The Jan. 6 hearings highlight the abuse election officials, workers and their families have endured

The Jan. 6 hearings highlight the abuse election officials, workers and their families have endured

The wave of vicious harassment targeting election workers and officials may be among the most lasting and damaging impacts of former president Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

That harassment has included death threats as well as sexual and racist attacks against election officials and workers and their family members, according to extensive testimony yesterday at the fourth hearing before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The harassment was spawned, in some cases, by election officials' refusal to back Trump allies' false claims that the election was stolen. In other cases, election workers were caught up in conspiracy theories that falsely claimed they were part of an election rigging scheme.

Election workers had their family’s homes invaded by adherents to Trump-backed conspiracy theories. They also fled their homes on the advice of the FBI, who said they were unsafe.

Consequences

The result of this harassment could be election operations that aren’t as well-staffed in future as experienced election workers flee their jobs — increasing the risk of election security lapses and foul-ups as those jobs are filled by people with less experience.

There could also be less overall focus on cybersecurity as election offices devote more of their limited time and resources to ensuring the physical security of election workers and voting locations.

The problem has grown worse since 2020.

Kim Wyman , the top election security official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Threats of physical harm against state and local election workers have increased dramatically since 2020,, the top election security official at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told CNN this week.

One in 5 election workers say they’re likely to quit before the 2024 presidential elections, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

There’s also concern that harassment against election workers will be ignored or even egged on by state-level election officials who’ve bought into Trump’s false claims.

At least two election deniers are in line to be the GOP nominees to lead elections in their states in November. More are on the ballot in primaries in the coming months.

“Their oath … to the people they serve will take a back seat to their commitment to the ‘big lie,’ ” suggested Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), who chairs the Jan. 6 committee.

Doing their job

Tuesday’s testimony painted a dark picture of how election workers and officials who disputed Trump’s lies have suffered since the 2020 election.

Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers (R) declined to support Trump’s false claims that the former president had won Arizona’s electoral votes.

He now spends weekends with supporters of Trump’s election lies gathered in front of his home, threatening his neighbors.

They also play videos “proclaiming me to be a pedophile and a pervert and a corrupt politician,” Bowers told committee members

Here’s more on Bowers from my colleague Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) refused to accede to Trumps demands to “find” enough votes for him to overcome President Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

Soon after, Raffensperger’s cellphone number was publicized online and he began receiving threatening text messages from across the country.

“Eventually my wife started getting the text[s] and hers typically came in sexualized attacks which were disgusting,” Raffensperger told the committee.

Supporters of Trump’s false election claims also broke into Raffensperger’s daughter-in-law’s house, he said.

Shaye Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, both Georgia election workers, appeared in a video that Trump and his supporters falsely claimed showed workers illegally scanning fake ballots for Biden at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a video, Rudy Giuliani accused Moss and Freeman of “surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine.” In fact, Freeman was passing Moss a ginger mint, she told the committee.

Following those accusations, Moss received “a lot of threats wishing death upon me, telling me that … I’ll be in jail with my mother and saying things like, ‘Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920,’ ” Moss told committee members. “A lot of them were racist, a lot of them were just hateful.”

Moss left her job as an election worker after the harassment — as did all other election workers whose lives were upended after appearing in the video, she told committee members.

“This turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name. … All because of lies. For me doing my job,” Moss said.

Freeman temporarily fled her home on the advice of the FBI, she told committee staff in a video interview.

“There is nowhere I feel safe,” Freeman said. “The President of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me … a small-business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who [stood] up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic.”

Here’s more on Moss and Freeman’s testimony from my colleague Amy Gardner.

The keys

Chinese government documents point to expanding surveillance state

Chinese provinces are filling databases with citizens’ genetic information and police are collecting voice prints that they hope to combine with software that analyzes faces to quickly find suspects in crimes, the New York Times’s Isabelle Qian, Muyi Xiao, Paul Mozur and Alexander Cardia report.

The findings underscore the sweeping nature of the Chinese surveillance state, which has dramatically reduced many Chinese citizens’ expectations of privacy.

The Times also found that Chinese authorities have increasingly bought tools to retrieve information from cellphones in specific areas without gaining physical access to them.

One police agency bought the tool to find Uyghur-to-Chinese dictionaries on phones, apparently with the goal of trying to identify people who belong to the Muslim Uyghur minority that the Chinese government has historically targeted.

“The Times found a dramatic expansion of this technology by Chinese authorities over the past seven years,” the Times writes. “As of today, all 31 of mainland China’s provinces and regions use phone trackers.”

Day-care apps are ‘dangerously insecure,’ study says

Popular day-care apps don’t have basic security features and share data with firms like Facebook in ways that aren’t outlined in their privacy policies, an Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) study found, according to the Verge’s Corin Faife.

“I found trackers in a few apps. I found weak security policy, weak password policies,” Alexis Hancock, a director of engineering at EFF, told the Verge. “I found vulnerabilities that were very easy to fix as I went through some of the applications. Really just low-hanging fruit.”

One of the apps, Brightwheel, implemented multifactor authentication after EFF asked about it — a system where an app will require verification beyond a password that the correct person is logging into an account.

Another app, HiMama, said it would pass the feature along to its design team.

It’s not clear what a third app, Tadpoles, will do, the Verge reports.

Biden signs two cyber bills into law

The two bills focus on developing the federal government’s cybersecurity workforce and boosting the cybersecurity of state, local, tribal and territorial governments:

One of the bills creates a program that lets federal cybersecurity workers apply for rotations in other agencies throughout the government.

The other bill directs the Department of Homeland Security to train, assist and notify state, local, tribal and territorial governments about cybersecurity threats.

Both bills had bipartisan support. They were written by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.). The rotation program was sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) in the House

“These new laws will bolster cybersecurity at every level of government, and ensure we are prepared to prevent cyberattacks that continue to disrupt lives and livelihoods, and threaten our national security,” Peters said in a statement.

Government scan

Global cyberspace

Cyber insecurity

National security watch

Securing the ballot

