in Coffee County, Ga.

“A cybersecurity executive who has aided efforts by election deniers to investigate the 2020 vote said in a recent court document that he had ‘forensically examined’ the voting system used in Coffee County, Ga. The assertion by executive Benjamin Cotton that he examined the county’s voting system is the strongest indication yet that the security of election equipment there may have been compromised following Donald Trump’s loss,” Emma Brown and Amy Gardner report.

… and beyond

What it means to remember the Pulse shooting in the era of ‘Don’t Say Gay’

“Six years after the shooting, many are marking the anniversary. Still, some victims’ families and survivors are angry about how the shooting has been memorialized. The museum, they worry, is turning a site of dozens of deaths into a tourist attraction. They don’t want that, but they also don’t want it to be erased, a worry that stems from a new state law that limits what teachers can say about sexual orientation and gender identity,” the 19th's Kate Sosin reports.

The latest on covid

Covid is making flu and other common viruses act in unfamiliar ways

“The upheaval is being felt in hospitals and labs. Doctors are rethinking routines, including keeping preventive shots on hand into the spring and even summer. Researchers have a rare opportunity to figure out whether behavioral changes like stay-at-home orders, masking and social distancing are responsible for the viral shifts, and what evolutionary advantage SARS CoV-2 may be exercising over its microscopic rivals,” Frances Stead Sellers reports.

The Biden agenda

Inside Biden’s frustration with soaring prices

“President Biden seemed upbeat when he visited an Iowa biofuels plant in April to talk about bringing down gas prices, standing before a large tractor as he declared that ‘biofuels have a role to play right now’ and announced a plan to expand the use of ethanol over the summer,” Tyler Pager reports.

“But privately, Biden dismissed the policy as ineffective and questioned the value of the trip, according to two people familiar with the conversations. After returning to the White House, he hauled his senior staff, including chief of staff Ron Klain, into the Oval Office, badgering them with questions about the purpose of the event.”

Biden and Trump's ages fuel fears of American gerontocracy

“The likeliest matchup for the 2024 election pits President Biden, who'll be 81, against former President Trump, who'll be 78,” Axios's Mike Allen reports.

“Diversity and technology are making the workplace, home life and culture unrecognizable for many older leaders. That can leave geriatric leadership of government out of step with everyday life in America — and disconnected from the voters who give them power.”

Biden says Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ U.S. warnings of invasion

“During his talk, Biden also mentioned that his administration had warned [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] and the Ukrainian government, based on U.S. intelligence, before the invasion began,” Ellen Francis, Victoria Bisset and Timothy Bella report.

“I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating,” the president said, according to the AP.

Biden grapples with inflation and immigration

“President Biden laced into oil corporations and shipping conglomerates on Friday, accusing them of chasing excessive profits instead of lowering prices for consumers, adopting a newly aggressive populist tone after he and his administration found themselves battered by another disheartening inflation report,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Seung Min Kim report.

“Later, Biden linked arms with a slew of foreign leaders as they vowed to make conditions for migrants throughout the Americas more safe and humane, while stressing his administration’s efforts to crack down on the smuggling of those who are coming to the southern U.S. border in hopes of entering the country.”

Airstrike fatalities in Yemen, visualized

“A joint Washington Post analysis reveals for the first time that the United States supported the majority of air force squadrons involved in the Saudi coalition’s years-old air campaign,” Joyce Sohyun Lee, Meg Kelly and Atthar Mirza report.

Hot on the left

Anti-worker judges and the D.C. circuit

“Over the last two years, Biden has named 98 federal judicial nominees. The nominees have collectively won widespread praise, making history for their demographic and professional diversity. But even as the White House is setting records for the number of public defenders appointed to the bench, it is also on track to make an anti-worker federal judiciary even more overtly hostile to working people,” Molly Coleman and Tristin Brown write for the American Prospect.

Hot on the right

The shadow race is underway for the Republican presidential nomination

“With months to go before the midterm elections, the shadow campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination is well underway, with at least 15 potential candidates traveling the country, drawing up plans, huddling with donors or testing out messages at various levels of preparation. The quadrennial circus — described by more than 20 people with direct knowledge who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private machinations — has kicked into gear despite the public hints from Trump that he too plans to join the scrum ‘a third time,’ ” Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

Today in Washington

Biden will return to the White House at 12:05 p.m. and receive his daily briefing at 12:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., he will sign into law the creation of a commission to study a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture. Vice President Harris will deliver remarks.

In closing

Watergate happened 50 years ago. Its legacies are still with us.

“Watergate, along with the Vietnam War, marked a dividing line between old and new, ushering in a changed landscape for politics and public life — from a period in which Americans trusted their government to a period in which that trust was broken and never truly restored. ‘It’s a hugely important historic moment,’ said Julian Zelizer, a historian and professor at Princeton University. ‘And we entered a new era when it was over,’ ” Dan Balz writes.

