Post Politics Now Trump notches several primary victories; Biden to celebrate Pride Month

Trump notches several primary victories; Biden to celebrate Pride Month

The latest: GOP flips House seat in Texas special election
The latest: In Nevada, Trump-backed candidates prevail in primaries for Senate, governor
The latest: In S.C., Mace survives Trump-backed challenge while Rice falls
President Biden makes his way to the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated June 15, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. EDT|Published June 15, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden will host a reception at the White House to celebrate Pride Month, his latest outreach to the LGBT community. Among those from the administration expected to attend is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet member confirmed by the Senate.

Former president Donald Trump notched several victories in key Republican primaries on Tuesday night, including wins by endorsed candidates in races for Senate and governor in Nevada. In South Carolina, Rep. Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year, lost his primary race, but Rep. Nancy Mace, who drew Trump’s ire after voting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, easily won her primary against a Trump-backed challenger. Nevada and South Carolina were among the latest four states to hold primaries.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is gearing up to hold its next hearing Thursday afternoon after postponing one scheduled for Wednesday morning.

  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 4 p.m. Eastern: Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception for Pride Month in the East Room of the White House. Watch live here.

