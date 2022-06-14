Primary elections live updates Trump targeting GOP members of Congress as four states hold primaries

Welcome to special coverage of primary elections in Maine, Nevada, South Carolina and North Dakota and a special congressional election in Texas from Post Poltics Now.
Trump is also playing in other GOP primaries Tuesday, including races for governor and U.S. senator in Nevada, where Democrats currently hold both seats. Meanwhile, Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is facing a challenger from her left, Amy Vilela, a former state co-chair for the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
In primaries this month in states including Nevada, Colorado and Illinois, Republican candidates are benefiting, either directly or indirectly, from a cluster of Democratic-associated groups that are spending millions of dollars in contested GOP primaries this month.
The Post’s Annie Linskey explores the phenomenon, writing:
In some cases these groups are attacking more mainstream Republicans and in others they are amplifying messages from the election-denying candidates.The apparent bet these organizations are placing is that such far-right candidates, who hold polarizing views on various issues, would be easier to defeat in the November midterms when a broader slice of the electorate will be casting ballots.But some Democrats warn that this is a precarious strategy in a year when the party is facing stiff head winds — one that could result in the election of Republicans promoting false claims who could use powerful posts to disrupt future votes.
The front-runner in the Republican primary for Nevada governor is Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who has former president Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race.
Lombardo — a U.S. Army, Reserve and National Guard veteran — served in law enforcement for 30 years before mounting a challenge to incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.
The sheriff has already declared victory in the race against his 14 opponents, saying in a debate late last month that, “for all practical purposes, the primary is over.” His fundraising outpaced that of all his opponents, with $824,000 in campaign money reported for the first three months of the year. Still, he lagged behind Sisolak, who, according to the Nevada Independent, reported $1.55 million in fundraising over the same period.
Trump endorsed Lombardo in April, saying the sheriff “will fiercely protect our under-siege Second Amendment, oppose sanctuary cities, support our Law Enforcement, veto any liberal tax increase, protect life and secure our elections.”
Many of Lombardo’s challengers had been vying for Trump’s endorsement in the race, including Joey Gilbert, who was in the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Gilbert has long echoed Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election in Nevada by 44,000 votes.
Lombardo, meanwhile, has given vague answers about whether he believes there was fraud in the 2020 election. Asked by a local news station whether he believes that there was no widespread voter fraud in that election, he said he could not say because there was not a comprehensive audit in the state.
“I have not seen or been presented any evidence that would sway us from that I haven’t seen the proof in the pudding,” he said.
In South Texas, Republicans have a chance to underscore their growing influence among the state’s Latino voters, especially Mexican Americans. Rep. Filemon Vela (D), who for a decade has represented Texas’s 34th District along the U.S.-Mexico border, left this year to join a law firm. So on Tuesday, there will be a special election to fill the seat until November, when there will be another election.
Republicans have a good opportunity to flip this slightly blue-leaning seat now that there is no incumbent Democrat. Republican political newcomer Mayra Flores will be on the ballot against local commissioner Dan Sanchez (D). Sanchez is running as a placeholder for the candidate who will run in November, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D). In November, the district will be more friendly to Democrats because of redistricting, although the national environment favors Republicans.
For the general election, Gonzalez will move from his nearby district to challenge Flores. If she wins on Tuesday, she will technically be the incumbent for the 34th District.
This could be one of three border-area districts in Texas that Republicans flip in November.
Paul LePage is looking to return to the governor’s mansion in Maine — and as the only Republican running, he is on track to win the GOP nomination.
The 73-year-old — who some say paved the way for Donald Trump by winning elections despite his brash, controversial comments — originally moved to Florida to pay lower taxes after his previous stint as Maine’s top elected official. But he returned to his native state in 2020 out of frustration with its direction under a Democratic politician.
“Maine people have suffered for years under the liberal policies of Janet Mills and her election-year gimmick won’t fix the long term damage she has caused,” he tweeted in April. “To be competitive we need a permanent cut in Maine’s income tax, not just a one-time payment.”
He spent the weekend before Election Day bagging groceries to draw attention to rises in inflation under his Democratic successor.
“Maine’s food cost is the third-highest in the country, and nothing has been done in Augusta,” he said, citing data from the Economic Policy Institute, according to WMTW.
The businessman turned politician was known for taking traditionally conservative positions on issues such as abortion, LGBTQ rights and environmental issues. But he has made national headlines for making racist comments while addressing other issues.
As governor, he attributed Maine’s opioid epidemic to “guys with the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty [who] come from Connecticut and New York, they come up here, they sell their heroin, they go back home [and] half the time they impregnate a young White girl before they leave.”
Democrats are trying to convince voters that their response to the pandemic paved the way for a more stable economy. That’s particularly true in a tourism-dependent city such as Las Vegas, writes The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor in a piece reported from Nevada.
Marianna writes:
But the message that Democrats are the party most capable of revitalizing the economy is a tough sell as inflation continues to rise under their watch. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday that inflation jumped a historic 8.6 percent last month from a year earlier as gas prices reached nearly $5 a gallon nationwide, a trend that most Americans expect will worsen.Midterm elections also historically serve as a referendum on whichever party occupies the White House, with the margin of loss loosely projected by a president’s approval rating.“They suck. Midterms suck,” Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) said bluntly ahead of Tuesday’s Nevada primary.
You can read Marianna’s full piece here.
Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump in January 2021, Rep. Tom Rice seemed to be in the deepest political peril.
The Post’s Josh Dawsey and Marianna Sotomayor write:
The Myrtle Beach lawyer with a country club demeanor and a Southern drawl sailed into reelection four times with a conservative voting record, even winning by 24 points in 2020. But his impeachment vote was roundly jeered in his ruby-red district on the South Carolina coast. His Facebook was inundated with thousands of vitriolic messages and still is. Friendships frayed, he said. Multiple challengers jumped in the race against him, fueled by Trump’s call for his ouster. His doom was widely predicted.But Rice has a fighting chance to keep his seat, or at least make it to a runoff against a Trump-backed challenger, according to South Carolina political observers and people who have watched the race closely.
You can read the full story here.
