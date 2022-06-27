Post Politics Now Parties reposition amid fallout from abortion ruling

Today, fallout continues from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. While Democrats have seized on the abortion ruling, seeking advantage ahead of the midterms, Republicans are more divided in how to respond to an issue that motivates their base but could alienate some swing voters. Many in the party think they are better off focusing on inflation, among other issues. The White House is under pressure to respond further to the ruling with limited options at its disposal.
Meanwhile, President Biden is in Germany for an annual meeting of the Group of Seven, the world’s wealthiest democracies. On Monday, the leaders heard a virtual address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a senior U.S. official said G-7 leaders are close to an agreement on a global price cap for Russian oil shipments, a measure designed to disrupt a key source of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine.