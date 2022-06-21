Katie Britt, Mo Brooks fight for GOP Senate nomination in Ala. runoff

Placeholder while article actions load

Republican primary runoffs in Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday feature congressional candidates with dueling claims to the party base, pitting favorites of former president Donald Trump against rivals who have also embraced Trump’s brand and echoed his false claims of election fraud. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Alabama, analysts and strategists said heading into Tuesday that they regarded Katie Britt as the front-runner for the GOP nomination to replace her old boss, retiring Sen. Richard C. Shelby. Pitching herself as a newcomer with conservative and Christian values, Britt, 40, has appeared to seize the inside track, according to observers, after a roller-coaster race in which Rep. Mo Brooks, 68, once seemed like the candidate to beat.

Trump’s influence is also clear in Alabama’s GOP runoff for secretary of state, where the candidates questioned or stoked doubts about the 2020 vote. One of them, state auditor Jim Zeigler, is endorsed by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, who has pushed flatly untrue allegations of electoral wrongdoing in 2020. The other candidate, state Rep. Wes Allen, wants to end Alabama’s participation in a system that shares voter registration data across 31 states to keep their rolls up to date.

Whoever emerges from the runoff would be favored to win the general election and oversee voting in the state. Candidates who baselessly discredit the 2020 election have already won the GOP nomination in two battleground states, Michigan and Nevada, where they are likely to face tougher general election races.

In the Senate runoff, Brooks, a Trump loyalist who worked to reject President Biden’s 2020 victory, initially had Trump’s endorsement. But Trump ditched Brooks this March as he slipped in the polls, and he excoriated the congressman for once urging a crowd to set aside grievances about the 2020 election and focus on 2022 and 2024.

Trump eventually endorsed Britt, a former chief of staff to Shelby and ex-chief executive of the Business Council of Alabama — but only after Britt did well in the May 24 primary. Britt outpaced Brooks by more than 15 percentage points, but did not win a majority of the vote, triggering a runoff between the top two finishers. The Republican nominee will begin as a heavy favorite to win the general election in a deep-red state.

Britt’s upbeat ads have promised “new blood to shake things up in Washington,” while blaming the Biden administration for high inflation. “I think that she has been able to kind of capture that zeitgeist of, you know, people who — maybe they are negative about the future of our country, but they want to be positive,” said David Mowery, an Alabama-based consultant who is not affiliated with either Senate campaign.

Trump’s last-minute alignment with Britt threw another wrench in Brooks’s attempts to position himself as the “Make America Great Again” candidate and underscored how the former president’s endorsements have at times divided his party and even his most enthusiastic supporters.

“It’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” Brooks told an AL.com columnist last week, accusing Trump of merely seeking a winner after voters rejected some of his primary picks in other states.

The former president suffered some of his highest-profile defeats in Georgia this spring, when Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) won decisive primary victories. Trump had targeted both men over their role in certifying his 2020 election loss and personally recruited former senator David Perdue to challenge Kemp.

Now a handful of House primary runoffs in Georgia and Alabama will provide new gauges of Trump’s sway.

In Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, Trump-backed Vernon Jones — who initially ran for governor and has referred to himself as the “Black Donald Trump” — is facing off Tuesday against Mike Collins, a trucking company owner who bills himself as a “pro-Trump” and “America First” candidate. Collins, who is endorsed by Kemp, has emphasized Jones’s past as a Democrat and outpaced Jones roughly 26 percent to 22 percent in the May primary.

In the 6th District, attorney Jake Evans has Trump’s support but finished well behind physician Rich McCormick in May — with 23 percent of the vote compared with McCormick’s 43 percent. Both candidates have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and McCormick reiterated last month that he has not conceded in his congressional race.

In the 2nd District, former U.S. Army Captain Jeremy Hunt and lawyer Chris West are seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D). Analysts say the district favors Democrats, but Republicans hope to flip many House seats this year amid low approval ratings for President Biden and dismay at the economy.

Another House runoff in northern Alabama will pick a replacement for Brooks, the Senate candidate. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong won 45 percent of the primary vote, while Casey Wardynski claimed 23 percent.

Brooks will leave his House seat next year after more than a decade representing the 5th Congressional District. A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, he pushed to overturn the 2020 election results and — along with the president — addressed a crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. He has railed against the Republican establishment, calling them “RINOS” or “Republicans in Name Only.”

“The very ones that blocked us from keeping our campaign promises are the ones that want our opponent in the United States Senate,” Brooks said at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., last Friday.

In Daphne — a small but booming town along Mobile Bay’s eastern shore — some Brooks supporters said they were not swayed by Trump’s endorsement withdrawal. But they worried that Trump’s flip-flop muddied the water for enough of their fellow Republicans to doom Brooks.

“It’s not looking good,” said Pat Murphy, 71, a retired businessman who said he voted for Trump in 2020 and Brooks on Tuesday. Murphy guessed that Trump wanted to back a winner and said he believed Britt would be a “RINO.”

A mile away at Dragonfly Tavern, a bar in the historic Olde Towne district of Daphne, 42-year-old bricklayer Kurt lamented Brooks’s likely defeat with a craft beer.

“I just miss Trump so much,” he announced to a trio of patrons sitting at the bar. He declined to give his last name. “Life was just so much better when he was president.”

Early in the Senate race, political observers said, Britt was the underdog — a little-known figure challenging a congressman with the most coveted endorsement in the party. “If you look at that in the abstract a year ago … you say, well, okay, this person’s going to be a first-time candidate and get smashed, probably,” said Mowery, the Alabama consultant.

But Britt gained on Brooks, aided by extensive super PAC spending — with contributions from groups aligned with Shelby as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Like many conservative candidates across the country, Britt has campaigned on economic woes, building a border wall to stop illegal immigration and restricting abortion, among other issues.

“I think her television advertising was very appealing to the average Alabama voter,” said Glen Browder, a former Democratic congressman from Alabama and an emeritus professor of political science at Jacksonville State University. “She came across as a very likable person.”

Britt also maintained a relationship with Trump even when Brooks had the former president’s endorsement, said former Alabama congressman Bradley Byrne, a friend who has given her campaign advice. Her team made sure Trump’s camp knew Brooks was dipping in the polls, Byrne said. Britt’s campaign has not made Britt available for an interview and did not comment on their outreach to Trump.

Byrne — who is also friends with Brooks and declined to share his vote — said Britt has “pulled off a remarkable thing” and predicted a long career ahead.

“Katie will be there for decades,” he said over the weekend, already anticipating the runoff’s result.

Margaret Hamilton, another friend of Britt’s, sent the candidate a text message saying “Let’s go! Excited!” an hour before casting her vote at a polling place in Mobile.

“She is smart, passionate, and will be the next Shelby in that she’ll bring Alabama the pork,” Hamilton, 35, said.

Knowles reported from Washington. Zickgraf reported from Mobile, Ala.

