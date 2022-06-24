Abortion will soon be banned in 13 states. Here’s which could be next.

The Supreme Court released a decision on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, touching off a cascade of antiabortion laws that probably will take effect across roughly half the country.
Elsewhere in the country, the post-Roe landscape is less certain. While most state legislatures have adjourned for the year, some governors have expressed an interest in convening a special session to pass additional antiabortion legislation — or remove antiabortion laws already on the books. Abortion access in other states will depend on the midterm elections.
Among this first wave, the antiabortion laws slated to take effect — the “trigger bans” — all work a little differently. Some will activate as soon as a designated state official certifies the court’s decision, which could happen within minutes, while others will go into effect 30 days after the decision is announced.
While all of these laws make exceptions for the life of the mother, most do not include exceptions for rape and incest.
In five states without trigger laws — Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina — courts have blocked or struck down recent laws that banned most or all abortions. Without Roe, those laws will probably take effect within weeks or months.
While Indiana has not passed a strict abortion ban, the Republican-led state could go into special session this summer to crack down on the procedure. Meanwhile, West Virginia, another Republican-led state, never repealed its pre-Roe abortion ban, and recently added a constitutional amendment specifying that West Virginians do not have a right to abortion.
In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, Democratic governors have been a firewall against antiabortion legislation proposed or passed by Republican-led legislatures. The future of abortion access will depend on the upcoming midterms: If antiabortion Republicans win those governors mansions, Republican lawmakers will have a clear path to banning abortion.
Kansas is another state to watch closely. An important access point for patients traveling from antiabortion states in the southeast, Kansas will hold a statewide referendum in August on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion protections established by the state Supreme Court.
While Florida and Arizona have passed 15-week abortion bans, which allow over 90 percent of abortions to continue, lawmakers in the Republican-led states might try to go further in the coming months or years.
Many states have passed laws that explicitly protect the right to abortion, with several adding those protections this year in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision. Elsewhere, state courts have protected abortion access through state constitutions and past court decisions.
New Mexico and New Hampshire lack those explicit protections, but their state legislatures are not likely to move to ban the procedure.
Based on current legislation, signals from lawmakers and interviews with experts, here’s how we expect the court’s decision to play out, state by state:
Sources: Post reporting; Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate for state issues at the Guttmacher Institute; Center for Reproductive Rights. Edited by Kevin Uhrmacher and Peter Wallsten. Copy-edited by Carey L. Biron.
Roe v. Wade overturned: The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health was the most anticipated of the court’s term, with tension surrounding the fight over abortion erupting in May with the leak of a draft opinion indicating a majority of justices intended to end the long-standing precedent.
What happens next? Now that the Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 precedent, the legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely will mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
Supreme Court justices: Here’s what we know about where each justice stands on the issue of abortion.
Who was Jane Roe, and how did she transform abortion rights? “Jane Roe” was a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey, who as a 22-year-old unmarried woman in Dallas in 1970 wanted to terminate her pregnancy. Her case against a Dallas County district attorney went to the Supreme Court. They ruled in her favor, 7-2, in 1973.