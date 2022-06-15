Election denier Marchant wins GOP primary for secretary of state in Nevada

Jim Marchant, a fervent devotee of former president Donald Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections, won the Republican nomination for Nevada secretary of state on Tuesday night, a role that would give him oversight of voting procedures in a consequential swing state that President Biden narrowly won.
Marchant, who has said he would not have certified President Biden’s win in Nevada, is among several election deniers to win primaries for statewide offices that oversee elections, including secretaries of states, attorneys general and governors. The victories have come in states that could play a major role in the 2024 presidential election.
In Michigan, Republicans picked Kristina Karamo, as their presumptive nominee for secretary of state at the state Republican Party convention in April. The political novice served as an election observer in Detroit during the 2020 absentee ballot count and claimed without evidence that she had witnessed fraud. In May, Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator who attended the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally on the National Mall, won the Republican primary for governor. The leader of the Keystone State gets to appoint the secretary of state.
Marchant helped form a group called the America First Secretary of State Coalition to support a slate of secretary of state candidates who espoused the repeatedly debunked allegations that Trump’s loss was rigged. The group backed Karamo, Mastriano and Audrey Trujillo, the GOP nominee for secretary of state in New Mexico.
The candidates aligned with the group espouse changes like requiring voter identification cards and purging voter rolls in states that don’t already have such rules, which voting rights advocates say disproportionately suppress the vote of marginalized groups. The candidates also want to eliminate voting by mail, end early voting and get rid of voting machines in favor of paper ballots exclusively.
“If we get just a few of the candidates that we have in our coalition, we save our country," said Marchant during an episode of a podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top Trump adviser.
Marchant, a former state assemblyman and who narrowly lost a bid for Congress in 2020, will face Democrat Cisco Aguilar in November. Although Biden won Nevada by a little more than two percentage points over Trump, the political climate is unfavorable to Democrats this year. Of the more than 100 election-denying candidates who have secured their nominations or advanced to runoffs, the majority are running in districts or states that lean Republican, according to Cook Political Report ratings, meaning their chances of winning are high.
“The stakes of the race for Secretary of State have never been higher,” Aguilar said in a statement “Nevadans deserve a leader they can trust to be honest with them about our democracy, and it’s clear my opponent has chosen a different path. Nevada’s chief elections officer can’t be someone who has sewn doubts about our elections for partisan gain."
Marchant has continued to demand a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 election. In August 2021, Marchant spoke at a conference in Las Vegas for a group aligned with QAnon conspiracy theorists. At the time, Marchant denied knowing the group was affiliated with QAnon. He posted on Facebook a Las Vegas Review article about his appearance and included a response he’d sent to the reporter.
“My work exposing the election fraud in Nevada has a lot of people very nervous," Marchant wrote. "The Communist/Socialist/Rino Cabal is coming after me hard. A lot of great things will happen in the near future regarding exposing the election fraud here in Nevada. Stay Tuned!!!”
Despite his steadfast support for Trump and continued efforts to delegitimatize the 2020 results, Marchant was not one of the dozens of candidates to officially receive Trump’s endorsement.
Trump’s record has been mixed. In Michigan, Trump and his allies worked the phones to ensure Karamo got the nomination, according to people familiar with the matter. In Georgia, he regularly talked to Jody Hice, the nominee who lost to incumbent secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who Trump despised for not blocking Biden’s win there.
The Tuesday primary was the first since Congress began holding public hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, revealing that top Trump administration officials knew there was no basis for claims of voter fraud and told the president so.
Joshua Dawsey contributed to this report.
