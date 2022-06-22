Post Politics Now Biden’s call for gas tax holiday faces head winds on Capitol Hill

Today, President Biden will call on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months in a bid to provide some relief to drivers. But the plan faces head winds on Capitol Hill, where even some senior members of his own party have questioned the wisdom of a gas tax holiday. Biden plans to make his case in an afternoon address from the White House.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is preparing its latest hearing, this one scheduled for Thursday afternoon with a focus on President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help overturn the results of the 2020 election. In the Senate, a compromise bill on gun control advanced Tuesday and could be passed this week.