Placeholder while article actions load

Hi old friends and new subscribers! It’s great to be back at The Tech 202 today. Though I’m not showing up in your inboxes every morning anymore, my email hasn’t changed. Keep sending tips to: cat.zakrzewski@washpost.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: Federal agents probe U.S. chips that were found in Russian equipment in Ukraine, and Senate Democrats have a new proposal to ban the sale of location data. First:

Vice President Harris's new test: curbing online abuse

Vice President Harris today will unveil a new White House task force addressing online abuse, stepping into the spotlight as the administration rolls out its most significant effort to date to curb harassment across the internet.

The long-awaited task force's launch marks a key test for Harris, who rose to the nation's second-highest office with widespread expectations that she would play an important role in the administration's tech initiatives. She's uniquely positioned in Washington to address the subject, after prosecuting exploitation and later introducing legislation as a senator to ban the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images.

Advertisement

The stakes are high for Harris. The Biden administration came to Washington with widespread expectations that it would tackle the proliferation of violence and vitriol online. But 18 months into Biden's presidency, the White House has taken limited action against Silicon Valley, beyond publicly criticizing companies. All the while, abuse continues to take a broad toll. According to Pew Research Center, 33 percent of women under 35 say they have been sexually harassed online, compared with 11 percent of men. Roughly 7 in 10 lesbian, gay or bisexual adults have faced online harassment.

The clock is already ticking for the White House to get to work.

The Biden administration's long-running ambitions to build a task force addressing online abuse have taken on new urgency in the wake of mass shootings. The alleged gunmen in both the Uvalde, Tex., and Buffalo shootings had histories of online misogyny and radicalization, a senior White House official told reporters on a call Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

“We see this over and over again, we see issues of extremism and how they turn into violence,” the official said.

Biden promised on the campaign trail to convene experts to study online sexual harassment, stalking and nonconsensual pornography, as well as the connection between such abuse and mass shootings and violence against women. Once the task force convenes, it will have 180 days to develop recommendations for governments, companies, schools and other entities to address online abuse. That timeline may work against the White House's ambitions. Any policy recommendations that the task force makes won't be ready until late in the year, and many Democrats fear their party will lose control of the House and possibly the Senate after the midterms.

Harris's history on attempting to curb online exploitation is controversial.

Advertisement

She was a co-sponsor of FOSTA-SESTA, a law that opened up tech companies to lawsuits if they knowingly hosted sex trafficking on their websites. The law’s opponents said the measure had a chilling effect on online speech and harmed sex workers’ ability to communicate safely.

While she was district attorney, Harris also sponsored state legislation to keep registered sex offenders from using social networks. But the proposal raised free speech concerns among civil liberties experts.

Another administration social media initiative recently fell apart.

The administration’s most high-profile social media initiative to date — the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board — was disbanded after a barrage of attacks. The board’s stated purpose was to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security,” but it became a lightning rod over conservatives’ concerns about online censorship.

Advertisement

The White House official stressed that the online abuse task force would be focused on “illegal conduct,” including cyberstalking online abuse linked to child sex abuse material and trafficking.

“We are very mindful of the First Amendment issues,” the official said. “But banning threatening speech is not protected by the First Amendment. So while we are going to carefully navigate those issues, we are also going to remain laser-focused on the non-speech aspects.”

The task force will have the backing of key administration officials.

The task force will be co-chaired by the White House’s Gender Policy Council and the National Security Council, and it includes the attorney general, the secretary of Health and Human Services and other heads of federal agencies and policy councils.

Harris is unveiling the task force after signaling a broader interest in administration tech initiatives. She raised concerns at a Tuesday roundtable about the ways reproductive health data could be exploited if Roe v. Wade is overturned. She also has been named to lead the White House's broadband efforts.

Our top tabs

Federal agents ask U.S. tech companies how their chips ended up in Russian military equipment

Commerce Department and FBI agents are conducting inquiries together, visiting companies to ask about the chips that have been found in Russian equipment in Ukraine, Jeanne Whalen reports. It's not clear which components are being probed.

Advertisement

“A lawyer representing one of the contacted technology companies said investigators for now are casting a ‘wide net,’ looking at a variety of different chips and electronic components to track the paths they took to the Russian military,” Jeanne writes. “Among the questions federal agents are asking: whether tech companies sold their products to a specific list of companies, including middlemen, that may have been involved in the supply chain, the lawyer said.”

Investigators have found Western electronics in Russian weaponry in Ukraine. Some of those components appear to be years old, before the U.S. government tightened export controls in the wake of Russia's 2014 seizing of Crimea.

Senators prepare to advance bill to let news organizations negotiate with Big Tech

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is working to schedule a committee markup and a Senate aide said the bill could get three more Republican co-sponsors, Bloomberg Government’s Maria Curi reports. The bill would let publishers collectively negotiate with online platforms.

Advertisement

“Under the updated bill, 65% of publishers’ payments from arbitration awards would be directly measured by what they invest in journalists,” Curi writes. “Publishers would have to publicly report how much compensation they get from platforms each year and how they use those funds to support news production."

The update would also ice out “dark money organizations” like Russia Today, which is funded by the Kremlin, from reaping the benefits of the legislation, a lobbyist told Curi.

Senate Democrats propose ban on sale of' ‘location data and health data’

The ambitious bill would “essentially outlaw the sale of location data harvested from smartphones,” Motherboard’s Joseph Cox and Liz Landers write. In a statement to Motherboard, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tied the bill to the Supreme Court’s anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion that it enshrines.

Advertisement

The bill is more than just a ban on selling location date. It also “includes other mechanisms around enforcement, such as $1 billion in funds for the [Federal Trade Commission] over the next decade to perform its existing responsibilities and new ones around this law, and powers for the FTC and state attorneys general to sue to enforce the law. Individual people could also sue for damages and injunctions under the bill."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have co-sponsored the bill with Warren.

Rant and rave

The cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has undergone a “corporate culture war,” the New York Times reported. Journalist Erin Griffith:

when freedom of ideas means passing the "ideological purity test" and suing ex-employees over their reviews on glassdoor https://t.co/BdaqWJFRHj pic.twitter.com/NKEbuuOxnJ — erin griffith (@eringriffith) June 15, 2022

Attorney Whitney Merrill:

Diversity of thought, but you can’t call out racism or bigotry. https://t.co/8FzdoMXLVR — Whitney Merrill (@wbm312) June 15, 2022

Cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin:

Kraken has several openings in their HR department, which is why I assume there was no one in the room to point out that this “culture overhaul” is just a bunch of labor law violations in a trenchcoat. https://t.co/E1w9abKzlJ — Eva (@evacide) June 15, 2022

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Agency scanner

Workforce report

Mentions

Mircea Geoană and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. have NATO Deputy Secretary Generaland Palau Presidenthave joined the international advisory council of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue.

Pinterest is joining Technet as a member.

Trending

Daybook

Third Way hosts an event on China and the digital world order Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Pew Charitable Trusts holds its Broadband Access Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before you log off

Viewers: that was fun I liked that dark dystopian show



Netflix: oh yeah? What if it was REAL??? pic.twitter.com/IN8X3LyU9p — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🫠 (@davejorgenson) June 15, 2022

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

GiftOutline Gift Article