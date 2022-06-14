House sets vote on Supreme Court security bill, ending partisan tiff

Placeholder while article actions load

House leaders stepped back Monday from a brewing partisan fight over security arrangements for the families of Supreme Court justices and employees after top Senate Republicans threatened to escalate the tiff further — potentially leaving those around the court unprotected amid a rising spate of threats. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The office of House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a late-night advisory that the chamber would vote Tuesday on a Senate-passed bill that would extend security to family members of Supreme Court justices, but not to family members of judicial clerks or other staffers.

Family of those personnel were included in a competing House bill that Democrats had hoped to pass this week. But after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) delivered an unusual public ultimatum Monday night, threatening to block the House bill from passage, Democrats changed course.

“The security issue is related to the Supreme Court justices, not to nameless staff that no one knows,” McConnell told reporters Monday in a rare Capitol hallway interview.

The episode has illustrated how nasty and partisan virtually any issue dealing with the high court has become in American politics — especially after the leak last month of a draft opinion indicating that justices are preparing to overturn the decision granting the right to an abortion.

Should the House approve the Senate bill Tuesday as expected, it would go to President Biden for his signature.

The Senate initially passed its Supreme Court security bill on May 5, days after the draft abortion opinion was leaked. But the House did not act on it, instead exploring a broader bill.

Matters came to a head last week after a 26-year-old armed California man was arrested outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. The man, Nicholas Roske, told police that he had come intending to assassinate Kavanaugh because of the leaked abortion opinion but called 911 and surrendered after spotting U.S. Marshals guarding Kavanaugh’s home.

As the incident illustrated, the justices themselves are already entitled to round-the-clock security, and court employees can be protected as warranted. But federal law does not provide for the protection of immediate family members.

Roske’s arrest turbocharged the politics around the court security legislation on Capitol Hill, prompting McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to lambaste Democrats for not voting on the Senate bill. But Democratic leaders expressed puzzlement at the GOP position, arguing that employees’ families ought to be entitled to protection, as well, at the discretion of the Supreme Court marshal, its top security officer.

After the leak of the draft abortion opinion, the names of law clerks that some observers suspected of being the potential leaker circulated in internet forums and some fringe news sites.

Asked Monday why Republicans wanted to omit staff families from the bill, McConnell said House Democrats were taking “an unnecessary shot at sending a message about how proud they were that something leaked over at the Supreme Court.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), who co-wrote the Senate bill with Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), said, “People know who the Supreme Court members are. They don’t know who the staff is.”

“All we’re trying to do is give the justices the very same protection that’s available to members of Congress,” he added, saying Democrats were “playing with fire.”

Coons said Monday there was no good reason not to include staff members alongside justices. But he also said he was “surprised and frustrated by the impasse that we’re at.”

Before the announcement Monday night, Hoyer said “it’s incredible to me … the Senate would not vote to protect the employees,” but he also said party leaders were consulting with members about continuing the standoff. About an hour later, his office announced Tuesday’s vote on the Senate bill.

Jacqueline Alemany and Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.

