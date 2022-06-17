Placeholder while article actions load

An outgoing Pentagon official calls for more funding for tech start-up work The Pentagon's top emissary to Silicon Valley is leaving his post later this year, following frustrations over a lack of funding to help the military adopt cutting-edge technology from start-ups.

Mike Brown, the outgoing director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), said in an interview with The Technology 202 that the Silicon Valley office is in urgent need of more money and manpower to help the U.S. military adapt to the changing nature of warfare, especially as war rages on in Ukraine. He’s calling for a major shift in how the Pentagon works with companies building the latest drones, cybersecurity software and satellites.

“We’re not the same giant force in technology development that we were 50 years ago,” Brown said, speaking of the Pentagon. “So we need more emphasis, more budget, more advocacy, more programs focused on how are we bringing that technology in? DIU is a great start on that, but we really do need to expand that dramatically from here.”

The war in Ukraine has raised the stakes for the Pentagon’s work with Silicon Valley.

Brown is leaving and warning about deficits at DIU during a moment when many technologists are more eager to work with the U.S. military. Many start-ups have long been open to defense contracts, but the war in Ukraine has galvanized tech companies to work with the U.S. military in new ways, said Sam Gray, executive director at Silicon Valley Defense Group.

“The war in Ukraine has changed the conversation,” Gray said. “It’s reminded people that there are people in this world who are very against the Western world. It’s woken people up.”

Before working for DIU, Brown served as CEO for the cybersecurity firm Symantec. Gray said Brown’s departure would be a big loss for the tech industry because he uniquely understands the position of tech executives at a critical moment. Brown said in the interview that it was time “for someone fresh to come in.” He has been in the position for four years, and he could have stayed for only one more year. He also cited concerns that last year the unit’s budget was cut 20 percent.

A Pentagon spokesman said the budget cuts happened in the Trump administration, and the first budget of the Biden administration increased the DIU budget. And House authorizers have proposed nearly doubling the unit’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year, according to a report from the trade publication Inside Defense.

DIU has evolved significantly since its launch nearly seven years ago.

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter launched the experimental unit to make it easier for tech firms to work with the Pentagon, after it historically contracted primarily with older defense companies. The unit was tasked with bridging the cultural and technical gaps between the Pentagon and the tech industry, and on finding ways to speed up the contracting process for tech companies, which typically move much more quickly than the U.S. government.

The program has had ups and downs over the years, and the tech industry has had a mixed record of working with the U.S. military. The initiative launched in the shadow of revelations from National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden, when the tech industry warned the White House that U.S. government programs were damaging their reputations and business. And tensions were later exacerbated as employees at tech companies became more public in criticizing their companies’ business practices. Google said it would not renew a key military artificial intelligence contract in 2018 after employee backlash.

Ukraine war is a new wake-up call for the military.

Ukraine’s use of technologies ranging from facial recognition to Starlink satellites to bolster its defenses against Russia have shown that warfare has forever changed. Brown says Russia’s failures on the battlefield are not solely a tech problem, but that its use of outdated equipment hasn't helped.

“You are also seeing a force that’s not being fielded with the latest level of technology, and that’s what I want to make sure that we never see in the U.S.,” Brown said. “As [Defense Secretary Jim] Mattis used to like to say, ‘We always want to make sure it’s an unfair fight.’”

Our top tabs

Musk lays out vision for Twitter in town hall with workers

When asked how Twitter staff and Elon Musk could earn each other's trust, the billionaire Tesla CEO said, "Trust is as trust does." (Video: The Washington Post/Elizabeth Dwoskin)

Elon Musk told Twitter staffers that too much harassment on Twitter could threaten its future, but content decisions should also be determined by whether posts are entertaining, Elizabeth Dwoskin reports. Twitter employees suggested questions for the town hall, including about potential layoffs, whether his political views would figure in to his leadership of the company, how to regain trust and what Musk thinks about policing harmful but not illegal content.

“Far from assuaging the company’s 7,500 mostly remote employees, the meeting with Musk seemed to rile them anew,” Elizabeth writes, citing two Twitter employees. “Twitter’s internal Slack channels lit up with anger and disappointment at Musk’s answers to employees’ questions, including a suggestion that he planned to lay off underperformers,” Elizabeth writes.

Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter has left the company in crisis. The company's stock has fallen in the weeks since Musk announced the deal, and he has publicly criticized Twitter from his own account on the platform.

U.K. government set to unveil new data rules

The new rules aim to reduce the number of consent notices that users have to complete on websites across the internet and would also restructure the Information Commissioner's Office, the Guardian’s Dan Milmo reports. The rules are expected to go into law next year.

For cookies, “an opt-out model will be introduced, with the aim of reducing the need for users to click through consent banners on every website they visit,” Milmo writes. “The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said web users will be able to set their cookie preferences so that they can opt out via automated means.”

The bill would also ease the measures that some small businesses have to take, “including the need for a data protection officer and undertaking assessments of where data might be at risk,” Milmo writes. U.K. officials say the changes will save businesses more than $1.2 billion over a decade.

