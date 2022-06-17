Post Politics Now Biden says recession ‘not inevitable,’ acknowledges Americans are ‘really down’

The ad is framed around the idea that there are “two Joes” — one who “did the right thing for West Virginia by standing up and blocking Biden and Pelosi’s liberal agenda” and another who supposedly switched positions and is now backing a plan to harm senior citizens.

The ad is too brief to get into much detail, but it has two key points — that Manchin would now “strip $300 billion from Medicare” and that this will result in “fewer treatments and cures.”

This rhetoric concerns a complex issue — prescription drug provisions contained in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. Manchin and Republicans blocked passage of Build Back Better this year, but he has restarted negotiations with the Biden administration that may result in a new version being passed in the Senate. In any case, Manchin long has been a supporter of legislation that would allow the government to negotiate prices for prescription drugs.