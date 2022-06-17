Post Politics Now Biden says recession ‘not inevitable,’ acknowledges Americans are ‘really down’

Today, President Biden will head to the beach after hosting a morning forum on energy and climate. On Thursday, he made headlines on the economy in a rare sit-down interview with the Associated Press, insisting that a recession is “not inevitable” but acknowledging that Americans are “really down” after coping with the far-reaching consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and a long stretch of economic uncertainty punctuated by inflation and high gas prices.
On Capitol Hill, the highlight of the week was another high-profile hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Senate’s week was more notable for what was left unaccomplished than what was: Senators left Washington without finalizing a deal on guns and with a coronavirus funding package in severe peril.
Your daily dashboard
