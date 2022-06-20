Placeholder while article actions load

Over the weekend, delegates to the Republican Party’s state convention in Texas approved a new platform summarizing the party’s core beliefs and priorities. It’s a remarkable reactionary document, a summary not only of many of the grievances seen on the political right but often of the fringiest articulation of them. The party not only called for tighter voting rules in the wake of the 2020 election; it approved a resolution declaring that President Biden hadn’t been legitimately elected. The party didn’t simply express opposition to homosexuality; it declared it to be “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

One should not be surprised at the rhetoric in the party’s platform, of course, however extreme it happens to be. This is a state party that recently had as its chairman right-wing personality Allen West and which has consistently offered positions that sit to the right even of the GOP nationally. But it is worth identifying the way in which this platform captures a very specific evolution of the party in the era of Donald Trump.

It was seven years ago last week that Trump first descended the escalator in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for the presidency. The year prior, the Texas Republican Party produced a platform document that offers an interesting point of comparison for the one approved this weekend: It is the last platform from the party that was not touched at all by the way in which Trump shifted the party’s politics.

Advertisement

That document certainly had its share of positions reflecting the party’s fervors at the time. For example, it called for Congress to investigate the purported “IRS targeting of specific political groups and individuals” during the Obama administration, a favorite subject of conservative media at the time. That was excluded from the 2022 document for obvious reasons, in favor of excoriations about Biden’s “green energy” proposals. But it also establishes basic, even dull components of the party’s approach to politics that in the eight years since have been ignored, supplanted or laden with far more partisan garb.

I went through both platform documents to identify significant places the two differ. Key differences have been highlighted.

Election security

Addressing “voter fraud”

2014: “We support restoring integrity to the voter registration rolls and reducing voter fraud. We support repeal of all motor voter laws; re-registering voters every four years; requiring photo ID of all registrants; proof of residency and citizenship, along with voter registration application; retention of the 30-day registration deadline; and requiring that a list of certified deaths be provided to the Secretary of State in order that the names of deceased voters be removed from the list of registered voters.”

Advertisement

2022: Includes those provisions, plus “giving the Secretary of State enforcement authority to ensure county registrar compliance with Secretary of State directives[,] revising Title 19 funding to avoid incentivizing retention of ineligible voters[, and] use any undedicated federal election funds received to improve the security of our online voter registration data.”

The platform also has two resolutions appended. One reads, in part: “ We believe that substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas significantly affected the results in five key states in favor of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”

Voting rights

Advertisement

2014: “We support equal suffrage for all United States citizens of voting age who are not felons. We oppose any identification of citizens by race, origin, or creed and oppose use of any such identification for purposes of creating voting districts. ... We urge that the Voter Rights Act of 1965, codified and updated in 1973, be repealed and not reauthorized.”

2022: “We support equal suffrage for all United States citizens of voting age. We oppose any identification of citizens by race, origin, creed, sexuality, or lifestyle choices , and oppose use of any such identification for purposes of creating voting districts. We urge that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, codified and updated in 1973, be repealed and not reauthorized.”

LGBTQ Americans

Homosexuality

2014: “Homosexuality is a chosen behavior that is contrary to the fundamental unchanging truths that have been ordained by God in the Bible, recognized by our nation’s founders, and shared by the majority of Texans. Homosexuality must not be presented as an acceptable alternative lifestyle, in public policy, nor should family be redefined to include homosexual couples. We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin. Additionally, we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values.”

Advertisement

2022: “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice . We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values. No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification.”

Transgender

2014: Not included.

2022: The platform includes explicit opposition to “all efforts to validate transgender identity,” to any medical treatments related to transitioning for those under 21 and to using taxpayer funding for related treatments.

Immigration

Statement of core principles

2014: “America is proudly a nation of immigrants. Throughout our history, our nation has attracted productive, industrious and gifted people to America because she is exceptional, and those immigrants and their descendants helped make America the world’s unrivaled economic and military superpower. It remains imperative to create fair and consistent procedures that will again enable freedom-loving, hard-working and law-abiding immigrants to join us, by providing them an efficient, practical method of legal entry, so they can lawfully take positions where their labor is needed, without exploitation or harassment.”

Advertisement

2022: Not included .

Citizenship

2014: “We call on the Texas Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment that defines citizenship as those born to a citizen of the United States or through naturalization.”

2022: “Support a change to the 14th Amendment to eliminate ‘birth tourism’ or anchor babies by granting citizenship only to those with at least one biological parent who is a US citizen.”

Political power

Secession

2014: Not included.

2022: “Pursuant to Article 1, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution, the federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas should be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified. Texas retains the right to secede from the United States , and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto.”

Advertisement

State electoral college

2014: Not included.

2022: “The State Legislature shall cause to be enacted a State Constitutional Amendment creating an electoral college consisting of electors selected by the popular votes cast within each individual state senatorial district, who shall then elect all statewide office holders .”

City-level power

2014: Not included.

2022: “We encourage the Legislature to preempt local government efforts to interfere with the State’s sovereignty over business, employees, and property rights . This includes but is not limited to burdensome regulations on short-term rentals, bags, sick leave, trees, and employee criminal screening. We support preemption of city ordinances that dictate sick leave policies to private businesses. This excludes the handling of emergency orders.”

Advertisement

Notice the contrast here: Texas as a state insists on the primacy of its own power in the face of the larger federal government — but also insists on the primacy of its power over smaller Texas cities. The implementation of a state-level electoral college, of course, is meant to further reduce the power of Democratic-voting cities.

Education

Parents’ rights

2014: “We believe that parental rights, authority, and responsibilities are inherent and protected by the United States Constitution. Local, state, or federal laws, regulations, or policies shall not be enacted that limit parental rights in the rearing of both biological and adopted children. Parents have the right and responsibility to direct and guide their children’s moral education.”

2022: “The rights of parents are foundational to Western society and shall be respected, affirmed, and protected by the Texas Constitution and Texas Law. We call upon the Legislature to properly recognize and affirm the fundamental right of parents to make all decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children in all aspects, especially with regard to the grievous violations of the Texas education system. Any failure to recognize, protect, or honor these fundamental rights shall be actionable. No parent exercising any of these fundamental rights shall be prosecuted as domestic terrorists. ”

Advertisement

“Western civilization”

2014: Not included.

2022: In a section titled “Fund and Support Western Civilization Instruction, Defund Political Correctness,” the platform states that Republicans “oppose any state formula funding or graduation requirements for divisive curricula inconsistent with the above, including Marxist, anti-American, Critical Race Theory , multiculturalism, or diversity-equity-inclusion courses” and oppose “using public funds for homosexuality, transgender, or diversity-equity-inclusion centers.”

Common Core

Common Core is a set of educational standards implemented early in the Obama administration that was criticized as an effort to impose federal control over academic standards. The 2022 iteration of the Texas GOP’s opposition to such standards expanded the number of explicitly named curricula.

2014: “We oppose use of national or international standards in the State of Texas (i.e. Common Core, CSCOPE, United Nations Inclusion, etc.)”

2022: “We oppose the use of national or international standards in the State of Texas (i.e., International Baccalaureate, Common Core, TEKS Resource System (formerly CSCOPE), United Nations Inclusion, National Sexuality Education Standards, and SIECUS, etc.)”

Religion in schools

2014: “We urge school administrators and officials to inform Texas school students and district personnel specifically of their 1st Amendment rights to pray and engage in religious speech, individually or in groups, on school property without government interference.”

2022: “We support prayer, the Bible, and the Ten Commandments being returned to our schools, courthouses, and other government buildings .”

Tenure

2014: “We support frequent post-tenure review in order to maintain the quality of the teaching staff.”

2022: “We support abolishing the system of tenure in academia and advocate replacing it with a merit-based system for teacher retention.”

Climate and environment

Climate change

2014: “While we all strive to be good stewards of the earth, ‘climate change’ is a political agenda which attempts to control every aspect of our lives. We urge government at all levels to ignore any plea for money to fund global climate change or ‘climate justice’ initiatives.”

2022: “We oppose environmentalism that obstructs legitimate business interests and private property use, including the regulatory taking of property by governmental agencies. We oppose the abuse of the Endangered Species Act to confiscate and limit the use of personal property and to infringe on a property owner’s livelihood. We support the defunding of “climate justice” initiatives, the abolition of the Environmental Protection Agency , and repeal of the Endangered Species Act, and we oppose the ‘America the Beautiful’ Initiative, also known as the 30 x 30 program.”

Power grid

2014: Not included.

2022: “We urge that the Texas Legislature pass legislation to harden the Texas Electric Grid increasing capacity and being prepared for all hazards,” including cyberattacks, physical attacks, geomagnetic storms, electromagnetic pulse attacks and “extreme weather events, both hot and cold .”

That natural disasters are listed last is not an accident, nor is the emphasis on both hot and cold. It’s meant to downplay the threat posed by climate change to infrastructure such as electricity generation and transmission.

One thing that didn’t change in 2022 relative to 2014 was how the party thought climate change and evolution should be taught in schools: “We support objective teaching of scientific theories, such as life origins and climate change. These shall be taught as challengeable scientific theories subject to change as new data is produced. Teachers and students shall discuss the strengths and weaknesses of these theories openly, without fear of retribution or discrimination of any kind.”

Other issues

Medical freedom

2014: Not included.

2022: “We call for an addition to the Texas Bill of Rights that explicitly states that Texans have the natural, inalienable right to refuse vaccination or other medical treatment.” The section goes on to express opposition to vaccine and mask mandates, quarantines, contact tracing and “ Nuremberg Code violations ” — a sop to a particular iteration of right-wing anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Social media

2014: Not included.

2022: “We call on our Congressional Delegation to push for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to limit the ability of online social media platforms to censor the speech of citizens in the new digital town square , which they currently control.”

Equal Rights Amendment

2014: Not included.

2022: “We call upon the 88th Texas Legislature to adopt a resolution clarifying that the 1972 ratification by the 62nd Texas Legislature of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the United States Constitution was valid only through March 22, 1979 .”

Confederate monuments

2014: “We call for restoration of plaques honoring the Confederate Widow’s Pension Fund contribution that were illegally removed from the Texas Supreme Court building.”

2022: That same text persists, but it is joined by a longer statement on a similar topic.

“We believe that all historical war memorials, including Confederate monuments, in Texas shall be protected from future removal or defacement, and we believe that those monuments that have been removed should be restored to their historical locations.”

Certainly in keeping with the reservation of the right to secession.

GiftOutline Gift Article