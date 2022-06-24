The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House poised to send gun legislation to Biden in response to mass shootings

On our radar: Gov. Kemp to provide testimony in Trump probe in Georgia
On our radar: House poised to pass bipartisan Senate bill in response to mass shootings
Analysis: Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing had echoes of Watergate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to take up the Senate bill on gun violence today. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Updated June 24, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. EDT|Published June 24, 2022 at 7:08 a.m. EDT
Today, the House is poised to pass and send to President Biden legislation that aims to stanch mass gun violence through modest new firearms restrictions and mental health and school security funding. While the bill includes the most significant new gun restrictions since the mid-1990s, its expected passage comes amid the controversy over Thursday’s Supreme Court decision that will probably make it easier to carry guns in many of the nation’s largest cities.

Meanwhile, fallout continues from Thursday’s hearing from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The testimony focused on President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the election and revealed the names of several Republican lawmakers who allegedly sought presidential pardons in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern time: The Supreme Court releases more decisions.
  • 10:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

