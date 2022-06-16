Placeholder while article actions load

The point of the House select committee’s investigation into the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is not explicitly to change minds. It is to understand what happened and how, with the aim of preventing similar events. But preventing similar events almost certainly demands changing minds about what occurred: about who was responsible for the day’s violence and why it was important.

This is why so much of the initial coverage of the committee’s new round of public hearings centered on possible impact. Members of the media were perhaps uniquely poorly suited to judge that impact, given that we are more likely than most Americans to already be familiar with some of the details presented, making them less surprising to hear. But that 20 million Americans watched the first hearing last week seemed significant: That’s substantially more people than watched the Oscars, for example.

None of those viewers were tuned to Fox News, however. Fox’s decision to shunt the hearing off to its lesser-watched subsidiaries had the expected effect of lowering viewership; instead, the flagship network aired misinformation about what had occurred on the day of the riot. It was a reminder that the group of Americans the House committee most hoped to reach — Republicans who accept Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud — were perhaps the least likely to tune in.

This week brought new political reminders of the extent to which the right and left diverge on views of Trump’s effort to retain power. In the first state primaries to follow the Jan. 6 committee’s more-public approach, Trump-endorsed candidates fared well, including some at the center of his efforts to spread false claims about the election.

But we should start with the biggest divergence on display.

On Tuesday, Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost the Republican primary to hold his seat in the House. Until the Capitol riot, that would have seemed unlikely; he is serving his fifth term in office and won his 2020 reelection by more than 20 points. But then he voted to impeach Trump after the insurrection, one of 10 Republicans to do so. Trump turned on him, and so did Trump supporters. His opponent, Russell Fry, managed not only to get more votes than Rice, but to get past the 50 percent mark to avoid a runoff. Rice was out.

About 20 percent of the votes in the race were cast early, many probably before the first prime-time hearing held by the House committee. But that means that 4 in 5 votes were cast on Election Day, after both the first hearing and the second, in which Trump’s claims about the election having been stolen were sliced apart. Yet, this does not appear to have convinced Republican primary voters that Rice’s vote for impeachment was warranted.

Contrast Rice’s fate with that of Ryan Kelley, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Michigan. Kelley was not really a contender until a review of qualifying signatures for several front-runners led to their being disqualified from running. Suddenly, Kelley seemed like he had a shot … until he was arrested by federal agents last week on accusations that he had participated in the Capitol riot.

That arrest was on June 9. In the four days that followed, pollsters working for the Detroit Free Press asked Republican voters whom they planned to support in the governor’s race. Kelley led the field.

Granted, only barely — the field was pretty widely split. But Kelley’s far-right credentials probably were only bolstered by the arrest. In March, he joined Trump onstage during an event hosted at Mar-a-Lago. Kelley still may lose, of course, and there’s no saying that he would prevail in a general election fight. But there is not yet a significant sign that being arrested for having been at the Capitol is a deterrent to voters.

Nevada Republicans offered a similar hint in this week’s primaries. The contest for the nomination for the U.S. Senate was won by Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general who joined Trump campaign allies shortly after the 2020 election at a news conference that elevated unfounded claims about voter fraud. One of the examples was of a Republican man who was startled to learn his deceased wife had cast a vote. That bereaved husband later pleaded guilty to casting the ballot himself.

By The Washington Post’s count, more than 100 Republican primary winners had embraced or accepted Trump’s false claims about the election. That was before the contests in Nevada and South Carolina; the Nevada GOP also nominated a secretary of state candidate who had spread unwarranted concerns about election security. And, again, those elections occurred after the new, public effort by the Jan. 6 committee to explain what happened in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

None of this means that the committee’s investigation will not have the desired effect on America’s understanding of the riot. But it may be too late. Republican voters are advancing a slew of candidates to November who have staked positions in alignment with Trump. Those candidates will be on the ballot in a general election that is expected to be unusually unfavorable to Democrats. The Trump-fraud position is baked in.

If the committee hasn’t convinced Americans by January, it probably will be too late. If, as expected, Republicans retake the House, the committee probably will not survive the week.

