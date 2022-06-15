Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today we're reading about how Jeffrey Clark, the former head of the Justice Department's environmental and natural resources division, wanted President Donald Trump to name him attorney general in a plan aimed at overturning the election. It's a wild story that includes a funny quote about environmental lawyers. But first:

Fossil fuel leasing program undercuts Biden's climate goals, report says

The federal fossil fuel leasing program is at odds with President Biden's commitments to tackling climate change and environmental injustices, according to a report shared exclusively with The Climate 202 before its public release on Wednesday.

The report, which was written by the climate advocacy group Evergreen Action and the environmental law firm Earthjustice, offers a road map for reforming the federal oil, gas and coal leasing program in line with Biden's climate and environmental justice agenda.

The analysis comes as the fossil fuel industry and Republican lawmakers blast Biden over high gasoline prices, arguing that the administration should unleash domestic energy production to lower costs for American families.

It also comes as the Interior Department crafts a new five-year plan for offshore oil and gas leasing in federal waters. The much-anticipated plan will be unveiled by the end of June, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in May.

“The science shows that if we want to keep warming below 1.5 degrees [Celsius], no new fossil fuel development — including new leasing — can happen,” Lena Moffitt, chief of staff at Evergreen Action, told The Climate 202. “And the fossil fuel leasing program, as it stands, is one of the biggest de facto subsidies to the oil and gas industry that the administration has direct control over with their executive authority.”

Tyler Cherry, a spokesman for the Interior Department, declined to comment on the report.

Tapping executive authority

The extraction of oil, gas and coal on public lands has accounted for nearly a quarter of the nation's carbon emissions since 2005, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Left unchecked, federal fossil fuel production threatens Biden's goals of cutting U.S. emissions at least in half by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the report says.

In addition, federal fossil fuel projects have increased pollution in communities of color and Indigenous communities, undercutting Biden's commitment to addressing historic environmental injustices, according to the report.

The authors of the analysis offer several recommendations for reforming the leasing program, including:

Provide for no new offshore leasing in the Interior Department's new five-year plan — a move the authors say is within Haaland's authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act .

Increase royalty rates for existing onshore leases under the Mineral Leasing Act .

Withdraw large swaths of land from fossil fuel leasing to benefit the climate and critical wildlife habitat.

ConocoPhillips 's Block massive onshore oil and gas projects, such as's Willow project planned for Alaska.

Establish a community council that includes representatives of Indigenous and front-line communities affected by federal fossil fuel leasing.

Reissue a full coal leasing moratorium, without exceptions.

“You don't need to pass legislation in order to reform the federal fossil fuel program,” Drew Caputo, vice president of litigation for lands, wildlife and oceans at Earthjustice, told The Climate 202. “Secretary Haaland and President Biden have the authority they need under existing law to bring that program into alignment with their own climate pledges and global climate goals.”

GOP, industry concerns

Republicans on Capitol Hill, however, have blasted what they perceive as Biden's restrictions on domestic energy production amid record gasoline prices, with the national average for a gallon of gas surpassing $5, according to AAA.

“Americans are paying more at the pump because of President Biden’s war on American energy,” Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee tweeted in May.

The GOP lawmakers noted that soon after taking office, Biden paused any new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. (In fact, a Louisiana federal judge issued a preliminary injunction to block the leasing pause, and Biden has since outpaced his predecessor in issuing drilling permits on public lands.)

The American Petroleum Institute, a trade association for the U.S. oil and gas industry, has also criticized Interior for running “behind schedule” in issuing a new five-year leasing plan.

“With approximately 24 percent of U.S. oil production and 11 percent of U.S. natural gas production coming from federal lands and waters, a strong federal leasing program is essential to meeting consumer demand,” Frank Macchiarola, the group's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said in an email to The Climate 202. “We urge the Department of the Interior to carry out their statutory obligation to hold quarterly federal onshore lease sales and to swiftly issue a new 5-year program for federal offshore leasing.”

On the Hill

Sen. Wyden proposes a ‘windfall’ profits tax for oil and gas companies

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is eyeing legislation to impose a new federal tax on oil and gas companies that earn a profit margin greater than 10 percent, as Democrats and the White House try to tamp down surging energy costs amid the war in Ukraine, Nancy Cook and Laura Davison report for Bloomberg News.

The proposal, which has not yet been introduced publicly, would charge fossil fuel companies as much as 42 percent — or double the current rate — on profits that some lawmakers consider to be excessive, according to two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the bill is formally unveiled.

The measure would differ from the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act introduced by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), which is based on oil prices rather than profit margins, a Wyden aide confirmed to The Climate 202.

“Our tax code should benefit the American people, not oil executives and their wealthy shareholders,” Wyden said in a statement. “The proposal I’m developing would help reverse perverse incentives to price gouge by doubling the corporate tax rate on companies’ excess profits, eliminating egregious buybacks, and reducing accounting tricks.”

The White House has signaled interest in the plan, which would probably face united opposition from Republicans, who say the tax increase could hurt energy security or domestic efforts to boost oil supply.

“We’re not ruling that out of consideration. We’ve made that clear,” Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, told Bloomberg of the proposal.

House passes bipartisan wildlife conservation bill

The House on Tuesday passed the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act from Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) by a vote of 231 to 190. The measure would provide about $1.4 billion in funding to states, tribes and territories for conservation as the biodiversity crisis causes the extinction of animal and plant species at an unprecedented rate.

Sixteen Republicans voted for the legislation, including Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan and David B. McKinley of West Virginia, both of whom are retiring. Two Democrats — Appropriations Chair Rosa L. DeLauro and Rep. John B. Larson, both of Connecticut — opposed the measure.

In a statement to The Climate 202, DeLauro said she voted against the bill because it “has significant issues with regard to House rules and Congress’ power of the purse. As Chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, I am concerned that it provides funding on autopilot without any role for this or future Congresses to scrutinize the details and value of this massive investment.”

The Senate version of the bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, urged the Senate to swiftly pass the measure and send it to President Biden.

“Inaction is the ally of extinction — and now it’s time to act,” O'Mara said in a statement.

Pressure points

A timber sale in Oregon tests Biden’s pledge to protect older trees

The Forest Service is preparing to hold a timber sale in Oregon's Williamette National Forest that targets nearly 4,500 acres, presenting an early test of the Biden administration's commitment to protecting the nation's older forests as part of its fight against climate change, The Washington Post's Anna Phillips reports.

On Earth Day, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to craft policies to protect America's biggest and oldest trees, which can store vast quantities of carbon.

Now, Biden faces a choice of whether to carry out the timber sale, which was first proposed under President Donald Trump. So far, the administration has shown no signs of backing down, frustrating conservationists.

Extreme events

Yellowstone closes after record rainfall destroys roads, cuts off nearby town

All five entrances to Yellowstone National Park are closed to visitors until at least Wednesday after record rainfall created hazardous conditions, with more rain on the way, The Post's Natalie B. Compton and Jason Samenow report.

A dangerous combination of snowmelt and heavy rain caused river levels to surge, with the Yellowstone River rising six feet between Sunday and Monday to its highest level on record. Photos and video of the park uploaded to its Flickr account showed brown water running through entire sections of road that had been washed out in persistent flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

Park managers are waiting for the water to recede to assess the damage throughout the park, but the rainfall has already affected residents, visitors and wildlife in the region. In the community of Gardiner, just outside the north entrance to the park, people were left stranded as rain fell onto already flooded waterways, wiping out roads and some bridges, Deby Dixon reports for The Post.

In the atmosphere

Viral

40 feet long? Now that's a big fish! The whale shark is the largest fish in the ocean and can weigh up to 40 tons - and it doesn't even have teeth! https://t.co/JbuqGsGrTK #OceanMonthNOAA pic.twitter.com/FrSHgFKJG2 — NOAA's Ocean Service (@noaaocean) June 14, 2022

Thanks for reading!

