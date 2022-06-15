Post Politics Now Trump notches several primary victories; Biden to celebrate Pride Month

Practically speaking, it probably doesn’t mean much. The district will look very different and much friendlier for Democrats come November, when Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Tex.) — who wasn’t running Tuesday — will be a heavy favorite.

But symbolically and as a potential precursor, it could be a big one. That’s because Republicans made big inroads with Hispanic voters in South Texas in the 2020 election, and they’ve been keen to build on that. In 2020, Biden won this district by four percentage points. (This is actually the second-most heavily Hispanic district in the country, and it will now be held by the GOP.)