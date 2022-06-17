Placeholder while article actions load

Happy summer Friday, everyone. We’ll be taking a break from hitting your inbox on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. See you back here on Tuesday 📅 Today’s edition: The White House shouldn’t expect more covid aid from Congress any time soon after GOP senators involved in the negotiations accused the administration of being dishonest. The Biden administration is weighing potential executive actions on abortion. But first …

Legal scholars have lots of questions around the pending abortion decision

The Supreme Court has two decision days next week. Get ready to hit the refresh button.

The justices will soon rule on one of the most consequential cases in decades — one that could lead to bans or limits on abortion in roughly half the states. There's a good chance the majority of the high court sticks to the leaked draft opinion and overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to an abortion.

But what exactly should we be on the lookout for when the ruling drops? The Health 202 turned to half a dozen experts and legal scholars on both sides of the debate to find out.

The most obvious question: Does the opinion deviate from the leaked draft?

The draft opinion, of course, wasn't a done deal. The justices could keep Roe intact or attempt to find some middle ground (though some advocates and legal scholars doubt the latter exists).

Yet the draft opinion striking down Roe — obtained by Politico — was an extraordinary window into the justices’ thinking. And most experts didn’t think they were going out on a huge limb in their belief that the Supreme Court’s conservative justices wouldn’t change their minds.

Are there concurring opinions?

These types of opinions essentially agree with the majority’s ruling, but not with the rationale behind it. Such a judge will write their own opinion laying out their thinking.

All eyes are on Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. here. During December’s oral arguments, Roberts seemed to attempt to suggest a compromise of sorts, saying that other nations had restrictions on abortion similar to the Mississippi case before the Supreme Court, our colleague Robert Barnes reported.

The question is, if the justices do strike down Roe, whether Roberts goes along with it but adds his own twist, and then would such an opinion attempt to pitch any guardrails on abortion bans.

Who writes the dissent?

Here’s another scenario: If a majority of the justices overturn Roe, Roberts may decide he doesn't agree.

“He probably wouldn’t sign on to the dissent of [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor, he’s probably going to write his own dissent,” said Laurie Sobel, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “We might end up with a lot of decisions, but there might be one for the majority.”

No matter what happens here, abortion rights advocates are going to be eyeing any dissents closely as a potential legal road map for the future, no matter who they're written by.

“I'll be interested to see what the dissenting opinions do, too, because those may be the starting point for, on the pro-choice side, conversations going forward about how to reframe a new constitutional politics or constitutional vision for abortion rights,” said Mary Ziegler, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School specializing in the history of abortion law.

Will the ruling impact other rights?

The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., says that overturning Roe wouldn’t jeopardize other rights, but the court’s liberals would probably dispute that, The Post’s Robert Barnes recently noted.

“We emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Alito wrote. “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

Some — such as Carrie Campbell Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network — say the leaked draft was very clear here. But critics argue the logic could extend further to, say contraception or same-sex marriage. Tracking how this language is written will be key, those people say.

But when will a ruling come down?

The high court has 18 cases it hasn’t yet decided this term, per SCOTUSblog, including on guns, climate change and religion in schools. The tradition goes like this: The most contentious cases are typically saved for last. So it’s possible the court could rule next week or early July.

On the Hill

Coronavirus funding deal unlikely after GOP criticism

A congressional deal for billions of dollars in additional coronavirus aid appears all but over after Senate Republicans accused the White House of being dishonest about the nation’s pandemic funding needs, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports.

Citing a newly announced White House plan to redirect existing funds to cover the country’s most immediate needs, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) alleged the Biden administration provided lawmakers with “patently false” information about its inability to buy additional vaccines, treatments and supplies.

Biden administration officials insisted they’d been transparent about the White House’s needs and spending , and had no choice but to , and had no choice but to divert about $10 billion from other priorities, like coronavirus tests, to buy vaccines and treatments because of congressional inaction.

But the longer additional dollars are in flux, the further the country falls behind in the race for next-generation vaccines and treatments, administration officials have argued, particularly as they’ve warned of a , the further the country falls behind in the race for next-generation vaccines and treatments, administration officials have argued, particularly as they’ve warned of a fall or winter surge that could infect 100 million Americans.

White House officials spent months appealing to Congress for more pandemic funding. But yesterday’s hearing painted a grim picture for analysts on Capitol Hill, and experts say without the support of Romney and Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who had spent weeks trying to help secure prior compromises, Democrats are unlikely to be able to get 60 votes for a funding package.

“This has been the most well-orchestrated event that I’ve seen in the 28 years that I’ve been here,” Burr said. “This was designed to pressure Republicans to open a checkbook, sign the check and let the administration fill in the balance.”

For more on yesterday's hearing, read Dan's 🧵:

.@SenatorCollins cites @DLeonhardt column that raises questions about mask mandates.



COLLINS: What specific data demonstrate that broad-based mask mandates lead to lower caseloads?



Walensky pushes back on Leonhardt piece + cites data on mask mandates working early in pandemic. pic.twitter.com/c9vj66dPR5 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 16, 2022

Coronavirus

Florida ‘affirmatively against’ coronavirus vaccines for young children

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said yesterday that Florida will not dedicate any state programs to administering coronavirus vaccines for young children, after the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisers unanimously endorsed the shots by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech earlier this week, Politico reports.

DeSantis argued that coronavirus vaccines haven’t undergone enough testing to determine that they are effective, and that children are the least at-risk for severe illness from the virus. But DeSantis’s comments run counter to the data on the shots. The FDA has said both vaccines for young kids are safe and effective, and the agency’s expert advisers said the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks, which is the standard for emergency use authorization.

Key context: In March, Florida became the first in the nation to recommend against giving coronavirus vaccines for children ages 5 and older, breaking with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I would say we are affirmatively against the covid vaccine for young kids,” DeSantis said yesterday. But he noted that Florida parents are still “free to choose” the vaccine if they wish, which will still be available because clinics and pharmacies can order them directly from the federal government, the Associated Press notes.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirms Florida is the only state in the nation that has yet to preorder coronavirus vaccines for its young children:

On Wednesday, an FDA panel approved COVID-19 shots for kids under 5.



Florida is the *only* state not pre-ordering vaccines for children — meaning pediatricians will not have ‘immediate [&] ready’ access to protect this age group. pic.twitter.com/yOgTb1KwTG — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 16, 2022

White House prescriptions

Bracing for the end of Roe, Biden weighs executive actions

The Biden administration is considering whether to take executive actions to help protect access to abortions in Republican-controlled states if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, the New York Times reports.

President Biden can’t reestablish a constitutional right with an executive order. It would take an act of Congress to bar states from banning abortion, where Republicans can filibuster such a bill. But Biden has signaled he may make some moves on his own.

Here are some of the ideas on the table, per NYT’s Charlie Savage:

Declaring a national public health emergency

Readying the Justice Department to fight any attempt by states to criminalize travel for the purpose of obtaining an abortion

Asserting that FDA regulations granting approval to abortion medications preempt any state bans

But the orders could be a double-edged sword. Experts say that while Biden’s approach would earn him praise on the left, it could also be used by Republicans to shift the narrative to one of alarm over alleged overreach of executive power. The orders may face an uphill battle against legal challenges in the courts.

Abortion rights groups and congressional Democrats have been lobbying hard for the White House to mitigate the fallout should the procedure’s constitutional protections be rolled back. White House counsel Dana Remus; director of gender policy council Jennifer Klein; Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice are among those involved in the effort.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who has called on Biden to take executive action to shore up abortion access:

LIVE: making sure people can get an abortion even when the Supreme Court overturns #RoeVWade is an all-hands-on-deck fight.@SenWarren and I are urging @POTUS to do whatever he can to do so. https://t.co/Kf4K2041Zk — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 15, 2022

In other health news

The Senate passed bipartisan legislation yesterday to enhance health care and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, readying the bill for a for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, readying the bill for a vote in the House.

Deborah Birx, who served as the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, will Dan Diamond writes. will testify before Congress on Thursday about the federal government’s early pandemic response, our colleaguewrites.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., to extend 12 months of postpartum coverage for an additional 15,000 approved actions in Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico and Washington, D.C., to extend 12 months of postpartum coverage for an additional 15,000 Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollees.

Quote of the week

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

