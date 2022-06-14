Placeholder while article actions load

David Weigel is away. The Washington Post’s Amber Phillips, author of the weekday 5-Minute Fix politics newsletter, brings you today's Trailer. In this edition: Why Nevada Democrats are on the defensive; why Tim Scott could be an unexpected 2024 presidential candidate; and what happened in Alaska over the weekend. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Jan. 6 committee has got us wondering whether the White House also had a Diet Pepsi button for Rudy Giuliani, and this is The Trailer.

Like pretty much every Tuesday this summer, it’s primary day in four states, including the presidential battleground of Nevada, plus a closely watched special House election in Texas. Here are five things to watch:

#1: Nevada has Democrats on the defensive, up and down the ballot

Democrats have taken Nevada for granted in recent election cycles. Like Colorado, it’s a swing state that’s been trending solidly blue over the past decade.

Advertisement

But in an environment heavily favoring Republicans — as 2022 is shaping up to be — Nevada Democrats, from the governor to the congresswoman representing Las Vegas, could be vulnerable. The pandemic battered the state’s economy, and it’s still recovering; The Post’s Marianna Sotomayor reports that Democrats are having a tough time convincing voters that their party would do a better job bringing it back to life. Veteran Nevada political journalist Jon Ralston says there’s evidence “that a red wave is building that could carry a weak slate of GOP candidates to wins.”

In Tuesday’s primaries, Republicans are setting up their November battles. In Nevada’s Senate race, former attorney general Adam Laxalt (R) — whose grandfather was a powerful state politician — is trying to become Republicans’ nominee. Trump has endorsed him. But a surprise grassroots candidate, Army veteran Sam Brown, could spoil Laxalt’s chances. The winner will have a good shot at unseating Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), who replaced the Harry M. Reid, and is one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in November. The race will be a good test of the GOP’s inroads with the state’s Latino voters; Cortez Masto is the Senate’s first Latina.

In Nevada’s governor’s race, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is running in November for a second term. There’s a Republican primary, but not much drama for now: Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) is expected to win. Looking ahead, the nonpartisan political handicapper Cook Political Report expects the governor’s race to be a toss up, which means Republicans could flip the governor’s mansion.

Advertisement

#2: South Carolina: Two more Republicans who voted against Trump have primary challengers

South Carolina Republican Tom Rice was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 attack. “I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But this utter failure is inexcusable,” he said at the time. He very well could be one of the first impeachment Republicans to lose his reelection as a result. (Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.) looks like he will make it to a November runoff against a Democrat.) In South Carolina, Rice has several serious primary challengers, one of whom has Trump’s endorsement, state Rep. Russell Fry. And his northeast district is deeply pro-Trump. “I guess if the consequences are that the people think what happened is okay, then I guess, you know, I’m not that guy,” Rice has told NPR, of the possibility he will lose.

Also in South Carolina, Rep. Nancy Mace (R) of Charleston voted to certify the 2020 election, unlike a majority of her House Republican colleagues, and she occasionally speaks out against Trumpism. Trump has backed newcomer Katie Arrington, once again pitting himself against establishment Republicans at the state level this election cycle. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (R) has backed Mace. This primary is expected to be very competitive.

Advertisement

#3: In South Carolina, watch Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott (R) doesn’t have any real primary challengers, and he’ll almost certainly be easily reelected in the fall. But watch if or how he parlays these wins into more national appeal — say, for a 2024 presidential run.

Scott is the only Black Republican senator, and he routinely makes lists of potential presidential contenders, including at The Washington Post. Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney singled out Scott as one of just a few candidates who could beat Trump in a primary. Scott has the potential to appeal to the party broadly, which has mixed feelings about Trump.

#4: South Carolina Democrats try to flex their muscle statewide

No, we do not expect Democrats to make the South Carolina governor’s race competitive in the fall. (Back in 2020, Democrat Jaime Harrison had polled well against Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R) in a statewide race there, but lost by nearly 10 percentage points.)

Advertisement

But Democrats are putting up a fight to challenge Gov. Henry McMaster (R), and their internal debate over the best approach is where things get interesting. On Tuesday, they will nominate their candidate, and they have a stark choice between moderate former congressman Joe Cunningham, who won and then lost a red-leaning congressional seat, and state Sen. Mia McLeod, first Black woman to run for South Carolina governor as a major party candidate. The primary battle threatens to divide the party: A top Black Democrat, state House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, endorsed Cunningham rather than McLeod — prompting McLeod to elevate allegations of past marital infidelity against Rutherford — which he called “a lie.” And McLeod criticized Cunningham’s campaign in a debate Friday as “Republican-lite.”

Cunningham responded in an interview with The Washington Post of her approach to rally Black voters: “The fact is, we’re not Georgia. We don’t have Atlanta. The numbers are just not there.”

#5: Texas Republicans try to grab onto a border district

Advertisement

In South Texas, Republicans have a chance to underscore their growing influence among Texas’s Latino voters, especially Mexican Americans. Rep. Filemon Vela (D), who for a decade has represented Texas’s 34th district along the U.S.-Mexico border, left earlier this year to join a law firm. So on Tuesday, there will be a special election to fill the seat until November, when there will be another election.

Republicans have a good opportunity to flip this slightly Democratic-leaning seat now that there is no incumbent Democrat. Republican political newcomer Mayra Flores will be on the ballot against local commissioner Dan Sanchez (D). Sanchez is running as a placeholder for the candidate who will run in November, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D). In November, the district will be more friendly to Democrats due to redistricting, though the national environment favors Republicans.

For the general election, Gonzalez will move from his nearby district to challenge Flores. If she wins on Tuesday, she will technically be the incumbent for the 34th district.

Advertisement

This could be one of three border-area districts in Texas that Republicans flip in November.

Reading list

“More than 100 Republican primary winners back Trump’s false election fraud claims,” by Amy Gardner and Isaac Arnsdorf

A Washington Post analysis shows just how deeply embedded the “big lie” has become in the GOP. (And we’re only a third of the way through the primary season.)

“'Big lie' looms over Nevada’s legislative primaries," by Tabitha Mueller and Bert Johnson.

An analysis by The Nevada Independent and KUNR found that from Senate on down to state legislative races, championing Trump’s election fraud claims is common place.

A look at how a Texas-based nonprofit made money — potentially illegally — by exploiting Trump’s false election fraud claims, by the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Advertisement

What does a good, old-fashioned policy debate on Social Security, gas prices and climate change look like in 2022? The Post and Courier reports.

What I’m watching

About what happened in Alaska this weekend (and how ranked-choice voting really works)

One of the best-known politicians in the country, Sarah Palin, is running for office again. The former governor of Alaska, former Republican vice-presidential nominee and current political celebrity decided on a political comeback this year and entered the race for Alaska’s one congressional seat, open for the first time in nearly half a century, after Rep. Don Young (R) suddenly passed away.

Sunday was the primary for that special election seat. Alaska is a big, rural state and mostly votes by mail. Those ballots are still being counted, but it looks like Palin will be one of four — out of 48! — candidates to advance to an August runoff. She had Trump’s endorsement, but plenty of Alaska Republicans have reservations that she sold out on her path to becoming a celebrity: “I think maybe she left us behind somewhere on the way to fame,” Jesse Sumner, a local politician and construction contractor, recently told The Post’s Libby Casey.

Advertisement

Another big name in the race is Nick Begich, a Republican from a prominent Democratic political family in Alaska. (The competitive field is mostly Republican, given Alaska’s rightward lean.) According to a preliminary counting of ballots, he appears likely to advance, alongside fisherman and independent Al Gross, who ran for Senate two years ago; and former state lawmaker Mary Peltola (D).

There’s an election in August for this seat to fill the remainder of Young’s term, and then another in November for a full, two-year term.

What makes Alaska really interesting is how it will vote in 2022. In 2020, Alaskans approved combining two new ways to vote, making a major change that democracy-reform advocates celebrated as a way to give more-moderate candidates a chance to win.

First, instead of a separate Republican primary and Democratic primary, candidates will run in an all-party primary. The top four vote-getters go to the general election, regardless of party. Ballot counting got started Sunday.

Second, in the general election, Alaskans will rank their first four choices on their ballots. (There is also a fifth space for write-in candidates.) If no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the last place candidate is eliminated, and that person’s votes are distributed to whoever that candidate’s supporters ranked as their second choice. And on it goes until one candidate gets a majority and is declared the winner.

This is called ranked-choice voting, and some democracy-reform experts hope it can take some of the extreme partisanship out of politics. (One of the biggest knocks against the method, though, is that it is confusing.)

Countdown

… 7 days until primaries in Virginia and runoffs in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia

… 14 days until the special election in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

GiftOutline Gift Article