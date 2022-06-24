Post Politics Now House poised to send gun legislation to Biden in response to mass shootings

Today, the House is poised to pass and send to President Biden legislation that aims to stanch mass gun violence through modest new firearms restrictions and mental health and school security funding. While the bill includes the most significant new gun restrictions since the mid-1990s, its expected passage comes amid the controversy over Thursday’s Supreme Court decision that will probably make it easier to carry guns in many of the nation’s largest cities.
Meanwhile, fallout continues from Thursday’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The testimony focused on President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election and revealed the names of several Republican lawmakers who allegedly sought presidential pardons in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol.
