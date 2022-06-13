The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Watergate at 50

Ask Woodward and Bernstein your questions about Watergate’s legacy

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will respond on Friday, June 17, starting at 11 a.m. ET

By
and 
 
Updated June 13, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. EDT|Published June 13, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. EDT
Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will be answering your questions about the legacy of the Watergate scandal on Friday, June 17.
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, the day five burglars were arrested at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. The first article by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about the break-in published two days later, June 19 — a first step in a winding scandal that would ultimately lead to the president’s resignation.

As Dan Balz writes for The Post, Watergate and the war in Vietnam ushered in “a changed landscape of American politics and public life,” breaking public trust in government and making the relationship between reporters and public officials more adversarial.

On the anniversary of the break-in, Woodward and Bernstein will be answering your questions about the legacy of the scandal and how Watergate informs present-day American politics.

What questions do you have for Woodward and Bernstein? Write below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.

