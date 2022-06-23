Senate makes key breakthrough on gun laws, advancing new restrictions

Placeholder while article actions load

The Senate advanced legislation aimed at stanching acts of mass gun violence past a key procedural hurdle Thursday, voting to close debate and move toward a final vote on a package combining modest new firearms restrictions with $15 billion in mental health and school security funding. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 65-34 vote represented an unlikely breakthrough on the emotional and polarizing question of American gun laws, which have gone largely unchanged for more than 25 years, even as the nation has been repeatedly scarred by mass shootings whose names have become etched in history — from Columbine and Virginia Tech to Sandy Hook and Parkland.

But the May 24 killing of 19 students and two teachers inside a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school prompted renewed action, compelling a small group of senators to negotiate a narrow bipartisan package focused on keeping guns away from dangerous potential killers while also bulking up the nation’s mental health-care capacity with billions of dollars in new funding.

The resulting Bipartisan Safer Communities Act garnered support from all 50 members of the Democratic caucus and 15 Republicans on Thursday, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has opposed previous attempts to toughen gun laws after mass shootings.

“This is the sweet spot … making America safer, especially for kids in school, without making our country one bit less free,” McConnell said Thursday. “This is a common-sense package. Its provisions are very, very popular. It contains zero, zero new restrictions, zero new waiting periods, zero mandates and zero bans of any kind for law-abiding gun owners.”

McConnell’s support came despite the opposition of prominent gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association, which said this week that the bill “does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners.”

But other players on the right lent support to the bill, which was primarily negotiated by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), as well as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board endorsed the legislation Thursday, as did the National Sheriffs’ Association, which has close ties to GOP leaders.

Democrats and gun-control advocates, meanwhile, hailed the bill as a breakthrough — in terms of politics, if not policy, by breaking decades of congressional deadlock on firearms laws.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that the bill “is not a cure-all for all the ways gun violence affects our nation, but it is a long overdue step in the right direction.”

“The United States Senate faced a choice: We could surrender to gridlock … or we could choose to try and forge a bipartisan path forward to pass a real bill, as difficult as that may have seemed,” he said. “We chose to try and get something done.”

The precise timing of the final vote remained in question Thursday afternoon. Under Senate rules, a final vote is set to take place no later than Friday evening, but that timeline could be accelerated if all 100 senators agree.

The 15 Republicans supporting the bill were Sens. Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan M. Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) and Todd C. Young (Ind.), as well as McConnell, Cornyn and Tillis.

Some conservative senators filed amendments to the bill, such as an alternative from Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) that would fund school-based security officers and mental health programs while leaving current gun laws intact. They or others could agree to speed up final passage of the bill in return for a vote on their amendments.

“We are not going to leave until we pass this bill,” Schumer said Thursday, pledging to work to pass the vote as soon as possible.

Should the Senate pass its bill, it would move to the House, where it is expected to pass with the support of almost all Democrats and a handful of Republicans. “While more is needed, this package must quickly become law to help protect our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday.

President Biden, who called for much more thorough gun-control measures in a White House address this month, has signaled that he intends to sign the bill.

But Thursday’s Senate vote was the true breakthrough — breaking a de facto filibuster of gun-control legislation that has been in place since the mid-1990s, when bipartisan majorities passed the Brady Bill establishing the national background check system, a 10-year-ban on assault weapons and restrictions on gun sales to domestic violence offenders.

None of the measures included in the present bill go nearly so far, however. They are best described as modest expansions and adjustments to existing laws — such as the closing of the “boyfriend loophole,” a gap in the 1996 law aimed at keeping guns away from domestic violence offenders.

Existing law, however, only bars weapons sales to misdemeanor domestic violence offenders who committed their crimes against a spouse or a partner with whom they had lived or had a child. The Senate bill includes those who committed misdemeanors against those in “current or recent former dating relationship” for the first time.

Another key provision creates “enhanced” background checks for gun buyers under 21, who would be subject to a search of juvenile criminal and mental health records for the first time. Authorities would have up to 10 business days to review those records under the Senate bill, though that provision is set to expire in 10 years — after which juvenile records are set to be routinely included in the federal instant background check database.

The bill also puts an additional $750 million into an existing Justice Department grant program and allows it for the first time to fun state crisis intervention programs, including “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep guns temporarily away from people found to represent a danger to themselves or their communities. Other provisions establish new federal gun trafficking offenses and clarify which gun sellers are required to seek a federal firearms license and thus run background checks on their customers.

The mental-health-focused elements of the bill would allow states to create “community behavioral health centers,” ramp up in-school intervention programs, and allow broader access to telehealth services for those in a mental health crisis, among other programs. The $15 billion price tag is offset by delaying a Trump administration regulation dealing with Medicare drug costs.

The Senate’s vote came just hours after the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, expanded Americans’ rights to publicly carry firearms under the Constitution — striking down a New York law that required those seeking a license to carry a handgun to demonstrate a legitimate reason to do so.

The court’s opinion, written by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, holds “that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” But a concurring opinion written by Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. emphasized that the Constitution continues to allow a “variety” of gun regulations.

