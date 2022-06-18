“I said something to the effect of, ‘Sir, we’ve done dozens of investigations, hundreds of interviews. The major allegations are not supported by the evidence developed. We’ve looked at Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada. We’re doing our job. Much of the info you’re getting is false.’ ”

“And then I went into, for instance, this thing from Michigan — this report about 68 percent error rate. The reality is it was only 0.0063 percent error rate, less than one in 15,000.”

“So, then I talked about a little bit about the Pennsylvania truck driver. … This claim was by a truck driver who believed, perhaps honestly, that he had transported an entire tractor-trailer truck full of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. … And I essentially said, 'Look, we looked at that allegation. We looked at both ends, both the people who loaded the truck and the people that unloaded the truck. And that allegation was not supported by the evidence.”

“I said, 'Okay, well, with regard to Georgia, we looked at the tape, we interviewed the witnesses. There is no suitcase; the president kept fixating on the suitcase that supposedly had fraudulent ballots and that the suitcase was rolled out from under the table. And I said, no, sir, there is no suitcase, you can watch that video over and over, there is no suitcase, there was a wheeled bin where they carry the ballots. And that’s just how they move ballots around that facility. There’s nothing suspicious about that at all.”

“I told him that there was no multiple scanning of the ballots. One part of the allegations that they were taking one ballot and scanning it through three or four or five times to rack up votes, presumably for Vice President Biden. I told him that the video did not support that. ”

“Then he went off on double-voting. … He said dead people are voting. Indians are getting paid to vote. He met people on Native American reservations. He said there’s lots of fraud going on here. I told him flat-out that much of the information he’s getting is false and/or just not supported by the evidence. We look at the allegations, but they don’t pan out.”