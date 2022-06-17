Placeholder while article actions load

Meet Biden's ‘energy whisperer’ on climate, gas prices

A little-known official at the State Department has emerged as President Biden's go-to adviser on ways of addressing surging gasoline prices while centering climate concerns, Maxine reports this morning.

Amos Hochstein, a presidential coordinator at the State Department, may not be a household name, but he has played a key role in advising Biden on international energy policy, according to interviews with half a dozen people familiar with the matter, including senior administration officials, energy analysts, lobbyists and friends.

Hochstein, 49, advised Biden on energy security when Biden was vice president. During the Trump administration, he worked as an executive at the Houston-based natural gas company Tellurian and on the supervisory board of Naftogaz, the Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company. He has also done some lobbying for Marathon, the country’s largest oil refiner.

Now he is taking on one of the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration: How to rein in energy prices in a world that remains dependent on fossil fuels, while advancing a climate agenda that is built on phasing out oil, gas and coal.

The tension between the two tasks has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has upended international energy markets and sent Democrats scrambling to address surging gasoline prices before the midterm elections in November.

You can read Maxine's full story here. But if you're short on time, here are a few highlights:

Climate clashes

Climate activists are not thrilled with Hochstein's résumé. They have blasted his experience in the oil and gas industry, noting that scientists say the world must rapidly phase out fossil fuels to avert a climate catastrophe.

“I’m not a big fan of Amos. I think of him as 100 percent an oil and gas guy, not a climate guy,” said one official at a prominent environmental group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve the relationship within the administration.

But supporters say Hochstein’s knowledge of global oil and gas markets has helped Biden navigate an urgent political problem: rising prices at the pump that imperil Democrats’ chances in the midterms and have dragged down the president’s approval rating.

“I’m not aware of anybody — certainly at the senior political level — who comes close to Amos in terms of understanding the realities of the energy industry,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group, a consulting firm. “I call him President Joe Biden’s energy whisperer.”

A senior State Department official said Hochstein — who drives an electric vehicle and has solar panels on his roof — has sought to elevate climate concerns in internal administration discussions.

“He’s been very forcefully advocating that we make sure that the climate goals are the North Star,” the official said. “I think that was a bit unexpected for some who were thinking this isn’t the background that you’d necessarily expect for somebody who’d be an advocate on climate. But he has been.”

Staying out of the spotlight

Hochstein has helped shape many of the administration’s attempts to tamp down gas prices, which have topped an average nationwide price of $5 per gallon as of June 11.

Most recently, Hochstein was involved in the decision to send letters this week to the CEOs of America’s largest oil and gas companies , urging them to boost refinery output, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

U.S.-E.U. Task Force for Energy Security , which will seek to boost U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe, with a goal of sending an In March, Biden tapped Hochstein to serve as the U.S. representative on the, which will seek to boost U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe, with a goal of sending an additional 15 billion cubic meters this year.

Brett McGurk, the National Security Council Middle East coordinator. The trips culminated in the news that Biden Hochstein has also made half a dozen discreet visits to Saudi Arabia to urge the kingdom to increase oil production alongside, theMiddle East coordinator. The trips culminated in the news that Biden will visit Saudi Arabia in July , a remarkable departure from his pledge as a presidential candidate to treat the country as a “pariah.”

Still, Hochstein prefers to stay out of the spotlight and dislikes stories such as this one, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“He’s not the guy going to cocktail parties who wants to be seen and written about,” the individual said. “He just wants to get stuff done.”

On the Hill

House passes bill to end restrictions on higher-ethanol fuels

The House on Thursday passed an omnibus appropriations bill that seeks to address rising gasoline prices by increasing the availability of higher-ethanol fuel blends, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

The legislation, dubbed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, passed in a largely party-line vote of 221 to 204. Five Democrats bucked their party to oppose the bill, while seven Republicans supported it.

The measure would lift summertime restrictions on the sale of gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol, known as E15. The Environmental Protection Agency in March took a similar step to allow year-round sales of the blend.

The package faces an uncertain path forward in the Senate, although it could garner support from Republicans who represent ethanol-producing states, including Sens. Charles E. Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Pressure points

Biden to host leaders meeting at Major Economies Forum on energy and climate

President Biden on Friday will host a virtual meeting of the leaders of major economic powers known as the Major Economies Forum to discuss energy and climate issues.

Biden will announce four initiatives across the energy, transportation and agricultural sectors, a senior administration official told reporters on a call Thursday previewing the meeting.

The first energy initiative will focus on reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry and eliminating routine flaring.

The second energy initiative will encourage other nations to collectively commit $90 billion to scaling up clean technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The United States will devote $21.5 billion under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Through the transportation initiative, Biden will call on countries to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission vehicles and green shipping corridors.

Through the agriculture initiative, Biden will urge the adoption of alternative fertilizer, “reducing agricultural emissions while bolstering food security,” the official said.

Extreme events

Climate disasters strike before summer even starts

A string of extreme weather events has struck the United States before the official first day of summer, illustrating how overlapping climate disasters are becoming more frequent and upending Americans' lives, The Washington Post's Anna Phillips reports.

In eastern Montana and Wyoming, unprecedented flooding has swept away homes, destroyed bridges and forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 visitors from Yellowstone National Park. Meanwhile, a record-setting heat wave left more than 100 million Americans coping with triple-digit temperatures, from Nebraska to South Carolina.

To some climate scientists, the extremes demonstrate the urgent need to cut greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to girding communities for the worst effects of global warming.

“We cannot take a punch from one these hazards alone, forget about three or four of them simultaneously,” said Camilo Mora, a climate scientist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “The idea that we can keep emitting greenhouse gases and buy our way out of it later with adaptation just doesn’t make any sense.”

Agency alert

Energy Department officials to meet with oil executives on gas prices

The Biden administration is working to schedule a meeting between Energy Department officials and oil industry executives in the “next couple of days,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.

“We’re finalizing details and we’ll be sure to pass that along as soon as we can,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that Biden is seeking to “create a forum so that the oil companies are able to put forth ideas” on how to lower fuel prices.

The invitation was extended to the same seven oil companies to which Biden wrote a letter on Tuesday: Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Chevron, BP and Shell, CNN's Matt Egan and Kate Sullivan report.

Supporters, opponents square off over SEC's climate disclosure rule

Today is the final day to submit public comments on the Securities and Exchange Commission's landmark proposal to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the climate risks their businesses face.

As of Thursday, more than 75 percent of public comments were supportive of the proposal, according to an analysis by Public Citizen, a consumer watchdog group.

Climate hawks in the Senate — including Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — wrote that the rule “must require” companies to disclose their lobbying “to undermine climate action in Congress.”

However, some business groups and conservative lawmakers voiced strong opposition to the rule. A coalition of 24 Republican attorneys general slammed the proposal for allegedly discriminating against fossil-fuel-dependent states, hinting that they planned to challenge the rule in court.

“Rest assured, West Virginia will vigorously participate in the rulemaking process, and, if necessary, will go to court to defend against any regulatory overreach by the SEC in the name of climate disclosures,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who led the coalition, said in a statement.

