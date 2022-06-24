Biden confronts a bombshell that could define his presidency

Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden seized on the demise of Roe v. Wade on Friday as a way to re-energize Democrats’ electoral prospects and revive his presidency, urging voters to choose candidates who support abortion rights as he sought to regain the voice of an administration that has been struggling amid a turbulent political landscape.

Speaking from the White House two hours after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision, Biden said his administration would do everything it could to protect abortion rights but stressed that the ultimate power for change lay with millions of shocked and angry Americans whom he urged to carry their outrage into voting booths this November.

“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” Biden said. “Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality — they’re all on the ballot. Until then, I will do all in my power to protect women’s rights in states where they will face the consequences of today’s decision.”

Democrats hold narrow majorities in Congress, but party leaders have been unable to persuade all their members to eliminate the Senate filibuster, and their 50 Senate seats are far short of the 60 they would need to codify abortion rights. On Friday, as protesters streamed to the Supreme Court, Biden sought to entrench himself as a leader in the fight to protect abortion access, a battle that could define the trajectory of his presidency.

While Republicans hope the midterm elections are a referendum on high inflation and ballooning gas prices, the Supreme Court’s decision gives Biden and his party a new target — a high court with an approval rating lower than the president’s that is widely seen by Biden’s base as a dangerous vestige of the Trump presidency.

Many Democrats have worried that simply attacking GOP “extremism” would not be enough to overcome voters’ anxiety about bread-and-butter issues in November. The abortion ruling, they hope, could change that, especially since it could signal the court’s willingness to take aim at rights like contraception and same-sex marriage.

“Can you run a day-to-day campaign against the Republican MAGA agenda when [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas said he wants to come for contraception next? Oh, yeah, you can,” said Jennifer Palmieri, former communications director for the Obama White House. “For things to break through, there has to be a real and present threat on things that impact people’s lives. And they now have that in spades.”

The decision, perhaps the most far-reaching Supreme Court ruling in a half-century, lands as Biden is already struggling to govern a country riven by bitter cultural divisions. The president has often been on the defensive in recent months, looking for ways to enact meaningful policy and deliver a resonant message.

It’s not clear whether Roe’s demise will give Biden a path to find his voice and re-energize his presidency, or will simply exacerbate the social divisions that have created such obstacles to governing.

Some Democrats were dismayed that the White House did not have a more robust plan to push abortion rights, especially given that news of the decision leaked nearly two months ago. Biden promised to take actions like ensuring abortion pills that can be received in the mail are widely available and fighting states that try to prevent women from traveling to obtain abortions elsewhere, but he stressed that the only real way to guarantee abortion rights is to enshrine them in federal law, which takes a Congress prepared to do that.

Biden, who was first sworn into the Senate just before the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in 1973, has been at times uncomfortable wading into one of the nation’s most incendiary debates, even as abortion access entered the mainstream of his party’s platform. A devout Catholic who still attends mass every Sunday, Biden’s views on the issue have evolved, though sometimes too slowly for Democratic Party supporters.

Although White House officials conceded the issue does not always come easy to him, they say that he has become more aware of how abortion bans disproportionately harm poor women and women of color, and that he is now unequivocal in his support for abortion.

“He is never going to be the president of NARAL when he leaves office — that is not his comfort area,” a former White House official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about the president, referring to the abortion rights group. “I think a lot of it has been educating and informing himself on who is impacted by bans on abortion. There is a huge equity issue, and that piece is important to him.”

White House officials stressed that they have spent months preparing for Roe’s potential demise, holding calls with faith leaders, advocacy groups and others since the decision leaked last month. The efforts began shortly after the draft opinion leaked, when Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, convened an interagency working group to strategize about the administration’s response.

Much of the administration’s power to act rests with the Food and Drug Administration, which in December made it easier for people to get hold of mifepristone, part of a combination of pills that can be taken at home to induce an abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. The agency allowed it to be prescribed without an in-person doctor visit and sent through the mail.

The administration also could seek ways to provide money to poor women to travel out of state for an abortion, although the Hyde Amendment, which bans using federal funding for abortions, would pose legal challenges to such an approach.

Top White House officials have been eager for Vice President Harris to take a leading role on the abortion issue. They see the nation’s first female vice president, who is of Black and Asian descent, as a potentially strong messenger.

Harris had initial reservations about becoming the face of the administration’s response, worrying she could be pigeonholed on the issue because of her gender, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose a sensitive dynamic. Ultimately, she decided to take on the issue and is expected to play a prominent role as a defender of abortion rights in the coming weeks and months.

In Chicago on Friday, Harris said she reshaped a planned speech focused on maternal health to focus on what she saw as a monumental reduction in rights for women. “Millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the health care and reproductive care that they had this morning,” she said. “Without access to the same health care [and] reproductive health care that their mothers and grandmothers had for 50 years.”

Harris has met with abortion providers and advocates multiple times during her vice presidency, and ramped that up in the weeks since the Roe v. Wade draft opinion was leaked. In the last two months, she’s had an abortion-focused event, conversation or convening at least once a week.

Just after the opinion was leaked last month, Harris expressed outrage in a speech to Emily’s List: “Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women, well we say ‘How dare they! How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body. How dare they!’ ”

While Biden has supported abortion rights for years, advocates have noted his discomfort with the issue during his five decades in politics. Early in his political career, Biden said he disagreed with Roe. “I think it went too far,” he said in 1974. “I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

He has said at times that he was trying to strike a “middle-of-the-road” position on abortion, conceding that doing so might have “made everybody angry.” He has been openly conflicted over the issue and has at times struggled to square the views of his Catholic faith with those of his political party.

For most of his career, Biden supported abortion rights but opposed federal funding for the procedure, including in some instances cases of rape and incest. For decades, he supported the “Mexico City policy,” which prohibits U.S. funding for foreign organizations that perform or actively promote abortion. Biden was among the few Democrats in 1982 to vote for a constitutional amendment that would have let states bypass Roe v. Wade and restrict abortion.

But even so, his position has at times collided with the Catholic church, as some American bishops have suggested Biden should not receive Communion because of his stance on abortion.

One of the key moments in his 2020 presidential primary race was his decision to reverse his long-held position supporting the Hyde Amendment. He had initially kept to the position he’d held for four decades but, amid an uproar from other Democrats, decided to change course, saying the growing assault on Roe persuaded him that circumstances had changed.

Regardless of his past positions, many abortion rights advocates praised Biden’s remarks Friday, including the passionate tone of his delivery. “With this decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court shows how extreme it is, how far removed they are from the majority of this country,” Biden said. He added, “This is an extreme and dangerous path the court is now taking us on.”

Abortion rights advocates said they hoped Biden would continue to emphasize the issue.

“Keeping this issue in the top of people’s minds is an important part of the work we need to do,” said Laphonza Butler, president of Emily’s List. “And the administration has to, of course, use its bully pulpit.”

