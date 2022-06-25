For some, the abortion decision heralded good news — and misgivings

Placeholder while article actions load

JACKSON, Miss. — The morning after Roe v. Wade was overturned, antiabortion protesters were still out in front of the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the Dobbs decision, with their graphic signs and pamphlets, preaching against the procedure soon to be outlawed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But for many Mississippians, Saturday prompted a more complicated conversation.

Ten miles from the clinic, at Strawberry Patch Park in the neighboring city of Madison, Sharon Gilmore, 55, was out for a morning walk, keys in hand, a cross dangling from her key ring. She said she is against abortion but “had a lot of mixed feelings” about the decision.

“I have never been in a position where I’ve had to have an abortion or had a friend or person I was really close to have an abortion so I struggle with it a lot and I feel for people who may have been in a situation and that was their only option,” Gilmore said. “Then, on the other hand, I am a follower of Jesus Christ and the word of God is really important in my life, so, when he says to not kill, I really believe strongly in not taking the life of an unborn child.”

Gilmore said she believes the differing stances on abortion, so strongly held, are “tearing the country apart.”

She said she hopes empathy could help heal those wounds. “I think we’d have more of a peace about things if we were willing to figure out how bad something might be for somebody else,” she said.

Marshall Dixon, 69, was also out for a morning workout. He too, described himself as opposed to abortion, but added: “I’m for women having the right to choose, whatever they want to do. … I can understand wanting to make their own decision and not having a politician make it.”

Because of Mississippi’s 2007 trigger law, abortion will be illegal in the state within 10 days of the Supreme Court decision. Mississippi’s trigger law allows exceptions if the life of the mother is threatened or in the instance of rape that has been reported to law enforcement. It has no exception for incest.

Those outside of Mississippi may see a largely red state. After Roe fell Friday, the governor, Tate Reeves (R), took to Twitter to celebrate. The state Republican Party sent out fundraising emails with the subject line “Are you Pro-Life?” selling “I Vote Pro-Life” T-shirts for $37. But while every elected state leader is a Republican and regularly espouses antiabortion views, on the ground it’s not always as it appears from afar.

More than a decade before Friday’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Mississippi voters struck down a personhood amendment. The 2011 ballot initiative would have defined a fertilized egg as a person. Nearly 60 percent of Mississippi voters said no.

Throughout Saturday morning, people prefaced their comments along the lines of “I’m not for abortion, but.” Sheila Williams, 50, was one of them.

“I’m not for abortions, but I think it’s your choice,” she said. Williams described herself as religious and believes abortion is “murder.”

She pleaded with women to “think about it” before having an abortion. However, she believes it’s a woman’s right to choose what happens with her body, not the government’s or a religion’s.

“I am saved, sanctified on Holy Ghost field,” she said. “I still believe that if you have the right to bear arms, a woman should have a choice about her own body. Why should that be the government’s choice? I believe that is between you and your God. That is your choice. I can’t force my religion on you.”

At parks and grocery stores, many Mississippians expressed a similar nuance.

Linda Hill and Faye Hudson were playing tennis with friends in the nearby city of Flowood. With abortion illegal in parts of the country and soon to be illegal in Mississippi, Hill said, “I think our God is pleased.” A great-grandmother, Hudson, 78, said she firmly believes that abortion is murder, adding that “babies are so precious.”

Hill, 71, said she too considers abortion to be murder, believing “innocent children, the babies, didn’t have a voice.”

However, she’s “on the fence” about instances of rape and incest. “If it was me personally and I had been raped, I think it would probably affect my mental health to have to carry my rapist’s child so I’m not sure,” she said. “I would encourage them to [continue the pregnancy], but I would give them an option, I think.”

In a grocery story parking lot in Ridgeland, Carol Brewer, 80, said that while she doesn’t agree with abortion, she knows people who have been raped and had abortions. Everyone, she said, deserves that option. “That’s their decision,” she said. “Making all these laws, then changing them, I think it’s bull.”

Nearby, Ayrinn Kelly mentioned her faith when she said why she opposed abortion. However, she said she also believes in free will and questioned government overreach.

“If the government is controlling our rights, our free will, then is it really a democracy?” Kelly asked. “At the end of the day, we are given free will. It’s our right to have rights; should they be taken away? No, I don’t think they should.”

Kelly, 42, of Madison, said she is opposed to abortion as a means of birth control but does believe there should be exceptions.

“I am a Christian, so I look at it as every life is a planned life. However, I’m also on the fence about an instance of incest. Does that baby really need to be brought into the world?” Kelly asked. “If a woman is going to lose her life by having that child, is that really the best option? So that’s where I’m on the fence. But as a form of birth control, I don’t believe in that. … I think it’s a case by case.”

Helen Wetherbee was heading into the market with her husband. The Boston native has lived in Mississippi for 30 years. Behind her sunglasses, she was visibly angry about the decision.

“Number one, I believe in choice,” Wetherbee said. “Number two, I think it means a whole lot of women are going to either have children that they can’t afford and can’t raise or wound up being badly hurt or killed trying to get abortions otherwise. I don’t understand why the government insists we have the babies but does nothing to help feed them or educate or raise them.”

Wetherbee, 80, recounted accompanying a friend to get an abortion when she was in college.

“It turned out to be a decent place, she got what she needed, but it’s ugly; it makes you feel shamed,” she said. “It was hell.”

Back at Strawberry Patch Park in Madison, Ben Graves, 34, played with his two daughters, ages 3 and 5.

Citing his work schedule, Graves said he hadn’t had time to give a lot of thought to Friday’s decision but said, “My wife is upset. Most women are.”

“I don’t know what to think,” he said. “I’m not for abortion, obviously, but I understand where she’s coming from, and there are circumstances where maybe it is needed.”

Graves noted Mississippi is in the Bible Belt, so, naturally, there are people in the state who are firmly antiabortion. He said he believes the majority of the state feels that way — then he paused before adding, “A lot of my friends’ wives were upset.”

Sarah Fowler is a freelance reporter based in Jackson, Miss.

