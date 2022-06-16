Placeholder while article actions load

There were three big new revelations late Wednesday on Donald Trump’s and his team’s plot to overturn the 2020 election. One was that Trump lawyer John Eastman was among the people that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas (wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas) was in touch with about overturning the election, as The Washington Post reported. A second was that Eastman, in a Dec. 24, 2020 email, suggested some knowledge of infighting among Supreme Court justices over reviewing the 2020 election results, as the New York Times reported.

As Philip Bump notes, the combination of these two things could be less than meets the eye. We don’t know when Ginni Thomas and Eastman corresponded — i.e. whether it was before Dec. 24 — or what they corresponded about. And it’s possible Eastman was blowing smoke, elevating a popular internet rumor about tensions within the Supreme Court as if he had special insight. The question is certainly worth probing, but it’s not at all clear Eastman had some kind of leaked information about the Supreme Court’s deliberations.

Advertisement

Indeed, it might be the third revelation that’s the most intriguing when it comes to the central questions for the Jan. 6 committee.

In the same Times story, Luke Broadwater and Maggie Haberman reported that another Trump-aligned lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, suggested that “'wild' chaos” on Jan. 6 could suit the purposes of their legal effort.

And it’s far from the only evidence that Trump and his allies viewed violence or the threat of it as leverage.

According to the report, Eastman advocated for submitting a petition for certiorari in hopes of spurring a supposedly tense Supreme Court to act. Chesebro responded by suggesting a certain factor might tip the scales for the justices to intervene.

Chesebro responded: “I think the odds of action before Jan. 6 will become more favorable if the justices start to fear that there will be ‘wild’ chaos on Jan. 6 unless they rule by then, either way."

Advertisement

Chesebro’s use of the word “wild” in quotation marks is particularly conspicuous. Just five days prior, on Dec. 19, Trump himself had promoted a protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 by saying, “Be there. Will be wild!" It’s pretty evident that Chesebro used “chaos” to refer to the protests, and not to the lawmakers objecting to the election results.

Again, there’s plenty we don’t know. And Chesebro, we should emphasize, suggested not just that “'wild' chaos” could spur the court to act — but to decide against the Trump legal team.

“Though that factor could go against us on the merits,” he wrote. “Easiest way to quell chaos would be to rule against us — our side would accept that result as legitimate.”

But the fact remains that Chesebro appeared to be talking about the prospect of unrest as leverage. Also importantly: He seemed to be well aware that Trump was at the very least toying with much more than a peaceful protest.

Advertisement

And it wouldn’t be the first evidence that they viewed such threats as leverage.

For one, there are a litany of indicators that when the violence broke out, Trump viewed it as justified or even approved of it:

As William Saletan wrote, there’s also the tenor of Trump’s comments during the riot. While it took him more than two hours to tell his supporters to go home, he did previously tell them to remain peaceful. Saletan pointed to a potential conclusion — that Trump wanted them to remain in the Capitol to serve as leverage:

The simplest answer is that, as his prior behavior demonstrated, he saw the mob as leverage in a last-ditch effort to overturn the election. He had summoned his followers to Washington to pressure Congress to halt the certification of the election, and the pressure had succeeded. If he were to disperse the mob — not just ask it to curtail its violence — he would lose his leverage. So, for nearly two hours, he held out. That’s what the texts are showing us: that the president was being asked to make a specific concession, and that he refused to do so.

That’s speculative, but we also know that plenty of Republicans were telling Trump to go further to quell the violence — even after the “remain peaceful” tweets — and he clearly resisted doing so.

Finally, Eastman’s own emails afterward. Eastman didn’t back off trying to overturn the election; indeed, he tried to use the mob attack to get Pence to object to reject states’ election results on a technicality. The mob had forced Congress to spend more than the allotted two hours in reviewing the results, Eastman argued, and had thus already violated the Electoral Count Act that stood in the Trump team’s way.

Advertisement

The picture of the whole thing is already extremely dangerous, callous and brazen — at the very least. The growing question is how much it was part of a concerted plot — how much people viewed the potential for violence, or the violence itself, as a bargaining chip in trying to overturn the election.

That is central to the committee’s efforts to argue Trump broke the law by corruptly interfering with Congress’s actions on Jan. 6. Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) last week said the “the violence was no accident" and that it was “the culmination of an attempted coup."

And Chesebro, for one, seemed to understand in advance both the potential for the protest becoming “wild” that day — and its possible utility.

GiftOutline Gift Article