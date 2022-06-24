Post Politics Now House poised to send gun legislation to Biden in response to mass shootings

Regardless of the political pressure and indicative of the changing political dynamics on the issue, 15 Republicans supported the measure despite strong opposition from the NRA. The National Shooting Sports Foundation — a firearm industry trade association which is arguably more influential among Capitol Hill Republicans than the NRA and close with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead Republican negotiator — offered measured opposition, noting there are many components of the bill they do support.

Gun control groups applauded the move. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), the lead Democratic negotiator, who has been working with the groups for a decade, said it was not difficult to bring them on board. They were “pleasantly surprised” by the scope of issues being addressed.