Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Our colleague Rachel Roubein, who anchors The Health 202, wrote about how climate change is increasingly viewed as a public health crisis. You can read her piece here and subscribe to her newsletter here. But first: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Inside green groups' strategies for the midterms It's only June, but for climate advocacy groups, November is on the mind.

The midterm elections in five months could change which party controls Congress, with major implications for whether lawmakers pass ambitious climate legislation at a critical juncture for the country and the planet.

The Climate 202 recently spoke with the heads of three leading environmental groups about how they're gearing up for the midterms. Here are some of their main strategies and approaches:

Focusing on the states

Several groups are working to elect governors who have vowed to prioritize action on climate change and clean energy at the state level, regardless of what happens at the federal level.

The outlook for climate action in Washington could be bleak, they say, if Republicans regain control of Congress and if the Supreme Court guts the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to curb carbon emissions from power plants in a ruling expected this summer.

“There could be less opportunity to have a proactive agenda at the federal level come 2023, and that underscores the importance of the states,” Kevin Curtis, executive director of the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, told The Climate 202.

“But the states were never not important,” Curtis said, noting that many blue states served as a “bulwark” against President Donald Trump's rollbacks of environmental regulations.

NRDC Action Fund has endorsed six Democratic governors in the 2021-22 campaign cycle so far, including Michelle Lujan Grisham in New Mexico, Kathy Hochul in New York, J.B. Pritzker in Illinois and Steve Sisolak in Nevada.

Grisham will testify today before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis alongside Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, about their states' respective efforts to slash methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.

Boosting voter turnout

At the federal level, many groups are seeking to mobilize climate-conscious voters who might need a nudge to hit the polls in November.

“We know that midterm votes go down every cycle, especially for the party in power,” Heather Hargreaves, executive director of Climate Power Action, told The Climate 202.

“So we hope to encourage voters — especially younger voters, voters of color and others who are known traditionally as drop-off voters — to show up at the polls and vote for the candidates who are taking action on this issue they're seeing affect their lives every day,” Hargreaves said.

Climate Power Action, the newly formed political action committee of Climate Power, announced last week that it would partner with five other groups to spend $100 million on the midterms — the first coordinated push of its kind.

The $100 million will pay for advertising campaigns and field organizing in key states including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. The participating groups include the NRDC Action Fund, Climate Reality Action Fund, NextGen PAC, League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund and EDF Action.

Protecting vulnerable incumbents

For Democrats to maintain their razor-thin majority in the Senate, vulnerable incumbents will need to prevail in several battleground states. Here are a couple of the competitive races that climate advocacy groups are prioritizing:

Arizona : Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly managed to flip a longtime GOP-held seat in a special election in 2020. He's now running for reelection in a race that Republicans view as critical to win in their bid to regain control of the chamber. A former astronaut, Kelly : Democraticmanaged to flip a longtime GOP-held seat in a special election in 2020. He's now running for reelection in a race that Republicans view as critical to win in their bid to regain control of the chamber. A former astronaut, Kelly has said that seeing the Earth change from space inspired him to run for Congress to protect the planet.

Nevada: Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has the dubious distinction of being considered her party's most vulnerable incumbent. Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and Navy officer, is the Republican favorite to challenge her in November. Since coming to Congress in 2017, Cortez Masto has been a vocal advocate for Nevada's solar industry and an opponent of Democratichas the dubious distinction of being considered her party's most vulnerable incumbent., the former Nevada attorney general and Navy officer, is the Republican favorite to challenge her in November. Since coming to Congress in 2017, Cortez Masto has been a vocal advocate for Nevada's solar industry and an opponent of storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain

“Continuing to move forward on climate is absolutely dependent on electing — and in many cases reelecting — climate champions in November,” Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of campaigns for the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund, told The Climate 202.

“There's no doubt that the stakes this midterm are exceedingly high,” he said.

On the Hill

White House voices support for wildlife bill before expected House vote

The Biden administration released a statement of administration policy on Monday in support of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, a bipartisan bill dedicated to the conservation of the nation’s wildlife as the biodiversity crisis causes the extinction of animal and plant species at an unprecedented rate.

The statement comes as the House is expected to vote on the bill today. The House Rules Committee on Monday considered amendments to the measure.

The legislation, which was introduced by Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) and passed the House Natural Resources Committee in January, would amend the 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act, allocating an additional $1.3 billion in federal aid per year for states and territories, and $97.5 million annually for tribes, to bolster their efforts to protect, conserve and restore wildlife and habitat.

“As the urgency of addressing a rapidly warming climate, mass extinction, and other conservation challenges increases, it is important that strong and innovative action is taken to ensure that fish and wildlife managers are provided with the tools they need to carry out science-based conservation actions that are so important to healthy populations of fish and wildlife,” the statement said.

Four automakers join in push for electric vehicle tax credit

The chief executives of General Motors, Ford Motor, Toyota and Stellantis sent a letter to congressional leadership on Monday urging lawmakers to lift the cap on the $7,500 tax credit that currently expires after an automaker has sold 200,000 eligible electric vehicles, Ryan Felton reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The executives wrote that the electric vehicle tax credit has helped accelerate adoption of battery-powered cars and has piqued consumer interest, adding that the cap is constraining for consumers amid rising costs and a volatile supply chain.

“The coming years are critical to the growth of the electric vehicle market and as China and the E.U. continue to invest heavily in electrification, our domestic policies must work to solidify our global leadership in the automotive industry,” the letter says.

President Biden's budget reconciliation bill would extend and expand the EV tax credit, but the subsidy faces skepticism from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who has continued to meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) about a possible deal on the stalled package.

Sen. Daines criticizes HSBC for suspension of employee who downplayed climate risk

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) on Monday slammed HSBC for suspending Stuart Kirk, a senior executive who made comments downplaying the financial risks posed by climate change during a conference in May.

In a letter sent to HSBC CEO Noel Quinn last week and publicly released Monday, Daines wrote that the bank and other financial institutions have made commitments to “promote extreme environmental ideology through their business.”

The Republican added that “to the extent that Mr. Kirk’s speech implicitly rebuked HSBC’s environmental commitments as ill-advised or contrary to the financial interests of your investors, this should prompt re-examination of your commitments,” rather than the disciplinary action.

Kirk, the head of responsible investment and research at HSBC's asset management arm, argued in a presentation that investors do not need to worry about climate change, and that policymakers are exaggerating its financial risks, according to multiple reports.

Pressure points

Why an energy crisis and $5 gas aren’t spurring a green revolution

Energy shortages prompted by the war in Ukraine and high gasoline prices driven by inflation could have been a catalyst for the clean energy transition. But the United States is failing to seize the moment, and it could emerge from the crisis even more dependent on fossil fuels, threatening President Biden's climate goals, The Washington Post's Evan Halper reports.

A confluence of factors are to blame, including outdated federal rules that have slowed down projects, a failure by Congress and policymakers to plan ahead, and a Commerce Department investigation that has paralyzed the U.S. solar industry.

The problem is not entirely unique to the United States, as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres acknowledged on Tuesday.

“The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Guterres said at a conference in Vienna, according to prepared remarks.

Agency alert

Energy Department proposes new efficiency standards for gas furnaces

The Energy Department on Monday announced new energy efficiency standards for residential natural gas furnaces, marking the first time the nation has updated furnace codes since the 1990s, Ella Nilsen reports for CNN.

The proposed rule would require non-weatherized gas furnaces and furnaces used in mobile homes to be more environmentally friendly, achieving a 95 percent annual fuel utilization efficiency standard. It would also phase out less efficient “non-condensing” furnaces that waste excess gas, making modern furnaces mandatory across the board. The standards would go into effect by 2029, and manufacturers would have until its start date to stop producing the old ones.

Over three decades, the standards are expected to reduce carbon pollution by 373 million metric tons and methane emissions by 5.1 million tons — equivalent to the emissions of 61 million homes per year.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

