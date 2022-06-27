Placeholder while article actions load

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has long occupied an unusual space in conservative politics. On the one hand, the Republican Party has pushed for it for decades; on the other, even as it has done so, plenty within its ranks have assured that it wasn’t happening. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The party seemed to want the benefits of the push with its base, without the consequences of the unpopular prospect with the broader electorate. It also knew that overturning Roe was a red line for some key abortion-rights-supporting GOP senators whose votes were needed to confirm the justices who would eventually overturn Roe.

So it — and, crucially, those senators themselves — shrugged off the notion as if it were some kind of manufactured political issue.

All of those assurances have now proven foolhardy, at best, and cynical, at worst. The Supreme Court indeed overturned Roe on Friday. And when it comes to Republican assurances that other unenumerated rights such as same-sex marriage or contraception couldn’t also be in some danger, it’s probably worth remembering the assurances that were delivered on this issue.

Perhaps the most telling episode in this saga came during the 2020 campaign. Donald Trump in 2016 had played up the idea that Roe would be overturned, going so far as to say it would happen “automatically” if he got two or three justices installed — a prediction that has now proven prescient. (Trump’s justices provided three of the five votes to overturn Roe.)

But by 2020, Trump was apparently prevailed upon to downplay the prospect. When Joe Biden said Roe was on the ballot in 2020, Trump backed off his 2016 comments — in emphasis, at least. He said at a debate: “It’s not on the ballot. … I don’t think so. There’s nothing happening there.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said much the same in her own debate. She said the odds of Roe being overturned were “very minimal.”

“I don’t see that happening,” she said. “Truly, I don’t see that happening.”

Ernst was hardly alone among the GOP women in the Senate.

Both abortion rights supporters in the GOP caucus, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), said they had become convinced that the justices they were voting for wouldn’t overturn Roe. Murkowski volunteered this prediction even as she was voting against Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh for other reasons. Collins even doubled down last year after Kavanaugh cast a vote that many interpreted as a precursor to what we’ve now seen.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), like Ernst, was on the ballot in 2020 in a competitive state, and he too downplayed it. He didn’t outright predict that the court wouldn’t overturn Roe, but he did suggest that it was much more likely to merely chip away at abortion rights.

“What’s likely to occur are cases that are going to go up to say, maybe we should improve standards for clinics that perform abortions,” he said. “Maybe we should require doctors to have admitting privileges at a hospital nearby, in case the abortion goes bad.”

The late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) went so far in 2018 as to label attempts to use the demise of Roe against Kavanaugh as “pathetic”:

“Well, I don’t think anybody is going to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Hatch told Judy Woodruff on “PBS NewsHour.” “It’s a settled opinion that, yes, a lot of conservatives would like to see it overturned, but, actually, he’s got bigger fish to fry. “So I doubt seriously that that’s really a legitimate concern. I think it becomes a false concern, so that they can vote against people like this good judge,” Hatch continued.

Numerous Trump supporters have offered similar takes.

Then-Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in early 2016, at the time dismissed such questions as “gotcha.” “Roe v. Wade is not going to be overturned,” he said. “We all know that.”

Fox News host Jeannine Pirro said during Kavanaugh’s hearings that he appeared to be the kind of judge who wouldn’t overturn such precedents. And Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz said as recently as last year that the court wouldn’t overturn Roe.

Media allies have also been out front in downplaying the prospect. Most notable among them was the Wall Street Journal editorial board, which offered this in 2018:

The first thing to keep in mind is that this is what Democrats and their media allies always say. They said it in 1987 when Justice [Anthony M.] Kennedy was nominated. They said it in 1990 about David Souter, again about Clarence Thomas in 1991, John G. Roberts Jr. and Samuel Alito in 2005, and Neil M. Gorsuch in 2017. ... The liberal line is always that Roe hangs by a judicial thread, and one more conservative Justice will doom it. Yet Roe still stands after nearly five decades. Our guess is that this will be true even if President Trump nominates another Justice [Neil M.] Gorsuch. The reason is the power of stare decisis, or precedent, and how conservatives view the role of the Court in supporting the credibility of the law. ... Our view, supported by more than a little reporting, is that even though they think Roe was wrongly decided, most of the current conservative Justices would shy from overturning it and handing abortion law entirely to the states. The exception is Justice Clarence Thomas, who has made his intentions clear.

In the end, Thomas was joined by four others.

There’s no question Democrats wielded this prospect for political leverage. But sometimes leverage isn’t manufactured. And sometimes adding justices who have expressed skepticism (in the case of Kavanaugh) or outright hostility (in the case of Amy Coney Barrett) about a Supreme Court precedent means they might just go and overturn it if and when they gain sufficient numbers on the court — just as Trump predicted they would.

There’s also the fact that those less worried about the political implications for their party — and more interested in positioning themselves as Roe opponents — haven’t been so shy about wagering that this day might come. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) went so far in 2020 as to say he had an explicit litmus test on Roe: that a nominee must agree it was wrongly decided. He said Barrett satisfied his test. Clearly, Hawley interpreted something very different from Barrett’s answers.

The reality was somewhere in the middle. Despite allegations that Trump’s Supreme Court nominees might have perjured themselves in their confirmation hearings, the evidence just isn’t there. Anyone adept at parsing things would realize none of these justices were truly ruling out overturning Roe. They certainly wanted to leave the impression that it would be a steep hill to climb for them, but there was always readily apparent wiggle room.

That wiggle room has now been sufficiently exploited. And how we got to this point — along with the assurances of how unlikely and even unthinkable it was by those who made it possible — is worth remembering in the future.

