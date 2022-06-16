Placeholder while article actions load

For U.S. support of Ukraine, a test is coming. Impatience seems to be building in Europe.

Away from the battlefield, Ukraine’s survival in the face of the Russian onslaught depends on how unified America and its allies remain, as Moscow’s war stresses economies around the world with painfully high energy costs and a potentially devastating food crisis.

So far, that unity has been remarkable. The United States and its partners have armed Ukraine and trained its forces with evermore advanced weapons while a flood of humanitarian aid has poured into Kyiv and neighboring nations that opened their doors to millions of refugees.

Meanwhile, Russia faces unprecedented sanctions and the departure of major corporations. Moscow has blunted the economic impact with billions of dollars in sales of oil and gas — including to Europe, which is trying to wean itself off those supplies.

But there are signs of frustration and impatience, as the war grinds through its fourth month. While it’s far too early to speak of a fissuring coalition, there is evidence not all the allies are singing from the same hymnal. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has , as the war grinds through its fourth month. While it’s far too early to speak of a fissuring coalition, there is evidence not all the allies are singing from the same hymnal. And Russianhas bet that his people can outlast the West

It’s too soon to know whether he’s right. But a new poll of European populations shows rising anxiety and impatience about the conflict and, in particular, its economic repercussions.

My colleagues Ellen Francis and Annabelle Timsit reported Wednesday: “Europeans remain largely united in backing Kyiv, but they are divided over how long they’re willing to endure the conflict’s economic fallout, a poll published Wednesday shows.”

“The survey across 10 European countries suggests public attention may turn from the war to fears about its wider impact, particularly the rising cost of living on the continent. European governments will have to contend with those concerns as they seek to maintain pressure against Moscow, analysts say.”

“Slightly more than a third of those surveyed want the war to be over as soon as possible, even at the expense of Ukrainian territorial concessions, while 22 percent say it should last as long as it takes to punish Russia and restore all of Ukraine’s land.”

Except in Poland, those who want the war over outnumber those okay with a protracted conflict in all 10 countries surveyed, the poll found.

And here’s the political time-bomb, my colleagues reported: Those who want the war over worry their governments have put “action against Russia ahead of other important issues, such as rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.”

That obviously has echoes in the United States.

You can hear it in the message from some major European countries, like France, Germany and Italy, which have all signaled support for negotiations to end the war. That has irked Ukraine, because talks would begin with Russia holding large swaths of its territory, unlikely to give them up.

(Regular The Daily 202 note: negotiations tend to reflect expectations of the combatants regarding whether they can get (and keep) what they want on the battlefield.)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been especially vocal on the subject.

“At some point, when we will have helped the resistance to the maximum, when — I hope — Ukraine will have won, and especially when guns can go quiet, we will have to negotiate,” Macron said Wednesday

On Twitter, Macron warned now was not the time for Europe to show “weakness,” and said the goal of sanctions was to “end the war without making war” by making the conflict “unbearable” for Russia.

Rendre insoutenable le coût de la poursuite de cette agression pour la Russie, c'est arrêter la guerre sans faire la guerre. C’est tout l’objectif des sanctions d’une ampleur sans précédent que nous avons imposées en Européens et que nous continuerons d’imposer. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 15, 2022

The question is whether — and when — it could be unbearable elsewhere.

And here, a test is coming. Not today, not tomorrow, not next week, but in a few months. At some point in 2022, President Biden will ask Congress to provide billions of dollars more to ship arms and aid to help Ukraine hold out against Russia and perhaps even push Moscow’s forces back. That’s if the conflict is still raging, of course.

Lawmakers seem likely to approve the package. But it’s likely to face a much rockier road than its predecessors, especially if domestic concerns like rampant inflation and painfully high gas prices still dominate voters’ minds and if Biden’s job approval numbers remain in the cellar.

The last test came in May, when the House approved about $40 billion in aid for Ukraine in a 368-57 vote. The Senate followed suit 86-11. All the nays were Republican. At the time, the White House estimated the funding would cover five months of help for Kyiv.

That would put a fresh vote on Congress’ docket in October — the start of the government’s fiscal year, sure, but also the last mad dash before the midterm elections.

Back in May, my colleague Paul Kane documented the rise of GOP opposition to aid to Ukraine. Even then, some Republicans who support Kyiv — like Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — worried about the future.

“I still think there’s very strong support, but it is something we’re keeping an eye on as we look at the next supplemental,” McCaul said. “What’s going to be the appetite for that?”

America’s allies will be watching. So will Russia.

Trump’s attempts to pressure Pence are planned focus of today’s high-profile Jan. 6 hearing

“President Trump’s efforts to pressure Vice President Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results as Pence presided over a joint session of Congress are the expected focus Thursday as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection holds its third high-profile hearing this month,” John Wagner reports.

Committee aides say the hearing will explore: the emergence of a theory among Trump allies that Pence could unilaterally reject some of Joe Biden’s electors; how the theory was rejected by Pence and his advisers; the pressure that Trump applied on Pence nevertheless; and how those efforts contributed to the attack on the U.S. Capitol and put Pence’s life in danger on Jan. 6.

Josh Dawsey, Isaac Arnsdorf and Jacqueline Alemany look at the tightrope Pence is walking over Jan. 6 as he owns his role while courting Trump voters

Jackie, Josh and Emma Brown with the scoop : Ginni Thomas corresponded with John Eastman, sources in Jan. 6 House investigation say

Scholz, Macron, Draghi Back Ukraine EU Candidacy

"The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania pledged support for Ukraine to become a candidate to join the European Union after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv intended to show unity in the face of Russia’s invasion," Bloomberg reports.

The announcement came after the leaders made a trip to Kyiv. “The trip by the leaders of the European Union’s three largest economies comes as Ukraine is in negotiations to begin the process of joining the 27-member bloc. Zelensky has also warned that Ukraine is suffering ‘painful losses’ in the eastern region of Donbas, and he has urged Europe to provide more military support,” Loveday Morris, Rick Noack and Chico Harlan write.

Elon Musk to face Twitter staff for the first time

“The virtual town hall will enable Twitter’s more than 7,500 workers, most of whom are remote, to ask questions about Musk’s intentions for the acquisition, which has prompted intense internal outcry over the last few months, according to internal communications obtained by The Washington Post and conversations with more than a dozen employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid. The company has held previous town halls, where workers can question executives and board members, throughout the contentious negotiation with the billionaire,” Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.

How World War II Led to Washington’s First Outing

James Kirchick writes about a wild tale of Nazi spies, a Brooklyn brothel and the private life of a senator.

“Two days later, Post general counsel Morris Ernst included a tantalizing mention of the Beekman case in the weekly roundup of political intelligence — dubbed ‘tidbits’ — that he sent to his friend, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The president, a world-class connoisseur and purveyor of gossip, devoured Ernst’s dispatches, and that week’s installment of ‘tidbits’ contained an especially delectable morsel. ‘Senator Walsh’s name is going to appear, in secret probation officer reports, in connection with a scandalous criminal case in Brooklyn,’ Ernst wrote. ‘Unless you know about the matter, or unless you are having someone else follow it up for you, I suggest that you might want me to keep in daily touch with the situation. A shocking story will develop which may be of great help to you.’”

Texas agencies resist releasing public records that could help clarify response to Uvalde school shooting

“In the past week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined the growing list of state and local officials fighting the release of records that could help bring clarity to how the emergency response unfolded during last month’s deadly shooting in Uvalde,” Texas Tribune and ProPublica report.

“The governor’s office strayed from that broader opposition Monday, granting a request under the Texas Public Information Act from a Houston television station that sought the handwritten notes he used when he first spoke publicly about the shooting. The notes appear to support Abbott’s claim that he was misled when he initially praised law enforcement efforts during the mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two educators and left many more injured.”

Global markets shudder as investors see fight against inflation raising recession risks

“Global markets sank on Thursday, in many cases giving up gains from the day before, as investors got to grips with moves by policymakers to rein in inflation by raising interest rates, and the effects that steeper borrowing costs could have on economic growth,” the New York Times reports.

FDA advisers back authorization of coronavirus vaccines for tots

“Independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines for babies and young children, a milestone in the nation’s efforts to combat a wily pathogen that continues to infect tens of thousands of people a day and upend the lives of families across the country,” Laurie McGinley, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Katie Shepherd report.

“The outside experts said the benefits of the vaccines outweighed the risks — the standard for an emergency use authorization. The vote was 21 to 0 for the vaccines from Moderna and from Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech.”

Bracing for the End of Roe v. Wade, the White House Weighs Executive Actions

“President Biden’s top aides are weighing whether he can or should take a series of executive actions to help women in Republican-controlled states obtain abortions if the Supreme Court eliminates a woman’s right to end her pregnancy, according to senior administration officials,” the NYT's Charlie Savage reports.

“Some of the ideas under consideration include declaring a national public health emergency, readying the Justice Department to fight any attempt by states to criminalize travel for the purpose of obtaining an abortion, and asserting that Food and Drug Administration regulations granting approval to abortion medications pre-empt any state bans, the officials said.”

White House to launch task force to curb online abuse

“The launch fulfills a pledge Biden made on the campaign trail to convene experts to study online sexual harassment, stalking and nonconsensual pornography, as well as the connection between such abuse and mass shootings and violence against women. The long-awaited initiative begins after massacres in Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo, which involved attackers with histories of online threats and radicalization.,” The Post's Cat Zakrzewski writes.

Trump’s endorsements in the 2022 Republican primaries, visualized

“Former president Donald Trump is flexing his political influence in this year’s Republican primaries, backing his favored candidates in hotly contested statewide and congressional races,” Youjin Shin, Courtney Beesch and Anu Narayanswamy report.

“‘I’m the king of endorsements,’ Trump told The Washington Post in April. But his seemingly random endorsement strategy is potentially risky: While many of his picks are incumbents expected to sail to reelection, he has also weighed in on competitive primaries that expose fractures in the Republican Party.”

Herschel Walker, critic of absentee dads, admits to second secret son

A day after news broke that “Herschel Walker had a secret 10-year-old son he fathered out of wedlock, the football star-turned-politician confirmed late Wednesday night that he has yet another son with a different woman that the public doesn’t know about—as well as a daughter that he had in college,” the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger writes.

“The revelations come in the middle of Walker’s competitive race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and after many public comments Walker has made about absent fathers in the Black community.”

How a disgraced California law professor helped Kamala Harris before plotting Trump’s coup

“Before John Eastman failed to carry out his wild plan to help Donald Trump steal the presidency from Joe Biden, and before a federal judge called Eastman’s efforts on Trump’s behalf “a coup in search of a legal theory,” he was a serious candidate for California Attorney General in 2010,” Dan Morain writes in the Sacramento Bee.

“Looking back, Eastman’s bid for attorney general was a harbinger for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.”

The House Jan. 6 committee hearing focusing on the pressure put on Pence begins at 1 p.m.

This afternoon, Biden will sign into law the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein share their takes on the Jan. 6 hearings:

