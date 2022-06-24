Abortion will soon be banned in 13 states. Here’s which could be next.

June 24, 2022 at 10:23 a.m. EDT
The Supreme Court released a decision on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, touching off a cascade of antiabortion laws that probably will take effect across roughly half the country.

Without the landmark precedent in place, the national abortion landscape will change quickly. First, 13 states with “trigger bans,” designed to take effect as soon as Roe is overturned, will ban abortion within 30 days. Several other states where recent antiabortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next, with lawmakers moving to activate their dormant legislation. A handful of states also have pre-Roe abortion bans that could be brought back to life.

Elsewhere in the country, the post-Roe landscape is less certain. While most state legislatures have adjourned for the year, some governors have expressed an interest in convening a special session to pass additional antiabortion legislation — or remove antiabortion laws already on the books. Abortion access in other states will depend on the midterm elections.

States with abortion bans that will take effect within one month

Among this first wave, the antiabortion laws slated to take effect — the “trigger bans” — all work a little differently. Some will activate as soon as a designated state official certifies the court’s decision, which could happen within minutes, while others will go into effect 30 days after the decision is announced.

While all of these laws make exceptions for the life of the mother, most do not include exceptions for rape and incest.

States likely to ban abortion within weeks or months

In five states without trigger laws — Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina — courts have blocked or struck down recent laws that banned most or all abortions. Without Roe, those laws will probably take effect within weeks or months.

While Indiana has not passed a strict abortion ban, the Republican-led state could go into special session this summer to crack down on the procedure. Meanwhile, West Virginia, another Republican-led state, never repealed its pre-Roe abortion ban, and recently added a constitutional amendment specifying that West Virginians do not have a right to abortion.

States where the fate of abortion rights remains uncertain

In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, Democratic governors have been a firewall against antiabortion legislation proposed or passed by Republican-led legislatures. The future of abortion access will depend on the upcoming midterms: If antiabortion Republicans win those governors mansions, Republican lawmakers will have a clear path to banning abortion.

Kansas is another state to watch closely. An important access point for patients traveling from antiabortion states in the southeast, Kansas will hold a statewide referendum in August on a constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion protections established by the state Supreme Court.

While Florida and Arizona have passed 15-week abortion bans, which allow over 90 percent of abortions to continue, lawmakers in the Republican-led states might try to go further in the coming months or years.

States where abortion is likely to remain protected

Many states have passed laws that explicitly protect the right to abortion, with several adding those protections this year in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision. Elsewhere, state courts have protected abortion access through state constitutions and past court decisions.

New Mexico and New Hampshire lack those explicit protections, but their state legislatures are not likely to move to ban the procedure.

Based on current legislation, signals from lawmakers and interviews with experts, here’s how we expect the court’s decision to play out, state by state:

