Primary elections live updates Trump targeting GOP members of Congress as four states hold primaries

What to watch in Texas: Republicans try to grab a border district
Noted: For Democrats, the economy is a tough sell, particularly in places like Las Vegas
On our radar in S.C.: Rep. Rice has a fighting chance despite impeachment vote
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who is being challenged in Tuesday's GOP primary by a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, speaks during a Saturday campaign rally in Summerville, S.C. (Meg Kinnard/AP)
Updated June 14, 2022 at 7:27 a.m. EDT|Published June 14, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Welcome to special coverage of primary elections in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina and North Dakota and a special congressional election in Texas from Post Poltics Now.

Today, voters are heading to the polls in four more states, including in South Carolina, which poses the latest test of former president Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. Trump is backing GOP primary opponents of two Republican incumbent members of Congress — Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace — who did not back his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also playing in other GOP primaries Tuesday, including races for governor and U.S. senator in Nevada, where Democrats currently hold both seats. Meanwhile, Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is facing a challenger from her left, Amy Vilela, a former state co-chair for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

  • In Maine, former governor Paul LePage, who left the state in 2019 after his second term, is running unopposed in the GOP primary. Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills (D) is seeking a second term.
  • In South Carolina, Rice is being challenged by state Rep. Russell Fry. Mace is being challenged by former congresswoman Katie Arrington. Fry and Arrington are backed by Trump.
  • In Nevada, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombard is leading in the GOP gubernatorial primary polls and has Trump’s endorsement. He is seeking to replace incumbent Steve Sisolak (D).
  • Also in Nevada, Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada state attorney general who has Trump’s backing, is the front-runner in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He is seeking to replace first-term Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a top target for Republicans in November.
  • Polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina, 8 p.m. in Maine, and 9 and 10 p.m. in parts of Nevada and North Dakota. All times are Eastern.
