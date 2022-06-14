Primary elections live updates Trump targeting GOP members of Congress as four states hold primaries

In some cases these groups are attacking more mainstream Republicans and in others they are amplifying messages from the election-denying candidates.

The apparent bet these organizations are placing is that such far-right candidates, who hold polarizing views on various issues, would be easier to defeat in the November midterms when a broader slice of the electorate will be casting ballots.

But some Democrats warn that this is a precarious strategy in a year when the party is facing stiff head winds — one that could result in the election of Republicans promoting false claims who could use powerful posts to disrupt future votes.