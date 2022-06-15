Placeholder while article actions load

There were two new revelations Wednesday in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, two new sets of details on preparatory work done by people who were at the building that day. One revelation centered on the Proud Boys. A legal filing from lawyers for Zachary Rehl, a member of the group, sought to distance Rehl from planning that preceded the day’s violence. The filing included a nine-page document titled “1776 Returns” — a document that had been mentioned in an indictment that involved Rehl. It spelled out a rough-hewn plot to occupy a number of buildings on Capitol Hill that day.

The other revelation was the production of security footage from inside the Capitol complex, showing a tour given by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) on Jan. 5. In it, members of the group accompanying Loudermilk can be seen taking photographs of stairways and entry points. One of the members of the group would film himself outside the Capitol the next day.

In each case, a particular line of inquiry is advanced. We learned more about the specific plan that was allegedly presented to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. We learned more about the rumblings that have been heard since the day of the riot about members of Congress who were said to have shown participants around.

And in each case, we risk missing the forest for the trees.

For one thing, it’s not entirely clear what we learned from the new revelations. It may be the case, as it often is, that clarity is less damning than uncertainty.

Take the Proud Boys document. We’ve known for a while that Proud Boys were active participants in the day’s violence, with video footage clearly showing individuals from the organization involved in the early stages of the riot. The House select committee probing the riot has planned a hearing focused specifically on what members of the group did. Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the committee had witnesses who could testify to communication between the group and people in Trump’s orbit. One such link is known: Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has public ties to both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. But Thompson may be referring to communication linked to a report that came out last year, indicating that the FBI had evidence of a communication between a person “associated with the White House,” as the New York Times put it, and a member of the Proud Boys.

In a superseding indictment targeting Tarrio, Rehl and others that was published this month, the government described a document received by Tarrio that “set forth a plan to occupy a few ‘crucial buildings’ in Washington, D.C.” on the day of the riot, “including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, with as ‘many people as possible.’” That’s evocative — particularly considering news reports that the plan referred to the “storming of the Winter Palace.” In text messages included in the superseding indictment, a member of the group texted Tarrio after the riot had occurred, mentioning “1776.” Tarrio allegedly replied, “The Winter Palace.”

But the document is a lot more vague than one might have assumed. While no doubt serious in intent, it has the aesthetic and comprehensiveness of something cobbled together by a guy whose source of information about security and Washington was a TV-adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel. It doesn’t mention occupying the Capitol but a bevy of buildings nearby, including, bafflingly, the Supreme Court — as though one can simply walk inside the Court with ease.

“They are REQUIRED to let us in” to the buildings, the document claims, “they represent US.” Good luck with that.

One of the important undercurrents to the riot at the Capitol was the extent to which it blended wish fulfillment, self-importance and actual danger. There was military cosplaying and expressions of violent hostility that would have been impotent outside of the context of tens of thousands of other people doing the same thing. The Proud Boys was an organization of tough guys and wannabe tough guys; it’s not clear which wrote the newly revealed document, but it’s fairly clear that what the group did on Jan. 6 didn’t match up with what the document outlines.

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake has a similarly cautious assessment of the footage from Loudermilk’s tour. What does it actually show? What did those who participate even do? Did they participate in the tour to scout out the Capitol — or to say they’d scouted out the Capitol? Was it a regular tour for some people who were in town or a nefarious effort to case the joint — or an overstimulated Trump supporter engaging in the functional equivalent of putting together a detail-light nine-page document about overthrowing the government?

The details of these events are important to understand, certainly. It’s important to understand what the Proud Boys intended and what they did and it’s important to understand what the alleged communication with Trump’s team actually looked like. It’s important to know if members of Congress intentionally provided information that would aid the rioters, a possibility that’s not much closer after the release of the film from the Loudermilk tour.

But what’s most important to understand is that without that angry mob on Capitol Hill that day, even the worst-case speculation about Loudermilk and the Proud Boys would have come to naught. Even if a member of Congress slyly showed people how to sneak into the Capitol (as happened in Oregon), that small group would almost certainly have been quickly contained by Capitol Police. The same goes for the Proud Boys. If there was some coordination with Trump allies to interrupt the counting of electoral votes, it would have been stopped on the Capitol grounds if the only people pushing forward were members of that group.

In messages obtained by the government, members of the group discussed the power of a large crowd. “[W]hat would they do [if] 1 million patriots stormed and took the capital [sic] building,” one read. “Shoot into the crowd? I think not.” Another discussed how “normies” — non-Proud Boys — might become so infuriated they committed violence on their own.

In other words, for all of the assessments of what the Proud Boys planned or what Loudermilk’s tour group tried to learn, the riot itself still depended on that mob and that mob’s anger. It still depended not on a detailed plan to overrun the “Winter Palace” or on inside intelligence about tunnel routes into the Capitol. It depended, instead, on the well-known and well-understood months of dishonesty from Donald Trump about election fraud and on Trump’s insistences that people come to Washington on that day to express their anger.

The Proud Boys were en route to the Capitol before the audience from Trump’s speech that day began heading to the Capitol at the president’s urging — but the Capitol wasn’t breached until that audience had already begun to arrive on Capitol Hill.

We need to know what weaknesses existed and who facilitated the effort to overrun the Capitol. But we should remember that the primary trigger for the day’s violence was always Donald Trump.

