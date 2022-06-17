The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden says recession ‘not inevitable,’ acknowledges Americans are ‘really down’

Key updates
Take a look: Highlights of the latest Jan. 6 committee hearing
The latest: Senators miss deadline, but gun talks to continue
On our radar: A season of tumult for the Supreme Court
President Biden delivers remarks during an event to celebrate Pride Month in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated June 17, 2022 at 8:01 a.m. EDT|Published June 17, 2022 at 7:17 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, President Biden will head to the beach after hosting a morning forum on energy and climate. On Thursday, he made headlines on the economy in a rare sit-down interview with the Associated Press, insisting that a recession is “not inevitable” but acknowledging that Americans are “really down” after coping with the far-reaching consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and a long stretch of economic uncertainty punctuated by inflation and high gas prices.

View live politics updates

On Capitol Hill, the highlight of the week was another high-profile hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Senate’s week was more notable for what was left unaccomplished than what was: Senators left Washington without finalizing a deal on guns and with a coronavirus funding package in severe peril.

Your daily dashboard

  • 8:30 a.m. Eastern: Biden hosts the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate from the White House. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...