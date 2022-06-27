Placeholder while article actions load

A few hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Biden gave a speech excoriating the decision. He stated that, throughout his decades in the Senate and in the White House as president and vice president, he’d “overseen more Supreme Court confirmations than anyone today.” He knew of what he spoke, in other words, and so he offered listeners some advice on how to fight back against the decision: Vote.

“With your vote, you can act,” he said, near the conclusion of his remarks. “You can have the final word. This is not over.”

In other words, there was a system in place to resolve frustrations and that participation in the system was the way in which frustrations could be resolved. He offered some assurances around the edges about what his administration would do, but he left it up to the voters to resolve the underlying problem.

The response to his speech was not effusive. For one thing, voters could be forgiven for remembering that they had, in fact, voted in support of candidates who would protect Roe: They’d done so in 2020 to elevate Biden to the presidency and to secure a Democrat-run House; they’d done so in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 to give Democrats a majority in the Senate. For another thing, Biden and other Democratic leaders were seen as (or admitted to) being less outraged about the decision than their party’s base, particularly its younger arm.

An interview aired on MSNBC captured the tension between the party’s leadership and its base.

Two protesters outside Supreme Court this weekend succinctly explain their anger at the Democratic Party and President Biden for fundraising and campaigning instead of legislating.



"We need to get the old, white Democrats out of office, and put in new younger people," Zoe adds. pic.twitter.com/q8QPEVv7mM — The Recount (@therecount) June 26, 2022

The White House was pressed on Biden’s response over the weekend. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether Biden supported “reforming the court,” a phrasing that often implies expanding its size to reshape its composition.

“That is something that the President does not agree with,” Jean-Pierre replied. “That is not something that he wants to do.”

She pointed to a commission that Biden had convened to consider how to potentially reshape the court, a commission that released a final report in December. It fretted that changes to the court would erode the perceived legitimacy of the body, as measured either by public opinion polling or willingness to comply with its determinations. Public opinion polling, incidentally, shows that confidence in the court is at a historic low and that the decision to overturn Roe was seen as political. But hobbling forward with a damaged institution was seen as preferable or equal to changing it.

This encapsulates how the leadership of the Democratic Party appears to view the current political moment. In part because its leaders have been on the job for so long — Biden has been in politics with limited interruption since 1973, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi since 1987 and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer since 1981 — they retain some obvious confidence that the system will work out its own kinks.

That’s probably been reinforced by a period of American politics in which Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly targeted the solidity of those same institutions. The left has somewhat incongruously been pushed into the role of defending the establishment as the right exploits its loopholes — making the left less likely to embrace similar exploits in favor of demonstrating fealty to How Things Ought To Work.

We can look at the process that led to Roe being overturned to bolster the point about how the right has of late been exercising power. There’s Trump himself, of course, someone for whom institutional integrity and the norms of exercising power were always meaningless. That he arrived in the White House as an outsider meant that he had no qualms about ignoring the way things were done — to his supporters’ glee but to the legitimate consternation of many tracking the stability of American democracy. (That he arrived thanks to the electoral college’s allocation of power is, of course, a well-established issue in itself.)

Trump appointed a Supreme Court justice, Neal Gorsuch, to fill a seat held open by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who in 2016 cited the principle of “because we can” to prevent Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, from filling the seat. When Gorsuch’s nomination stalled in the Senate, the Republican majority simply carved court nominations from the filibuster and moved forward. In 2018, Trump nominated Brett M. Kavanaugh to the bench, a nomination sealed thanks to the support of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — who now says that she was misled by Kavanaugh in private conversations. Oh well!

When Ruth Bader Ginsburg died a few weeks before the 2020 election, McConnell and Trump moved forward quickly with confirming her replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, despite McConnell blocking Garland far earlier in the 2016 cycle. Despite McConnell’s contrived rationales for the difference between the two situations, he was acting consistently: “Because we can.” And then Roe was gone.

McConnell was shunted to the minority shortly before Biden took office, but the majority Democrats didn’t play similar hardball. This was in part because they were hobbled by two moderate members from their razor-thin majority who rejected any changes to the filibuster. But it was also clearly in part because there was a real, entrenched belief that How Things Ought To Work is how things ought to work.

As a PG-13 version of a viral 2018 tweet put it: “The last decade has been the Democrats clinging onto the rule book going ‘but a dog can’t play basketball!’ while a dog dunks on us over and over.”

For younger Democrats, this is inexplicable. This is a generation that has been directly confronted with a number of dire threats: the growing effects of climate change, mass shootings in schools and the demonstrated dangers of domestic extremism. Younger Americans would be forgiven for viewing the response they’ve observed as tepid, on a good day. Yes, Biden signed new gun legislation into law this weekend — legislation that allows elected officials from both parties to talk about having accomplished something more than nothing but which was probably offset by the Supreme Court’s decision limiting concealed-carry permitting rules the day the gun bill passed.

One of the things about institutional power is that it requires the perspective of time. Younger Americans may not fully appreciate the value in building collective power through party organizations or in bolstering consistent governmental systems. But those who control the power of those institutions are at risk of misunderstanding it in a different way: as essential and of foremost concern.

The current generation of Democratic leaders grew up in a period in which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assertion that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice” was seen as prescriptive. That if you simply press forward, enduring some setbacks, you’d eventually get to a better, more just place. They lived through a period in which that was often true: Biden was 23, Pelosi 25 and Schumer 15 when the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965. Things got better from there, often thanks to patient incrementalism. Young people are less sanguine about such a pattern continuing, particularly as Republicans — concerned about long-term political patterns — work the loopholes so effectively.

Hearing Biden’s assertion about how well he knew the process during his speech last week made me think of a line from the movie “No Country for Old Men.”

“If the rule you followed brought you to this,” Anton Chigurh asks, “of what use was the rule?”

Increasingly, Democratic voters are unsatisfied with “because rules are important” as a response.

