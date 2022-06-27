Supreme Court rules for high school football coach who prayed at midfield

Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for a former high school football coach who lost his job after leading postgame prayers at midfield, in the court’s latest decision favoring the public exercise of faith over concerns about government endorsement of religion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote for fellow conservatives in the 6-to-3 decision, saying that Joseph Kennedy’s prayers are protected by the Constitution’s guarantees of free speech and free religious exercise and that the school district’s actions were not warranted under a concern of violating the separation of church and state.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Gorsuch wrote.

Gorsuch said lower courts should no longer follow the “Lemon test” criticized by religious conservatives, which called on judges to decide whether the government’s action might look to a reasonable observer as government endorsement of religion.

His opinion did not specifically overrule the test that grew out of the court’s decision in Lemon v. Kurtzman. But dissenting liberal Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said that was the effect.

“This decision does a disservice to schools and the young citizens they serve, as well as to our Nation’s longstanding commitment to the separation of church and state,” Sotomayor wrote. She added:

“This Court consistently has recognized that school officials leading prayer is constitutionally impermissible. Official-led prayer strikes at the core of our constitutional protections for the religious liberty of students and their parents … The Court now charts a different path.”

The case raised questions about the ability of public employees to live out their faith and the government’s competing responsibility to protect schoolchildren from coercion and to remain neutral on the subject of religion. As in many of the court’s recent cases, it called for interpretation of how the Constitution’s establishment clause, which forbids government endorsement of religion, interacts with its free speech and free exercise clauses, which prohibit government restraints on the private observance of religion.

The Roberts court has recently been overwhelmingly protective of religious rights, and advocates said the case was another opportunity to transform decades of Supreme Court jurisprudence that started 60 years ago with the admonition that government cannot organize and promote prayer in public schools.

The case of Kennedy, an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Washington state, pitted red states against blue ones and some professional football players against others, divided constitutional experts and drew more friend-of-the-court briefs than any case at the Supreme Court this term, except for the controversies over abortion and gun control.

It also split the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, where a slim majority of judges ruled for the school district. They cited Supreme Court precedent that limits the speech rights of on-duty public employees and said the district was warranted in worrying that allowing Kennedy’s public prayer would violate the constitution’s prohibition on government endorsement of religion.

Those supporting the school district say that Kennedy has radically recast the events that led to his dismissal and that his actions during the 2015 football season were hardly private acts of faith. His Facebook post — “I think I just might have been fired for praying” — drew national attention and elicited support from prominent advocates, including former president Donald Trump and Fox News pundits.

But the district’s supporters say Kennedy’s rights are no more important than those of students and parents who do not want to mix religion and school instruction.

For years, Kennedy took a knee and bowed after games, and nothing came of it. From the stands, it might have looked like nothing more than someone tying a shoe. But then some of the Knights decided they would pray, as well. And they invited players from opposing teams. There were prayers in the locker room and photos of what looked like Kennedy praying while holding helmets of both teams.

The school district decided it had a problem in the 2015 season, when an opposing coach told Bremerton’s principal that he “ ‘thought it was pretty cool how [the District] would allow’ Kennedy’s religious activity,” the district said in its court brief.

The homecoming game was the culmination. Kennedy was joined in his postgame prayer by members of the public, a state legislator and the media. “Spectators jumped over the fence to reach the field and people tripped over cables and fell,” the district said in its brief. “School band members were knocked over.”

The next week, a group of Satanists demanded equal access to the field.

Kennedy was represented by First Liberty Institute, a conservative religious group that has brought other religious rights challenges to the Supreme Court.

As the legal battle dragged on, Kennedy and his wife retired, sold their house and moved to Pensacola, Fla. The Bremerton school district, represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said that should make the case moot, since it is unlikely Kennedy would move back to Bremerton for a job that provides an annual stipend of just over $5,000.

But Kennedy told the Supreme Court in a sworn statement that if he were allowed to return to his old job, “I can do so within 24 hours of reinstatement.”

It is the fourth case this term in which the court has considered religious rights. Earlier, it decided a Texas death row inmate can be accompanied by a spiritual adviser who will play an active role in praying and comforting him at the time of his execution. It ruled for parents in Maine who want to use public tuition grants to send their children to religious schools. And it agreed with a Christian group that it was discrimination for Boston to disallow its flag to fly in a city plaza, when other organizations were allowed.

Monday’s case is Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.

