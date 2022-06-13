Ask Woodward and Bernstein your questions about Watergate’s legacy

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, the day five burglars were arrested at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. The first article by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about the break-in published two days later, June 19 — a first step in a winding scandal that would ultimately lead to the president’s resignation.
As Dan Balz writes for The Post, Watergate and the war in Vietnam ushered in “a changed landscape of American politics and public life,” breaking public trust in government and making the relationship between reporters and public officials more adversarial.
On the anniversary of the break-in, Woodward and Bernstein will be answering your questions about the legacy of the scandal and how Watergate informs present-day American politics.
What questions do you have for Woodward and Bernstein? Write below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.
